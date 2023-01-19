PM360 2023 TRAILBLAZER AWARDS IS OPEN FOR ENTRIES WITH A NEW CATEGORY

Awards Recognize Innovation in Healthcare and Life Sciences Marketing and Leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazers are the innovators, leaders, and forward-thinkers who imagine a better way and then make that way a reality. In the life sciences that can mean imagining better treatments, devices, and diagnostics to help improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Or imagining better ways to reach and engage with providers, patients, and payers to ensure everyone who needs these treatments is aware of them and has access to them. Or imagining better ways to run companies in this sector to ensure they are not only optimally serving patients but their local communities, the employees that work there, and even the environment. For 15 years, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards has been honoring such individuals and companies that have imagined better.

PM360, a leading B2B publication for life sciences marketers, established the Trailblazer Awards to recognize excellence and innovation in life sciences and healthcare marketing. The awards now span eight main categories: Companies of the Year, CEOs of the Year, Brand Champions, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Products of the Year, Initiative Awards, and Lifetime Achievement. Within these categories there are a total of 51 subcategories.

Now, the submission process is officially open for the 2023 Trailblazer Awards. The initial deadline for entries is Friday, May 5, 2023. However, entries will still be accepted until Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM, but anything after May 5th will be subject to an additional charge of $260 per entry.

New this year, PM360 added a Brand Champion subcategory for Data Strategy/Marketing Analytics. Overall, the Brand Champion category is for any member of the brand marketing team from a life sciences manufacturer who has initiated groundbreaking marketing strategies and tactics in one of the 22 subcategories. The new Data Strategy/Marketing Analytics subcategory is for those in roles focused on designing, implementing, managing, and communicating the results of advanced analytics across any therapeutic areas.

To enter or view the complete list of this year's PM360 Trailblazer Awards categories and nomination criteria, go to: http://www.pm360online.com/trailblazerawards.

Submissions will be judged and the winners selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board. Any member of a pharmaceutical, biotech, or medical device product team, agency, supplier, or vendor can submit a nomination under any category.

The award winners will be announced during the PM360 Trailblazer Awards Event on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Gotham Hall. All of the winners will also be profiled in the publication's November 2023 issue.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

