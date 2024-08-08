PM360 Announces 2024 Trailblazer Award Finalists

Top Companies, Marketers, CEOs, Products, and Initiatives to be Honored October 1st

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 has announced the finalists for its 16th annual Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

"The CEOs, companies, marketers, products, and initiatives we are recognizing as finalists this year represent the epitome of what makes our industry so extraordinary—utterly brilliant, difference-making innovation," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "What makes their accomplishments across the industry—from product development to marketing—so impressive is the impact they have on people's lives. Each of their trailblazing efforts result in much more than personal or organization success, it results in better quality of life for patients, better care options for healthcare providers, and happier and healthier people around the world."

The Trailblazer Awards honor achievements in eight overall categories, including Companies of the Year, CEOs of the Year, Products of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. In total, PM360 is announcing over 100 finalists as well as naming a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, a Advertising Agency Advertising Agency or Supplier/Vendor CEO winner, a Life Sciences Manufacturer CEO winner, and 15 Brand Champion winners.

All of the award finalists and winners are judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, comprising some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields. To reach the finalist phase, Companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions, Marketers, and Marketing Teams are judged on their skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Initiative entries are evaluated on the innovation, quality, and effectiveness of the work. Products of the Year (including Brand of the Year, Most Innovative New Product, and Product Launch of the Year) are judged based on their innovation in treating patients, the uniqueness of branding strategy, and their ultimate contribution to the overall healthcare system. Finally, the CEOs of the Year were selected based on their ability to thrive in all aspects of leadership, such as establishing a company culture where individuals feel safe, respected, valued and motivated; displaying a unique vision, resulting in exceptional success; and earning respect from industry colleagues due to their morals, reputation, and character.

The winners will be announced and honored during a gala celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City on Tuesday, October 1 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets for the Trailblazer Awards Gala can be purchased by visiting the PM360 website . Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360's November issue.

The Finalists Are:

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Calcium+Company

Elevate Healthcare

EVERSANA INTOUCH

minds + assembly

Spectrum Science

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Embecta

Fresenius

Regeneron

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Lilly

Pfizer

Sumitomo

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

Ardelyx, Inc.

BeiGene

Exelisis

ImmunoGen

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

ConcentricLife

ConnectiveRx

GoodRx

Sharecare

Veeva/Crossix

ADVERTISING AGENCY OR SUPPLIER/VENDOR CEO OF THE YEAR WINNER

Judy Capano, Managing Partner and CEO (Calcium+Company)

LIFE SCIENCES MANUFACTURER CEO OF THE YEAR WINNER

Ivan Tornos, President and Chief Executive (Zimmer Biomet)

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Angela Moore, Vice President, US Brand Lead (Breyanzi U.S. Cell Therapy, Bristol Myers Squibb)

Eve Cunningham, MD, MBA, Founder (MedPearl)

Milana Fomin, Director of Marketing, Replimune

Randi Rosenfeld, Head of Corporate Brand & Marketing (minds + assembly)

Sarah Balch, Associate Director, Digital Strategy & Content (embecta)

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

Corcept Therapeutics Team (Corcept Therapeutics)

Consentyx Dermatology Marketing Strategy Team (Novartis and Agency Partners: Neon, Rise & Run, Propeller, Targetbase, The Considered)

Glaukos iDose TR Launch Team (Glaukos)

XDEMVY Consumer Marketing Team (Tarsus Pharmaceuticals)

XDEMVY HCP Marketing Team (Moon Rabbit)

BRAND OF THE YEAR

AREXVY Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted (GSK)

DAYBUE™ (Acadia Pharmaceuticals)

Glaukos iDose TR (Sage Therapeutics)

Wegovy (ConcentricLife)

ZURZUVAE® (zuranolone) CIV (Sage Therapeutics and Biogen supported by Weber Shandwick and AbelsonTaylor)

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT

AREXVY Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, Adjuvanted (GSK)

ELEVIDYS (Sarepta Therapeutics)

ROSA® Shoulder System (Zimmer Biomet)

Viz HCM Employs AI to Detect Potentially Fatal Heart Condition and Coordinate Patient Care (Viz.ai, Inc.)

XPHOZAH (Ardelyx, Inc. and 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry)

PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

BIMZELX (UCB)

iDose TR (JPA Health and Glaukos)

XDEMVY HCP Campaign (Moon Rabbit)

XPHOZAH (Ardelyx, Inc. and 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry)

ZURZUVAE® (zuranolone) CIV (Sage Therapeutics and Biogen supported by Weber Shandwick and AbelsonTaylor)

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune/Rheumatology: Wakim Andre, Head of Marketing, North America (Biocon Biologics)

Cardiology: Lali Lobzhanidze, Head & Executive Director, Marketing Strategy (LEQVIO, Novartis Pharmaceuticals)

Dermatology: Jennifer Novak, Director (Consumer Digital Marketing, Sanofi)

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Ginny Blocki, SVP, (Global Marketing & Product Management, embecta)

HCP Engagement: Mayte Cabrera-Dorian, Executive Director, Advanced Technology Platforms, Case Management (Novartis)

Hematology/Oncology: Jennifer Monahan, Associate Director, Oncology (Regeneron)

Infectious Disease/Vaccine: Jackie Messinger, US Head of Marketing Respiratory (Moderna)

Innovation/Digital Strategy: Jennifer Spevak, Director, Vaccines Portfolio Adherence (Pfizer)

Men's Health: Katie Lewandroski, Executive Director, Oncology Marketing Lead (Sumitomo Pharma America)

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS (Continued)

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Liz Tempesta, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing, Eye Care Division (Viatris)

OTC Marketer: Vicky Louis, Director of Medical Marketing, (Eucerin®)

Patient Engagement: Christine Szymanski, Consumer Strategy Lead, Obesity Marketing (Novo Nordisk)

Rare Diseases: Bryan Burkauskas, Director, US Oncology Marketing (WELIREG) (Merck)

Respiratory: Marc Russo, Director, Interstitial Lung Disease Marketing (Boehringer)

Women's Health: Mellisa Hunh, VP, WH Marketing Lead (Sumitomo Pharma America)

INITIATIVE FINALISTS



APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

Don't Sweat Inventory Management (Accord Biopharma, Inc. & Asentech, LLC)

Crack the JAK (Scientific Global)

NovoCare® (Avalere Health and Novo Nordisk)

"The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound" (American Cancer Society and Real Chemistry)

Under Her Skin (Novartis and Agency: The Considered)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE

Advancing Care: Harnessing AI to Empower the Hard-to-Reach Patient Audience (argenx, Avalere Health and DxCheck)

Genentech's Health Modeled Targeting Initiative (Genentech USA)

Harness Data for Impact (Accord Biopharma, Inc. & Asentech. LLC)

Successful Script Lift Among Hard-to-Reach Patients in the OptimizeRx Dynamic Audience Activation Platform, DAAP (Mile Square Communications for OptimizeRx)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

2023 Asthma Awareness Month (Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

"Dad Genes" (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry)

Eczema Skin Gallery (Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

"Moments of Clarity" (Incyte and Real Chemistry)

Wake Up to WAKIX on WAKIX.com - A Testament to Real People Living with Narcolepsy (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Deerfield Agency, Underscore)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

"Could It Be HCM? with Sarah Cothran" (Bristol Myers Squibb, Real Chemistry and Starpower, part of Real Chemistry)

"Definitely Dysport DTC Campaign" (Galderma and Real Chemistry)

KNOW PLAN GO (FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry, Starpower)

Mirena "Seeing Red" Campaign (Bayer)

The Season (Weber Shandwick and Sanofi)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

"Future You" (Treace and 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry)

Life without compromise (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Agency: Reckitt)

"Liver's #1 Fan" (Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Real Chemistry)

"Mite Party" Campaign (Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Heller Agency)

Say Yep to VYEPTI (Lundbeck and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

HCP EDUCATION

APDS Awareness: Educating Healthcare Professionals for Better Identification of Patients with the Ultra-Rare Disease (Pharming Group N.V. and Partner: Rare Medical Network).

Empowering HCPs: Clinical Nurse Educator (CNE) Oncology Program Elevates Therapy Knowledge (VMS BioMarketing)

Global Pain Awareness Week 2023: Supporting Physicians to Improve Patient Outcomes for People Living with Pain for Haleon (Langland and SaySo Medical)

In the Clutches of Hypercortisolism (Corcept Therapeutics and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

HCP EDUCATION (Continued)

OFEV HOLOGRAPHIC KOL INTEGRATIONS A Series of Holographic Augmented Reality Tactical Integrations (Confideo)

SPEVIGO Branded Immersive Presentation (Confideo)

TEZSPIRE and The Ninja Nerd Partner to Disrupt ATS 2024 with HCP Education (ASTRAZENECA and Ninja Nerd, IMRE)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Helping an Underserved Community Uncover a Deeper Diagnosis (Spectrum Science)

INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

The CRx Experience Center (ConnectiveRx)

OFEV HOLOGRAPHIC KOL INTEGRATIONS A Series of Holographic Augmented Reality Tactical Integrations (Confideo)

"The Unseen Journey" (Incyte and Real Chemistry)

Use of 2-way, prompted SMS to increase engagement in a Patient Support Program (PSP) (Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Atlantis Healthcare)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Helping an Underserved Community Uncover a Deeper Diagnosis (Spectrum Science)

OTC

Aquaphor® Healing Ointment Augmented Reality (Deerfield Agency and Beiersdorf Inc)

Cialis Together, "Your Lucky Day and a Half" (Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness)

Eucerin® Face Immersive Hydration Launch (Deerfield Agency and Beiersdorf)

InStep Health and Reckitt Mucinex Flip the Script inOffice Provider Campaign (InStep Health and Reckitt Mucinex)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

KNOW PLAN GO (FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry and Starpower)

Let's Talk MG (argenx and Avalere Health)

"Moments of Clarity" (Incyte and Real Chemistry)

Sadie's Search (Sumitomo Corporation of America and minds + assembly)

Screen It Like You Mean It (Patients & Purpose)

Take Care of Your Mental Elf (Spectrum Science)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION (Continued)

Tune In To Lung Health (Ogilvy Health)

VMS OneVoice - Re-imagining the Ideal Patient Experience (VMS BioMarketing)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

Care Navigator Program Boosts Persistency by 22% in First Six Months (VMS BioMarketing)

Keeping Eliquis Front and Center Among Prescribers and Patients (BMS/Pfizer and ConnectiveRx)

Transforming the PAH Customer Experience through Dedicated and Personalized Educational Support Drives Adherence (Inizio Engage)

PODCASTS

In the Know: A Narcolepsy Mini-Podcast Making a Difference (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, BTK Communications Group)

Swell Conversations: a Promotional HAE Series (Pharming)

Untold Stories: Life with Myasthenia Gravis (argenx and Avalere Health)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

Be Prepared (CrowdPharm, a Spectrum Science company)

Full Range Campaign (Novartis)

In the Clutches of Hypercortisolism (Corcept Therapeutics and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Join the Movement Campaign (Novartis)

Kiyatec 3D Predict – Mechanism of Alice Campaign (SFC Group)

Life without compromise (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Agency: Inizio Evoke)

Reimagine Survival (Biolumina and Takeda Oncology)

"The Power to Take Charge" (ZILBRYSQ, UCB and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

VNS Therapy is a life-changer (LivaNova USA, Inc., Elevate Healthcare)

Wake Up to WAKIX on WAKIXhcp.com - Optimizing the HCP Experience (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Deerfield Agency, and Underscore)

SALES AID

AIRSUPRA HCP Unbranded Core Visual Aid (Astrazeneca and VML Health)

I'm Just a Script: An Rx's Journey from Prescriber to Patient (Xavier Creative House, Johnson & Johnson)

OFEV HOLOGRAPHIC KOL INTEGRATIONS A Series of Holographic Augmented Reality Tactical Integrations (Confideo)

SYLVANT Can Open the Door (Recordati Rare Diseases Inc. and Elevate Healthcare)

WAKIX Patient Case Study Series Binder - Optimizing the Delivery of Real-World HCP Education (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications)

SELF-PROMOTION/CORPORATE CAMPAIGN

RISE ABOVE. SEE BEYOND (Elevate Healthcare)

Self ProMoletion Campaign (SFC Group)

Take Care of Your Mental Elf (Spectrum Science)

"The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound" (American Cancer Society and Real Chemistry)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

"Could It Be HCM? with Sarah Cothran" (Bristol Myers Squibb, Real Chemistry and Starpower, part of Real Chemistry)

"Definitely Dysport DTC Campaign" (Galderma and Real Chemistry)

DUPIXENT TikTok (Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Mirena "Seeing Red" Campaign (Bayer)

Moderna: CMVictory (Spectrum Science)

Psoriasis Empathetic Language Campaign (dna Communications + Dermavant Sciences, Inc.)

Take Care of Your Mental Elf (Spectrum Science)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

Agitation Changes Everything (Arnold New York)

AIRSUPRA HCP Unbranded Campaign: Rescue Rescue (Astrazeneca and VML Health)

"Don't Freak Out. Get Checked Out." (Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Heller Agency)

Know ESR1 (Menarini Stemline, Biolumina and Coppola Photography)

Live With COPD (Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN (Continued)

The Science of Sleep, Wakefulness, and Narcolepsy – There's More to Know Campaign (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications and Deerfield Agency)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Helping an Underserved Community Uncover a Deeper Diagnosis (Spectrum Science)

EGFR Routes (Johnson & Johnson)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

It Takes 2 (dna Communications x Boehringer Ingelheim & Eli Lilly Alliance)

Magic Pictures (argenx and Avalere Health)

Say Yep to VYEPTI (Lundbeck and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

TEZSPIRE DTC Branded TV Campaign (AstraZeneca, Amgen, VML Health and Attack Plan)

The Power of Belief (Novo Nordisk)

The Season (Weber Shandwick and Sanofi)

Wired Up (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and minds + assembly)

SOURCE PM360