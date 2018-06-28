Pluralsight CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Skonnard Signs Pledge Joining CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

Organizations joining the initiative are taking a step towards bringing about positive change. By signing the pledge, Pluralsight will implement three core commitments: 1) Continue to cultivate a workplace that supports open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion; 2) Implement and expand unconscious bias education; and 3) Share successful—as well as unsuccessful—examples of actions to advance diversity and inclusion. Joining the initiative aligns with Pluralsight's broader commitment to diversity and inclusion through its mission to democratize technology skills both in the workplace as well as the broader community through the company's social enterprise, Pluralsight One.

"Building a team with diverse views and experiences is critical to our business and important to me as a human being," said Skonnard. "It's not just the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do, as a more diverse and inclusive workplace will lead to better outcomes for us as a company as well as for our customers. I'm proud to join the growing chorus of CEOs that are taking action, and I invite CEOs everywhere to do the same. It's our collective leadership that will create the positive change so desperately needed to drive equality in tech and our global community."

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The collective of more than 450 signatories have already shared more than 400 best known actions of diversity and inclusion initiatives, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com. Through its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, Pluralsight will collaborate with other companies by sharing best practices and examples to help create a diverse and inclusive workplace.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 450 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Facebook: CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and Twitter: @CEOAction.

Media Contacts

Pluralsight PR

Ben Veghte

Director, Communications

ben-veghte@pluralsight.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pluralsight-ceo-and-co-founder-aaron-skonnard-signs-pledge-joining-ceo-action-for-diversity--inclusion-300673824.html

SOURCE Pluralsight

Related Links

http://www.pluralsight.com

