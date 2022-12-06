PM360 9th Annual ELITE 100 Open for Submissions

Now Accepting Entries Recognizing the Most Influential People in Healthcare

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --PM360, a leading healthcare and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, will once again honor the PM360 ELITE: Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs.

For nine years, the PM360 ELITE 100 has served as an illustrious list of the top difference-makers across the healthcare and life sciences industries. Nominees are judged based on their career achievements, the impact their work has had on the industry, or their vision for transforming the industry. To bring these leaders to the forefront, the magazine is seeking submissions in 20 categories:

Transformational Leaders

Leaders of the Future

Data Miners

Creative Directors

Tech-know Geeks

Entrepreneurs

Sales MVPs

Strategists

Disrupters

Mentors

Master Educators

Launch Experts

Patient Advocates

Drug Researchers and Developers

Digital Crusaders

Marketing Teams

PR Gurus

Talent Acquisition Leaders

Philanthropic Heroes

Environmental Champions

To learn more about all of the categories or to start your submissions, visit www.pm360online.com/elite . The initial deadline for submissions is February 24, 2023. PM360 will then continue to accept entries until March 17, but anything after Feb. 24 will be subject to a $195 late fee.

Anyone from a manufacturer (pharma, medical device, diagnostics, biotech, or specialty), advertising agency, or any company serving the life sciences industry is eligible to enter in any of the categories. Nominees can be submitted in multiple categories. Entries will be judged by the PM360 editorial staff.

The PM360 ELITE winners will be featured in the publication's May 2023 issue and later celebrated at an event held in the summer of 2023.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Andrew Matthius

Senior Editor

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360