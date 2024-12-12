Pluralsight Appoints Beckey Woodard Cole as Chief People Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that Beckey Woodard Cole has been named Chief People Officer. In this role, Woodard Cole will oversee all aspects of Pluralsight's human resources function, including company culture, organizational development and effectiveness, and talent management.

Beckey Woodard Cole, CPO of Pluralsight

"Having the right leader in this role to help our team members thrive is paramount to our success," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO at Pluralsight. "Beckey's extensive experience and passion for fostering a culture of inclusion, growth, and innovation will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize the development of our workforce."

Woodard Cole is a seasoned people leader with over 20 years of strategic human resources experience. Before joining Pluralsight, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Avantax, where she led people-centered transformations that effectively improved company culture and team member retention. Prior to Avantax, Cole spent 10 years at Folience, where she played a pivotal role in enabling business diversification, led multiple HR initiatives, and implemented the company's first HR shared services model.

"As a purpose-driven leader, an organization's mission is really important to me," said Woodard Cole. "That's why it's so exciting to join Pluralsight, whose goal is to help people become better versions of themselves by building their tech skills and advancing their careers. In my time here so far, I've seen the dedication and enthusiasm of our team members firsthand and I'm excited to continue cultivating an amazing culture."

Woodard Cole holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mount Mercy University and is an active member of the CHIEF organization.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight Skills to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight Skills provides highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah with worldwide offices in India, Ireland, and Australia. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

