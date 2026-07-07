Plusgrade and Breeze Airways® Launch 'Buy BreezePoints', Expanding Multi-Product Partnership

More Ways to Reach Rewards: Breezy Rewards ® members can now purchase BreezePoints directly, giving them the flexibility to top up their balance and book reward flights on their own timeline.

Breezy Rewards members can now purchase BreezePoints directly, giving them the flexibility to top up their balance and book reward flights on their own timeline. New Revenue for Breeze: Buy BreezePoints adds a high-margin ancillary revenue channel for Breeze Airways, driving deeper member engagement as the airline scales its revamped Breezy Rewards loyalty program.

Buy BreezePoints adds a high-margin ancillary revenue channel for Breeze Airways, driving deeper member engagement as the airline scales its revamped Breezy Rewards loyalty program. Loyalty Expansion for Plusgrade: Breeze Airways continues to expand its portfolio of Plusgrade ancillary revenue solutions—adding Buy BreezePoints alongside Preferred Seating, Extra Legroom, and Seat Blocker.

MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Plusgrade, a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, and Breeze Airways, the high-value, low-cost airline combining affordable fares and modern amenities for a Seriously Nice™ travel experience, today announced the expansion of their partnership with the launch of Buy BreezePoints. Available now through Plusgrade's Loyalty Currency Retailing platform, the feature allows Breezy Rewards members to purchase BreezePoints directly — giving them more control over their rewards and a faster path to the flights they want.

The launch builds on an existing relationship in which Breeze uses Plusgrade's ancillary revenue solutions, including Preferred Seating, Extra Legroom, and Seat Blocker. Adding Buy BreezePoints extends that relationship into loyalty currency, giving members more ways to engage with the Breezy Rewards program and their BreezePoints balance.

Buy BreezePoints gives members a direct way to close the gap when they're short of a reward flight. Rather than waiting to earn through flights alone, members can purchase points at any time, converting a near-miss into a booking. For Breeze, it opens an immediate, high-margin revenue channel that reinforces the value of the Breezy Rewards currency.

"Breeze has built something genuinely different in North American aviation—a carrier that competes on experience, not just price, and backs that promise with real product investment," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "We've been working with them on Preferred Seating, Extra Legroom, and Seat Blocker, and expanding into loyalty was the natural next move for both of us. Buy BreezePoints gives members a direct path to the rewards they're building toward, without the friction of being just short of a flight. That's exactly what a loyalty program should deliver."

"We're always looking for ways to give our Guests more control over their travel experience, and Buy BreezePoints does exactly that," said David Neeleman, CEO at Breeze Airways. "Our Breezy Rewards Members are enthusiastically engaging with the new program and earning BreezePoints on every flight they buy. Now they have the flexibility to top up their points balance and book a rewards trip without waiting. Plusgrade has been a strong partner in helping us deliver on that."

To learn more about purchasing BreezePoints, visit the Breeze Airways website.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 575 of the world's premier travel brands—spanning airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail and financial services—and more than 3,000 hotel and resort properties trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit plusgrade.com.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 "Best Domestic Airline" by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the "Best Major Airline in North America" by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

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SOURCE Plusgrade Inc.