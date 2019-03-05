PlusMedia Promotes Adam Walker to Vice President, Media

Adam began his career with PlusMedia in 2016 as an Associate Director. Prior to joining the company, he worked as Digital Marketing Manager at The Shade Store, driving both direct response and branding engagement, and as Senior Marketing Manager, Digital at Direct Wines.

"Adam is a natural leader with an excellent command of the digital media landscape," says Sherry Scapperotti, President & CEO. "His contributions to PlusMedia have been invaluable and I am confident that he will continue to excel in driving omnichannel growth for our clients."

PlusMedia, LLC is a direct response marketing agency dedicated to helping brands acquire and retain customers and drive profitable revenue growth. The company's mission is to grow its clients' businesses through customized media solutions that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability. Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a certified woman-owned business. For more information, visit plusme.com.

