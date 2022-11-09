Pluralsight Appoints Kara DelVecchio Chief Sales Officer and Elevates Key Leaders to Executive Leadership Team

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology workforce development company, today announced that Kara DelVecchio has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT). In an effort to accelerate operational improvements and long-term growth, the company also announced that both Carie Buchanan , Chief Customer Officer, and Todd Joseph , Chief Information Officer are being elevated to the ELT.

DelVecchio has over 20 years of experience leading large, complex sales organizations and a proven track record developing and inspiring sales teams to grow top-line revenue. "Kara's success leading multi-million dollar portfolios at SaaS companies, combined with her passion for our mission and customers — made her stand out from an impressive field of candidates during an extensive search," said Somit Goyal, Chief Operating Officer at Pluralsight. "I look forward to the tremendous impact I know she will have across the organization and with our customers."

DelVecchio was most recently Chief Revenue Officer for Fourth, a workforce management company based in Austin, TX, where she helped spearhead a critical transformation of go-to-market teams. Kara also led sales organizations and teams at EVERFI, WeddingWire, and Corporate Executive Board (CEB), where she established a track record of leading company growth and expansion.

Pluralsight also recently welcomed two additional executives to the company's Executive Leadership Team. Carie Buchanan, Chief Customer Officer, is responsible for driving strong performance improvement across customer success, support, and services while ensuring dedication to customer value, satisfaction, retention, and growth. Buchanan joined Pluralsight in March 2022 from Infor, where she was SVP, Global Head of Customer Success.

Todd Joseph, Chief Information Officer, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Pluralsight's information and business-technology-related systems in support of the company's growth. He brings over 20 years of operational and technology leadership experience in private and public companies to Pluralsight. Prior to joining the company in April 2022, Todd was Chief Customer Officer for Apptio.

