Pluralsight Appoints Chris Herbert as Chief Content Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Chris Herbert as Chief Content Officer. In this role, Herbert will lead all aspects of Pluralsight's content strategy and drive the creation of engaging and impactful learning experiences for all customers.

"The content landscape has shifted tremendously and individuals have come to expect highly engaging learning experiences that build on the best of what they experience on leading digital media and social platforms," said Pluralsight President and CEO, Chris Walters. "I am confident that Chris' extensive experience in digital media and technology and his track record for delivering content that drives tremendous user engagement will greatly enhance our customers' technology learning journey."

Herbert joins Pluralsight with more than 17 years of experience in digital media, technology, and content across notable media and technology companies. Before joining Pluralsight, Herbert held multiple leadership positions at CNN, including as the General Manager of CNN Digital. He also spent several years at the Weather Company, including as SVP, Growth Products and Emerging Platforms and as COO, Product & Technology. Herbert also served as Head of Special Projects in Bloomberg's Media Group.

"I strongly believe that continually expanding your skills and knowledge is imperative in today's digital world," said Herbert. "I look forward to working with our customers to create dynamic, engaging learning experiences that excite learners and help our customers transform their organizations with technology."

Herbert holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He is also a board member of the Atlanta chapter of Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF).

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Minella, Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Pluralsight