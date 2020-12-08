PM360 7th Annual ELITE Awards Open For Submissions

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading healthcare and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, will once again honor the PM360 ELITE: Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs.

Now in its seventh year, the PM360 ELITE recognizes the most influential people in the healthcare/life sciences industries. Nominees are judged based on their career achievements and the impact their work has had on the industry, or the potential they have demonstrated to impact the industry. To help bring these industry leaders to the forefront, the magazine is seeking submissions in 19 categories:

Transformational Leaders

Leaders of the Future

Data Miners

Creative Directors

Tech-know Geeks

Entrepreneurs

Sales MVPs

Strategists

Disrupters

Mentors

Master Educators

Launch Experts

Patient Advocates

Drug Researchers and Developers

Digital Crusaders

Marketing Teams

PR Gurus

Talent Acquisition Leaders

NEW: COVID Heroes

The COVID Heroes category is a special addition this year to shine a light on anyone in the healthcare industry that has made a positive impact during the pandemic. That can include doctors and other healthcare professionals who have helped to treat patient, researchers and developers who have worked on potential treatments and vaccines, and other people within the healthcare and life sciences industry who have helped patients, hospitals, HCPs, or their own organizations during this time.

To learn more about all of the categories or to start making submissions, visit www.pm360online.com/elite. The initial deadline for submissions is February 26, 2021. PM360 will then continue to accept entries until March 17, but anything after Feb. 26 will be subject to a $150 late fee.

Anyone from a manufacturer (pharma, medical device, biotech, or specialty), advertising agency, or any company serving the life sciences industry is eligible to enter in any of the categories. Nominees can be submitted in multiple categories. Entries will be judged by the PM360 editorial staff.

The PM360 ELITE winners will be featured in the publication's May 2021 issue. Profiles of these award winners will present and examine their extraordinary accomplishments and contributions to the industry.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

