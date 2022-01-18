PM360 ADDS SEVERAL NEW CATEGORIES FOR 2022 TRAILBLAZER AWARDS

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two years, we have witnessed trailblazers within the life sciences industry willing to challenge conventions in order to change healthcare for the better as the way we live our lives and how patients receive care was disrupted by COVID-19. These trailblazers are exactly the type of companies, individuals, and brands that PM360, a B2B publication for life sciences marketers, has been honoring for 14 years through its annual Trailblazer Awards.

These awards recognize excellence and innovation in life sciences and healthcare marketing in nine categories: Companies of the Year, Brand Champions, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Products of the Year, Initiative Awards, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, and Lifetime Achievement. Now, the submission process is officially open for the 2022 Trailblazer Awards.

This year, several new categories were added, including the Products of the Year category. Within this category alone, entries can be submitted in four subcategories: Brand of the Year, Most Innovative New Product, Product Launch of the Year, and Relaunch/Revitalization of the Year.

Additionally, four new subcategories were added to the Brand Champions category, which recognizes any exceptional individual who is part of a brand marketing team or who has a marketing position that spans across brands or the organization as a whole. The new subcategories are: Global Marketing, HCP Engagement, Patient Engagement, and Nephrology/Urology.

Finally, a new subcategory was added into the Initiatives category for Podcasts. This will be for any kind of podcast within the industry, including those that deal with life sciences or healthcare marketing strategies, HCP and/or patient education or engagement, branded product education, disease awareness, or employee training.

To enter or view the complete list of this year's PM360 Trailblazer Awards categories and nomination criteria, go to: http://www.pm360online.com/trailblazerawards .

The initial deadline for entries is Friday, May 6, 2022. However, entries will still be accepted until Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:59 PM, but anything after May 6th will be subject to an additional charge of $195 per entry.

Submissions will be judged and the winners selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board. Any member of a pharmaceutical, biotech, or medical device product team, agency, supplier, or vendor can submit a nomination under any category.

The award winners will be announced during the PM360 Trailblazer Awards Event on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Gotham Hall. All of the winners will also be profiled in the publication's October 2022 issue.

For more information about the PM360 Trailblazer Awards, contact Kayla Walsh, Awards Coordinator, PM360, at [email protected].

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

