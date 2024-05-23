Plus3 IT Systems Awarded USDA STRATUS Cloud BOA Pool 2 Contract

RESTON, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus 3 IT) is pleased to announce it has been awarded an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on the STRATUS Pool 2 Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). With this award, Plus3 IT will have the opportunity to provide the USDA with cloud integration and development support services.

Plus3 IT's Director of Justice and Air Force Solutions, Tom Walton, said, "We are honored to be granted an opportunity to provide critical mission support for the USDA on this 10-year agreement. This award showcases Plus3 IT's proven DevSecOps practices and expert cloud knowledge and implementation. We are thrilled to begin supporting this new customer and mission." Plus3 IT competed with 121 other offerors and was one of 37 successful awardees on this vehicle.

Plus3 IT will be competing on task orders supporting a range of USDA requirements, including implementing enterprise cloud architecture and tools, providing managed services, cloud migration and data analytics, and developing a robust cloud governance framework. This important cloud work will fortify the USDA's capabilities and procedures with human-centered design principles, empowering personnel, and ensuring long-term success. Furthermore, this work will strengthen the USDA's platform operations and security.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is a SITE III small business Prime and a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

