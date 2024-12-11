Pluralsight Announces the 2024 Best in Tech Award Winners

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the winners of its 2024 Best in Tech Awards. The awards are designed to honor and celebrate Pluralsight customers who are innovating across their organizations through technology workforce development.

"While technology continues to evolve at lightning speed, embracing a culture of learning has never been more essential," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO at Pluralsight. "Today, I am proud to celebrate the achievements of our customers, whose transformational upskilling journeys and dedication to learning are shaping the future of innovation. Congratulations to these winners and all they have accomplished through their commitment to learning."

2024 Best in Tech Platinum Award Winners

FactSet: FactSet offers solutions to deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 206,000 individual users. FactSet's partnership with Pluralsight enables tech and L&D leaders to offer their nearly 2,400 engineers relevant tech courses, hands-on labs, and assessments to keep their teams—and their org—on the bleeding edge of technology.

Morgan Stanley: Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. With Pluralsight, the company offers its busy employees flexible, customized upskilling to drive innovation and to create value for customers and clients.

SEB: SEB is a leading northern European financial services group that exists to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital today and for generations to come. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in more than 20 countries with around 18,000 employees. SEB's partnership with Pluralsight enabled the company to upskill technical and non-technical employees, transform its legacy systems, and unlock millions in savings.

FIS: Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is a global financial technology leader offering services such as payment processing, banking software, and wealth management technology. FIS plays a crucial role in the financial infrastructure of institutions worldwide, making it essential to the global economy. FIS was able to build multiskilled, high-performance teams and equip employees with the skills to adapt to ever-evolving market demands.

Coppel: Coppel, a leading Mexican retail and financial services company, uses Pluralsight Skills within its Tech Academy to drive digital transformation across the organization. By partnering with Pluralsight, Coppel has streamlined skill development for over 3,500 technologists and aligned its training with 175 critical IT roles. This focused approach enabled faster time-to-market, greater productivity, and a 70% reduction in time required to reach skill proficiency. The initiative highlights Coppel's commitment to equipping its workforce with the skills needed for sustained growth and innovation.

2024 Best in Tech Gold Award Winners

