PM360 8th Annual ELITE Awards Open For Submissions

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading healthcare and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, will once again honor the PM360 ELITE: Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs.

Now in its eighth year, the PM360 ELITE recognizes the most influential people in the healthcare/life sciences industries. Nominees are judged based on their career achievements and the impact their work has had on the industry, or the potential they have demonstrated to impact the industry. To bring these leaders to the forefront, the magazine is seeking submissions in 20 categories:

Transformational Leaders

Leaders of the Future

Data Miners

Creative Directors

Tech-know Geeks

Entrepreneurs

Sales MVPs

Strategists

Disrupters

Mentors

Master Educators

Launch Experts

Patient Advocates

Drug Researchers and Developers

Digital Crusaders

Marketing Teams

PR Gurus

Talent Acquisition Leaders

NEW: Philanthropic Heroes

Philanthropic Heroes NEW: Environmental Champions

This year, PM360 is recognizing incredible work done by individuals and teams outside of their day job with two new categories. Philanthropic Heroes was created to honor those doing any kind of charity or philanthropic work that helps individuals, communities, or the world at large. Environmental Champions was designed to shine a light on those who are leading environmental or sustainability efforts within their organization or even outside of work to improve the global environment; reduce carbon footprint; eliminate harmful or excessive waste; and create a more sustainable company, society, and/or economy.

To learn more about all of the categories or to start your submissions, visit www.pm360online.com/elite . The initial deadline for submissions is February 23, 2022. PM360 will then continue to accept entries until March 18, but anything after Feb. 23 will be subject to a $150 late fee.

Anyone from a manufacturer (pharma, medical device, biotech, or specialty), advertising agency, or any company serving the life sciences industry is eligible to enter in any of the categories. Nominees can be submitted in multiple categories. Entries will be judged by the PM360 editorial staff.

The PM360 ELITE winners will be featured in the publication's May 2022 issue. Profiles of these award winners will present and examine their extraordinary accomplishments and contributions to the industry.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Andrew Matthius

Senior Editor

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360