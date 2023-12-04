Pluralsight Appoints Lisa Luscap as Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Pluralsight

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY , Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Lisa Luscap as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Luscap will be responsible for leading all aspects of Pluralsight's marketing including brand and communications, global demand generation, field marketing, product marketing and marketing operations. Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Luscap was selected to lead Pluralsight's marketing efforts after serving as interim CMO and, prior to that, SVP of Digital Marketing and Self Service.

"I am thrilled that Lisa has accepted the role as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Aaron Skonnard, CEO of Pluralsight. "During her time as interim CMO, I have been truly impressed by her contributions to the business and I am confident that she will continue to lead the marketing organization with a strong initiative and drive for success."

Lisa joined the Pluralsight team in early 2023 with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the tech industry at organizations like Snowflake, Dolby Laboratories, VMware, and HP. Prior to working with Pluralsight, Lisa led a global marketing team during Snowflake's IPO where she managed the largest software public offering in history. Additionally, she held a pivotal role in the digital rebrand of Dolby Laboratories, reintroducing the company to a new market of buyers around the world through a global partnership with AMC theaters.

"It is an honor to officially accept the role of CMO," said Luscap. "I am immensely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue leading our marketing team in crafting compelling narratives and empowering both our brand and our customers through marketing initiatives."

Luscap obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from UC Santa Barbara. She is a board member of the BAYCAT, a nonprofit social enterprise that assists women and people of color in telling their stories through media and technology. She was also recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Business in 2018 by the SF Business Times.

About Pluralsight
Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit luralsight.com. 

Media Contact
Ryan Sins, Sr. Communications Manager
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pluralsight

Also from this source

Pluralsight and Elice Partner to Accelerate Digital Skills Development and Technology Expertise in Korea

Pluralsight and Elice Partner to Accelerate Digital Skills Development and Technology Expertise in Korea

Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced a strategic partnership with Elice, a leading Edtech company in Korea....
Pluralsight research finds 74% of software developers are planning to upskill in AI-assisted coding

Pluralsight research finds 74% of software developers are planning to upskill in AI-assisted coding

Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today released new research via its Flow Developer Success Lab titled The New Developer:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.