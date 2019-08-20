PM360 Announces 2019 Trailblazer Award Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists are in for the 11th annual PM360 Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, will honor the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries' most influential innovators. Established in 2009, the Trailblazer Awards are given to outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives representing the best the industry has to offer.

"Our 2019 Trailblazer Awards are truly special thanks to the extraordinary work of this year's finalists as well as a new award category we added to honor the amazing imagination that those in our industry possess," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "We feel the Imagination Award is a great addition to our Trailblazer tradition, allowing us to continue recognizing the people within our industry—those who have the capability to not only imagine a brighter, better future, but also to make it happen."

The Imagination Award, sponsored by Greater Than One, will go to an industry leader who has demonstrated the courage to stand apart from the conventional industry norms; imagined and then manifested a radical idea requiring others in the industry to evolve or be left behind; and set a new standard for the use of strategy, creativity, or technology within healthcare. The nominees for this inaugural award are: Jamie Castle, President, OBAGI; Ann Kim, Associate Director of Marketing, Jazz Pharmaceuticals; Yutaka Niihara, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder, Emmaus Life Science, Inc.

All of the award finalists and winners in the eight overall categories (Companies of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, Brand Champions, and Initiatives) are judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, which is comprised of some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields.

To reach the finalist phase, Companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions and Marketers of the Year are judged on their leadership, skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Marketing Teams are assessed by the quality of their work together and the results they were able to deliver. The Initiative entries are evaluated on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work. And the Vanguard Award is given to an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that greatly impacted the industry.

Finally, the Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an industry veteran whose tireless dedication, indubitable passion, and exceptional work has left an everlasting mark on our industry. This year, that distinction goes to Brenda Snow, Founder & CEO, Snow Companies. While Brenda began her marketing career in Silicon Valley during the tech boom of the 1980s, she started to rethink how marketers should communicate with patients when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1993. Since then, Brenda has pioneered patient engagement for the life science industry. And today, Snow Companies works with 75 companies representing 150 health conditions across the globe, utilizing signature patient-centric storytelling techniques to position clients as leaders in patient engagement.

All of the finalists and winners will be honored during a special reception at Gotham Hall at 1356 Broadway in New York City on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Each year, the Trailblazer Awards Gala has more attendees from the pharmaceutical industry than any other industry event. Profiles of all of the night's winners will appear in PM360's October issue.

Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Judy Gold will serve as the emcee for the event. Judy Gold has written and starred in two critically acclaimed, long-running Off-Broadway hit shows: The Judy Show – My Life As A Sitcom, (New York Times critic's pick) and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, which won the 2007 GLAAD award for Outstanding New York Theater. Judy has also appeared as a guest star on several popular TV shows including "30 Rock," "2 Broke Girls," "The Big C," and "Sex & The City."

Sponsors for this year's gala include Health Monitor Network, Greater Than One, Snow Companies, Calcium, Intouch Solutions, Dudnyk, Concentric Healthcare Experience, and MicroMass Communications, Inc.

The Finalists Are:

PM360's LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Brenda Snow, Founder & CEO, Snow Companies

IMAGINATION AWARD

Jamie Castle, President, OBAGI

Ann Kim, Associate Director of Marketing, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Yutaka Niihara, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder, Emmaus Life Science, Inc.

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Carmine Attanasio, Senior Product Manager, Digital Myeloma Marketing Lead, Celgene Corporation

Sam Candler, Marketing Manager II, Women's Health, AbbVie

Debra Hagan, Director, CNS Marketing, Allergan

Robert Taylor, Senior Director, Marketing, Relypsa, a Vifor Pharma Group Company

Sara Zwicker, MBA, Director, Respiratory Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

Lucemyra Marketing Team (US WorldMeds, Agency Partner: Beacon Healthcare)

Paragard Marketing Team (CooperSurgical, Inc., Agency Partners: Condé Nast and RXMOSAIC)

Payor Marketing and Health Plan Account Leads (Boehringer Ingelheim, Agency Partner: The Kinetix Group)

Women's Health AbbVie Team (AbbVie, Agency Partner: Intouch Solutions)

ZULRESSO Marketing Team (Sage Therapeutics, Agency Partner: Concentric Health Experience)

PM360's VANGUARD AWARD

Blake Burnette, Director of Marketing, IG HCP, Grifols

Dan Linton, Managing Director, Analytics, W2O

Ahnal Purohit, PhD, CEO, Purohit Navigation

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

Boehringer Ingelheim

GSK

Roche

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

Abbott

Avanos Medical, Inc.

CooperSurgical

Edwards Lifesciences

Mission Bio

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Sage Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

US WorldMeds

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Calcium

Concentric Health Experience

Elevate Healthcare

Intouch Solutions

Klick Health

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

Crossix

Health Monitor Network

HealthPrize Technologies

Mesmerize

The Inception Company

PM360's 2019 TRAILBLAZER BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Jennifer Liao, Senior Marketing Manager, Amgen

Cardiology: Josh John, Senior Associate Director, Cardiovascular Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim

Central Nervous System: Mike Milisits, Senior Director, Neurology Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dermatology: Debra D'Amico, Senior Director Consumer Marketing, Sanofi Genzyme

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Vanessa Schindler, Senior Brand Manager, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Diversity/Multicultural: Elizabeth Rosato, Repatha Consumer Marketing, Amgen

Gastrointestinal: Tywana Johnson, Senior Director Consumer Marketing & Patient Experience, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Hematology/Oncology: Kayte Lock, Director, U.S. Oncology Portfolio Marketing & Customer Engagement, Pfizer

Infectious Disease: Betty Rhiew, Senior Director, U.S. Fumarates Marketing (Tecfidera and Vumerity), Biogen

Innovation: Rich Palizzolo, Sr. Director, Platform Marketing, bluebird bio

Managed Markets: Kati Sadiwnyk, Director, Market Access, Sanofi

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Ashley Windus, Director, Marketing & Corporate Strategy, Edwards Lifesciences

Men's Health: Justin Mattice, Executive Director of Men's Health Marketing, Endo Pharmaceuticals

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Joseph Ponzo, Senior Director of Marketing, Bausch + Lomb

Pain/Inflammation: Viktoriya Moroney, Patient Marketing Lead, UCB, Inc.

Rare Diseases: Julie Baker, Senior Director, Epidiolex Marketing, Greenwich Biosciences

Respiratory: Jenn Etheridge, Senior Marketing Manager, Genentech

Women's Health: Eric Nelson, Marketing Director, Women's Health, AbbVie

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

"Being Patient: A Multiple Myeloma Experience" (Takeda Oncology, Snow Companies, GES, BrandGage)

HealthSTAR's vConnect (HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements)

HealthVoyager (Boston Children's Hospital, Klick Health)

Novartis "Out-of-Body" CAR-T Virtual Reality Experience (Novartis, Intouch Solutions)

Oshi Health: IBD Mobile App (Oshi Health, Inc.)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Love Less Seizures (Eisai, Patients & Purpose)

"Multiple Myeloma It's On" (Amgen, EMCAY)

Protect Your Heart (Simon's Heart, Dudnyk)

SpeakENDO.com (AbbVie, Intouch Solutions)

"The Future of Getting Old" (Pfizer, Condé Nast Health / WIRED Brand Lab)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

Eliquis "What's Next" (Pfizer & Bristol-Myers Squibb, Publicis North America)

"Head Vs. Gut": Hyper-focus on the Entyvio patient journey (Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pathway, BBDO New York)

MACI Campaign (Vericel, AbelsonTaylor)

Myrbetriq "What's Next For You" (Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Pathway, FCB, Katalyst, Wellspring Communications, Inc.)

VERSED on HPV (Merck, Klick Health)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

"A Constant Reminder" (SUN, Fingerpaint)

Biktarvy: "XOXO Science" & "Keep Being You" Media Campaigns (Gilead Sciences, Publicis Health Media, Digitas Health)

Put Chemo to the Test (Genomic Health, W2O)

Stop the Sting (Galen US Inc., Elevate Healthcare)

"VELTASSA Zone" (Relypsa, Evoke New York)

HCP EDUCATION

Entresto HCP Campaign (Novartis, D+R Lathian)

Patient Navigation in Cancer Care 2.0 Toolkit (Pfizer Oncology, The Lynx Group)

PicoWay Resolve Interactive Treatment Guide (Candela, EVERSANA)

The BiomARker Experience Augmented Reality Application (AstraZeneca Oncology Diagnostics, Synapse)

Xultophy Leverages the Power of NPP to Meet Customer Needs (Novo Nordisk, Aptus Health)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

Atopic Dermatitis Insider (Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

Augmenting Reality to Build an Engaging Booth Experience for Vets (Stallergenes Greer, W2O)

BIOSIMILARS by Boehringer Ingelheim, Keeping the Promise of Biologics - a 3 Part VR Tour (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs, gyro)

Room to Breathe (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)

This Is for You (Pfizer, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

AboutAADC.com (PTC Therapeutics, Dudnyk)

Carcinoid Syndrome Awareness Campaign (Novartis, Rx EDGE Media Network, Klick Health)

"Dreidel Dreidel" (Sanofi Genzyme, EMCAY)

Not On My Watch (Tesaro, Chandler Chicco Agency, Intouch Solutions)

VERSED on HPV (Merck, Klick Health)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

CREON CFCareForward RM Campaign Experience (AbbVie, Intouch Solutions)

Interconnect Support Services Patient Support Program (Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Atlantis Healthcare)

KEY+YOU Patient Support Program (Merck, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

Oncology Adherence Program with Nomi (SMRxT)

Together with Tymlos Clinical Educator Network (Radius Health, VMS BioMarketing)

POINT OF CARE

Connected Patient Service (Heartbeat)

"Fighting Opioid Addiction in the Physician Office" (Shatterproof, PatientPoint)

Patientperx Learnable Campaign (Brandperx)

Tdap Vaccine Awareness Campaign (GSK, Rx EDGE Media Network, Grey)

PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH

Best Practices in NASH Care Delivery (NASHNET, The Kinetix Group)

CIMZIA Product Launch (UCB, Carling Communications)

Conduent Collaborative, Omnichannel, and Representative Engagement (CORE) Sales Solution (Conduent)

"Free Bird" (Tiglutik, Calcium)

Growing Innovation (Greenwich Biosciences, The Bloc)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

ANORO: Start Breaking Tradition (GSK, McCann Torre Lazur)

Candela Rebrand Campaign (Candela, EVERSANA)

"Rubraca Maintenhance" (Clovis Oncology, Ogilvy Health)

"Same Will, New Way" (Novo Nordisk, Concentric Health Experience)

Stop the Sting (Galen US Inc., Elevate Healthcare)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Leave No Mom Behind (Sage Therapeutics, Concentric Health Experience)

ONPATTRO "Family Tree" (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Dudnyk)

Orilissa.com HCP Website (AbbVie, Intouch Solutions)

REXULTI HCP Website (Otsuka/Lundbeck, Evoke Philadelphia)

When all is NSAID and done (Horizon Therapeutics, closerlook, inc.)

SALES AID

In-Office Injection Core Visual Aid (UCB, closerlook, inc.)

Introducing I.D.A. (Merck Global, Klick Health)

Protect Her from Rabies (Grifols, Elevate Healthcare)

SPIRIVA VR MOA Sales Aid (Boehringer Inhgelheim, Confideo Labs)

What's Behind Amgen Biosimilars: AR Experience (Amgen, Havas Health +)

SELF-PROMOTION

Adaptive Brand Playbook (Klick Health)

"Cowcium Brand Nourishment" (Calcium)

"F That" (Fingerpaint)

Modern Pharma Marketing eBook (Intouch Solutions, Digital Health Coalition)

Welcome to the Jungle (Elevate Healthcare)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

LVNG With Lung Cancer: Letters of Love (AstraZeneca, Patients & Purpose)

Magic Tree App Launch Social Media Campaign (Celgene, W2O)

Protect Your Heart (Simon's Heart, Dudnyk)

Social Media Campaign Launch for Sientra (Sientra, Grey Matter Marketing)

Unfriend Chronic Migraine (Allergan, AbelsonTaylor)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

Behind the Lens: Living with a Rare Blood Cancer (Incyte, W2O)

Could It Be AADC Deficiency? (PTC Therapeutics, Dudnyk)

"Know Narcolepsy®" (Harmony Biosciences, LLC, Synchrony Healthcare Communications)

Leave No Mom Behind (Sage Therapeutics, Concentric Health Experience)

VERSED on HPV (Merck, Klick Health)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

A Beautiful Pair (Regeneron, Intouch Solutions)

"A Constant Reminder" (SUN, Fingerpaint)

COOLIEF Campaign (Avanos, AbelsonTaylor)

"Ropes" (Orencia, Calcium)

"The Collaborative Science Campaign: Where Science Fiction Becomes Science Fact" (Novartis, Condé Nast Health / WIRED Brand Lab, Marina Maher Communications)

