PM360 Adds Three New Categories For 2020 Trailblazer Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now being accepted for the 12th annual PM360 Trailblazer Awards, which recognize excellence and innovation in healthcare marketing. The PM360 Trailblazer Awards honor the industry's most innovative people, companies, teams, and initiatives in nine categories: Companies of the Year, Brand Champions, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Initiative Awards, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, Best Natural Product Brand, and Lifetime Achievement.

Three new categories were added to this year's awards:

The Best Natural Product Brand recognizes the best new natural products to hit the market as an alternative to pharmaceuticals. The natural product must have hit the market between May 2018 and May 2020 and entries will be evaluated on criteria such as the degree of professionalism and creativity in the communications of the product's benefits, the ability of the brand's marketing team to engage with both patients and healthcare professionals, and the product's overall personality (including package design, taste, etc.).

Cannabinoid Professional Education was added as a subcategory in the Initiative Awards and is open to any initiative aimed at educating a professional audience (i.e., doctors, nurses, physician assistants, etc.) about a branded cannabinoid product.

Data/Analytics Initiative was also added as a subcategory in the Initiative Awards and is open to any use of data or analytics to more effectively identify and target audiences, increase the effectiveness or ROI of a single campaign or overall media strategy, and/or demonstrate the effectiveness of a campaign or strategy. This can include the use of programmatic and other marketing automation technologies.

To enter or view the complete list of this year's PM360 Trailblazer Awards categories and nomination criteria, go to: http://www.pm360online.com/trailblazerawards.

Entries must be submitted no later than Friday, May 8, 2020. Submissions will be judged and the winners selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board. Any member of a pharmaceutical, biotech, or medical device product team, agency, supplier, or vendor can submit a nomination under any category.

The award winners will be announced during this year's annual gala at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, September 17. The annual gala attracts more attendees from pharmaceutical and medical device companies than any other industry awards event.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

