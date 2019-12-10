PM360 6th Annual ELITE Awards Open For Submissions

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, will once again honor the PM360 ELITE: Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs.

Now in its sixth year, the PM360 ELITE recognizes the most influential people in the healthcare/life sciences industries. Nominees are judged based on their career achievements and the impact their work has had on the industry, or the potential they have demonstrated to impact the industry. To help bring these industry leaders to the forefront, the magazine is seeking submissions in 18 categories:

Transformational Leaders

Leaders of the Future

Data Miners

Creative Directors

Tech-know Geeks

Entrepreneurs

Sales MVPs

Strategists

Disrupters

Mentors

Master Educators

Launch Experts

Patient Advocates

Drug Researchers and Developers

Digital Crusaders

Marketing Teams

PR Gurus

Talent Acquisition Leaders

To learn more about each of the above categories or to start making submissions, visit www.pm360online.com/elite. All submissions must be received by March 6, 2020.

Anyone from a manufacturer (pharma, medical device, biotech or specialty), advertising agency, or any company serving the life sciences industry is eligible to enter in any of the categories. Nominees can be submitted in multiple categories. Entries will be judged by the PM360 editorial staff.

There is a $245 submission fee to enter, but every fifth person you enter is free. To learn how you can get this discount or for more information about the awards, contact Andrew Matthius at andrew.matthius@pm360online.com or 646-300-8113.

The PM360 ELITE winners will be featured in the publication's May 2020 issue. Profiles of these award winners will present and examine their extraordinary accomplishments and contributions to the industry. The winners will also be honored at a celebratory cocktail party in July.

