PM360 Adds Two New Categories For 2021 Trailblazer Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As our world has been upended by COVID-19, trailblazers within the life sciences industry are more important than ever. For the past 13 years, PM360 has honored the companies, marketers, teams, and campaigns leading the way in the life sciences industry with its annual Trailblazer Awards—and now entries are open for the 2021 awards. The PM360 Trailblazer Awards recognize excellence and innovation in healthcare marketing in eight categories: Companies of the Year, Brand Champions, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Initiative Awards, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, and Lifetime Achievement.

Two new categories were added to this year's awards:

The Co-Promote or Partnership Initiative category is for any campaign, initiative, or program that is for a product or service that is being co-promoted by two pharmaceutical/biotech companies or through a partnership between a pharmaceutical company and another company (such as an insurance company, tech company, hospital system, etc.) This does not include partnerships between a single pharma company its agencies/vendors.

The Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Disorders Brand Champion category is for a brand marketer, manager, director, or any team member on a brand/product team that works for a therapeutic product or medical device that treats any orthopedic or musculoskeletal disorder. The person must have worked on the product team at some point between May 1, 2020 and May 7, 2021, but it does not need to be the only product that they worked on in that time.

To enter or view the complete list of this year's PM360 Trailblazer Awards categories and nomination criteria, go to: http://www.pm360online.com/trailblazerawards .

The initial deadline for entries is Friday, May 7, 2021. However, entries will still be accepted until Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:59 PM, but anything after May 7th will be subject to an additional charge of $195 per entry.

Submissions will be judged and the winners selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board. Any member of a pharmaceutical, biotech, or medical device product team, agency, supplier, or vendor can submit a nomination under any category.

The award winners will be announced during a virtual event held in September. All of the winners will also be profiled in the publication's October 2021 issue.

For more information about the PM360 Trailblazer Awards, contact Kayla Walsh, Awards Coordinator, PM360, at [email protected] .

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

