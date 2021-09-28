Plus3 IT Systems Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that Plus3 IT provides solutions to—and has deep experience working with—government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates Plus3 IT as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories—Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are proud that AWS has recognized Plus3 IT's accomplishments helping our customers adopt cloud with this APN Government Competency certification," said Joel Loyd, Vice President, Cloud Services at Plus3. "We look forward to continued success working with AWS, and their innovative services, to enhance our customers' missions."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For its entire six-year history, Plus3 IT has been helping Federal Government customers with cloud adoption and cloud optimization using AWS infrastructure and services. Plus3 IT has unique approaches to address cloud adoption challenges and risks with a focus on security compliance. Additionally, the Plus3 IT team specializes in the custom tailoring and integration of third-party and open-source tools and applications within their customers' AWS Cloud environments to obtain the best business outcomes possible.

Plus3 IT is a privately owned small, disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

