Pluralsight Launches Curated Free Courses to Help Learners Build Tech Fluency

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the leading technology skills development company, today announced a new, free offering to help individuals build essential tech fluency regardless of role, industry, or career stage. With access to over 100 foundational courses, hands-on labs, and skill assessments, these free resources empower learners to understand and apply today's most important technology concepts.

As technology continues to reshape every job function, tech fluency has become a critical skill not just for engineers but also for marketers, product managers, sales professionals, and business leaders alike. This free course library is meant to help learners gain fundamental insight into the most important technologies of today and to help those transitioning into careers in tech find the path that best suits their interests and goals.

"Understanding how technology works is no longer optional," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "Regardless of the role, all professionals need some baseline understanding of technology in an economy underpinned by AI, automation, and electrification. As the fourth industrial revolution continues to unfold, maintaining professional relevancy will hinge on being willing to continuously learn. With these free resources, we hope to empower individuals with new information and skills so they can future-proof their careers in this new technological paradigm."

A Launchpad for Digital Empowerment

With a free Pluralsight account, learners gain access to:

Expert-led courses that simplify complex topics and establish a strong tech foundation.





Hands-on labs to safely experiment with tools and environments used in the real world.





Skill assessments that identify strengths, gaps, and personalized learning paths.

Courses That Build Broad Tech Fluency

Pluralsight's free resources span the essential tech domains of today, like AI, cloud, software development, IT Ops, and cybersecurity. Some of these courses include:

For Career Builders, Team Collaborators, and the Tech-Curious

Tech skills gaps are constantly widening. Whether you're a job seeker exploring a career in tech, a business leader aiming to better collaborate with technical teams, or simply someone curious about how digital systems work, Pluralsight's free courses provide a crucial on-ramp to closing those gaps.

No payment information is required to access these resources; users can sign up for a free plan here . To learn more about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills development company powering the tech workforce forward, faster. As the pioneer in technology learning, Pluralsight's platform equips individuals and organizations with the tech skills needed to thrive in an era of constant innovation. Pluralsight combines expert-led, self-paced content with hands-on labs and actionable insights, transforming how learners build and apply skills to solve real-world tech challenges. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, learners around the globe rely on Pluralsight to close skill gaps, unlock growth opportunities and build a tech-empowered future.

