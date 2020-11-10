Plus3 IT Systems Positions For Growth With Strategic Promotions

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce the promotion of two employees to key leadership positions. Joel Loyd will assume expanded executive leadership duties as Vice President, Cloud Services and Loren Gordon will continue to lead technical innovation, while also standardizing delivery as the Director of Engineering.

Since 2017, Loyd has been responsible for P3's cloud solution delivery within the Intelligence Community (IC) market. Since assuming that role, Loyd has overseen contracts that account for an average of 60 percent of the year over year company revenue. With this promotion Loyd will build on the success he oversaw in the IC with growth in additional markets. "I want to thank you for entrusting me to help Plus3 IT continue its success," said Mr. Loyd "I intend to work hard to maintain our company culture as we continue to grow."

Gordon recently celebrated his five-year anniversary at Plus3 IT during which time he has continuously committed to technical excellence and innovation. In his new role, Gordon will guide the technical direction of the company and ensure alignment between the delivery model and guiding technical principles. "I look forward to the new role where my focus will be to take our technical disciplines and standards and apply them across all of our contracts, ensuring that products, tools, and technology are used in a similar way to promote execution and delivery," said Mr. Gordon.

Gordon and Loyd were congratulated at a recent all hands meeting. Plus3 IT CEO Mark Jefferson cited Loyd's passion and dedication as "inspirational" to all employees and recognized Gordon as "embodying the spirit of the company."

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

