Pluralsight Appoints Mark Miller as Chief Financial Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc. , the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Mark Miller as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mark will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Pluralsight's financial team in support of the company's growth.

"Mark's experience and expertise in financial leadership with both public and private companies is the perfect match for Pluralsight as we embark on our next phase of growth to empower large enterprises around the world to deliver on their technology strategies," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "He not only has the financial acumen but also the technology and SaaS background to really understand our business and roll up his sleeves to help us meet the needs of our customers. An exceptional leader and ultimate team player, I'm so thrilled to welcome Mark to Pluralsight."

Miller brings with him over 30 years of financial leadership experience in both private and public companies, most recently as CFO for Finastra, a multi-billion dollar fintech company based in London. He also previously served as CFO for Marketo prior to the company's sale to Adobe.

Prior to Marketo, Miller was the CFO of Active Network, L.H.P. Hospital Group, and Sabre Holdings. At Sabre, he held multiple operating and finance positions and was instrumental in the company's initial IPO and its subsequent take-private transaction. Earlier in his career, Mark worked for Ernst and Young, LTV Corporation, and Hertz Corporation.

Mark has an Accounting degree from Texas Tech University and an MBA in Finance from Rice University. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas. He is on the Board of Directors for Goosehead Insurance and Terrasoul Superfoods.

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting.

