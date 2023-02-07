PLUS3 IT SYSTEMS ACHIEVES AWS MIGRATION COMPETENCY AND AWS DEVOPS COMPETENCY STATUS

RESTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has achieved both the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency and the AWS DevOps Competency status. The AWS Migration Competency designation recognizes Plus3 IT provides cloud adoption expertise to help customers migrate successfully to AWS, while the AWS DevOps Competency designation recognizes Plus3 IT as experts in delivering secure, fast DevOps solutions on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Plus3 IT as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member providing specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on Migration Consulting and Delivery. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

The AWS DevOps Competency achievement differentiates Plus3 IT as an APN Partner providing specialized demonstrated, technical proficiency, and proven customer success. This includes a specific focus on provisioning and managing infrastructure; deploying application code; automating software release processes; monitoring application and infrastructure performance; and integrating security best practices, policies, and guardrails into Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

"Achieving these two AWS Competency designations shows our dedication to being cloud service experts," said Mark Jefferson, Plus3 IT's Chief Executive Officer. "We've been a member of the AWS Partner Network since our inception. We know the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides is crucial to our customers' mission and needs."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Plus3 IT now holds three of these competencies.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small, disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As a firm with expertise in cloud services, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

