PM360 Announces 2020 Trailblazer Award Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 has announced the finalists for its 12th annual Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, will honor the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries' most influential innovators. Established in 2009, the Trailblazer Awards are given to outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives representing the best the industry has to offer.

"The global pandemic has illustrated more than ever how important innovation by the life sciences industry is," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "While much of the work we are recognizing with this year's finalists was done prior to the pandemic, we couldn't be prouder to honor extraordinary innovation that has led to better disease education, stronger and more empathic doctor-patient relationships, improved patient outcomes, and much more across various therapeutic categories."

The Trailblazer Awards honor achievements in nine overall categories, including Companies of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, Brand Champions, Initiatives, and Best Natural Product Brand, which was added to this year's awards to recognize the best natural product to hit the market as an alternative to pharmaceuticals. In total, PM360 is announcing 123 finalists across six of those categories, as well as already having named 20 winners across the remaining three.

Among the winners is Aspen Green, which is the first-ever receipt of the Best Natural Product Brand award. Aspen Green is only one of seven CBD product lines nationwide to be certified by the USDA and qualifies as 100% organic. Working with agency Elevate Healthcare, the brand stood out from other CBD products with a focus on educating healthcare professionals (HCPs) through a direct sales force. By taking a similar marketing approach to pharmaceutical products, the company helped to better inform HCPs through science about the benefits of CBD, which lead them to recommend and even offer samples of the product to their patients.

Another already announced winner is this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Global Health, FINN Partners. As a combat medic for Israel's elite paratroopers from 1979 to 1985, he saw how healing could serve as a universal language. He applied that lesson to a career in health communications, marketing, and public relations, which has so far spanned 38 years. In that time, he led Health Practices at agencies including Sutton PR, Medicus PR, Hill & Knowlton, and Makovsky, which were all selected by The Holmes Report/PRovoke as "Most Admired Health Agencies." Now as head of FINN's Global Health Practice, he champions the talent and ideas of what The Holmes Report/Provoke recently named the nation's "Healthcare Agency of the Year."

"Gil was a pioneer in health communications when just the idea of that was still in the nascent stages," Stashower says. "But more than just a great healthcare communicator, Gil has proven time and again he is a great person. He has displayed an overwhelming passion to ensure better care for patients with heart disease, pancreatic cancer, Marfan syndrome, mental health and much more through his work on the boards of various non-profit organizations. Additionally, he is well-known for his dedication to helping any and all colleagues whenever they need it. It's no surprise he has led so many admired companies, as Gil is one of our industry's most admired leaders."

All of the award finalists and winners are judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, comprising some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields. To reach the finalist phase, Companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions, Marketers, and Marketing Teams are judged on their skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Initiative entries are evaluated on the innovation, quality, and effectiveness of the work. The Vanguard Award is given to an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that greatly impacted the industry. Finally, the Imagination Award goes to an industry leader who had the courage to stand apart from the conventional industry norms by imagining and then realizing a radical idea requiring others in the industry to evolve or be left behind.

The winners will be announced and honored during a virtual celebration on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6 pm EST. Tickets for the virtual Trailblazer Awards Event can be purchased by visiting www.pm360online.com/trailblazer-info. Profiles of the winners will be included in PM360's October issue.

The Finalists Are:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Global Health, FINN Partners

BEST NATURAL PRODUCT BRAND

Aspen Green (Aspen Green, Elevate Healthcare)

IMAGINATION AWARD

Rachel Berman, RD, General Manager & VP, Verywell

Kunsan Kim, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy, PRECISIONeffect

Chris Nowinski, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO, Concussion Legacy Foundation

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Dan Donovan, Vice President, Creative + Digital, PRECISIONscientia

Matt Gibson, Product Director, Dry Eye, Sight Sciences

Claire Loran, Senior Manager, MCM/SFMC, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Rob Stephen, VP, Marketing, Verywell

Karen Sullivan, Associate Director, U.S. Hematology Marketing, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® U.S. Brand and Patient Engagement Team, Alcon

ADAKVEO Commercial Team, Novartis, Agency Partner: Havas Health & You

LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc) Patient Marketing Team, Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, Agency Partner: Snow Companies

Takeda Factor VIII Marketing Team, Takeda, Agency Partners: TBWA\WorldHealth and Intouch Solutions

Zicam® Marketing Team, Matrixx Initiatives Inc., Agency Partners: Horizon Media, Inc. and Edge PR

VANGUARD AWARD

Dimitri Grigoriadis, PhD, Chief Research Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Chris Paquette, Founder & CEO, DeepIntent

Robert Parisi, General Manager & SVP, Verywell

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

BridgeBio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Regeneron

Sunovion

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

Cerapedics

LabCorp

Medtronic

Premier Dental Products

Sight Sciences

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

Amarin

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

Greenwich Biosciences

Radius Health

United Therapeutics

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Calcium

Dudnyk, A Member of Fishawack Health

Intouch Group

Klick Health

Viseven Europe OÜ

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

ConnectiveRx

Health Monitor Network

Mesmerize

Sharecare

The Inception Company

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Alex Vandevere, Associate Director, U.S. Immunology Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb

Cardiology: Jeremy Livingston, Product Director, Omni-channel & Digital Marketing, Johnson & Johnson

Central Nervous System: Ari Maizel, Associate Vice President, Psychiatry Marketing, AbbVie

Dermatology: Shannon Lia-Onay, Director, Patient Marketing, EUCRISA, Pfizer

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Conrod Kelly, Executive Director, Policy/Gov't Relations – Social Determinants, Merck

Diversity/Multicultural: Mike Edwards, Director, Consumer Marketing, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Gastrointestinal: James R. Berger, Sr. Director, Gastroenterology, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA

Hematology/Oncology: Eric Bachman, Director of Value & Access, Sanofi Genzyme

Infectious Disease: Kris Flynn, XOFLUZA Marketing Director, Genentech

Innovation: Donald Abramo, Senior Director of Marketing, Pharming Healthcare, Inc.

Managed Markets: Bharat Lakshminarayanan, Senior Director, HIV Payer Strategy & Marketing, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Alexandra Tudoran, Associate Director, Restylane Franchise, Galderma

Men's Health: Tom Zipp, Director of Marketing, XYOSTED & OTREXUP, Antares Pharma

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Matt Gibson, Product Director, Dry Eye, Sight Sciences

Pain/Inflammation: Nick Ferrara, Executive Director of Orthopedics, Endo Pharmaceuticals

Rare Diseases: Matthew Rossen, Vice President of Marketing, BridgeBio Pharma

Respiratory: Alejandro Arciniegas, Director, Remodulin Marketing, United Therapeutics Corporation

Women's Health: Betsey Davis, Senior Director, U.S. Marketing, Clovis Oncology

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

Ella the Jellyfish (Eisai, Patients & Purpose)

eWizard platform for omnichannel content authoring and management (Viseven)

The myForte App (Galderma, Schaefer Advertising Co.)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Atopic Dermatitis Web Experience (Sanofi Genzyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

"DU MORE" Digital Campaign Execution (Sanofi Genzyme, Regeneron, Intouch Group)

KRYSTEXXA.com (Horizon Therapeutics, Epsilon)

PPD Signs (Sage Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)

"Tackle Can Wait" (Concussion Legacy Foundation, Fingerpaint)

DATA/ANALYTICS INITIATIVE

HCP Direct Match and HCP365 (PulsePoint)

Ocrevus TV Campaign Measurement/Optimization (Genentech, Crossix, CMI Media, Wavemaker)

Syneos Health Undertakes Digital Transformation to Accelerate Therapies and Improve Global Health (Syneos Health)

Tresiba® Localized Landing Page (Novo Nordisk Inc., closerlook, inc.)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

BOTOX: You Got This (Allergan, AbelsonTaylor)

Brilinta (AstraZeneca, Patients & Purpose)

"Each. Day. Matters." (Sage Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)

Restylane Ready (Galderma, Intouch Group)

"Shelved" (Caring for Friends, Dudnyk)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Lens U.S. Consumer Launch Campaign (Alcon, 2e)

Balcoltra® Digital Patient Campaign (Avion, 2e)

"Imagine What You'll See" (Alimera Sciences, PRECISIONeffect)

"Take on Acne" (Sun Pharma, Fingerpaint)

Yescarta: Hold On To Hope Campaign (Kite, A Gilead Company, AbelsonTaylor)

HCP EDUCATION

Binge eating disorder through a patient's eyes (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hybrid Healthcare Communications, Dudnyk)

Cannabinoid Clinical Website (Greenwich Biosciences, 21GRAMS)

Cardiovascular AR Integration, featuring volumetric video (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs, Natrel, Area 23)

LiBRA 2019: Looking beyond the joint in rheumatoid arthritis (RA): Is there a missing link in RA management? (Sanofi-Regeneron, Lucid Group)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

Binge eating disorder through a patient's eyes (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hybrid Healthcare Communications, Dudnyk)

Cardiovascular AR Integration, featuring volumetric video (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs, Natrel, Area 23)

ENBREL: Our Lab is Everywhere Campaign (Amgen, AbelsonTaylor)

Inflammatory Realms: An Unbranded Education Initiative in Severe Asthma (American College of CHEST Physicians, Hybrid Healthcare Communications)

Xiidra® Immersive HCP Experience (Novartis, 2e, Jack Morton Worldwide)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

Cancer Advocacy & Patient Education (CAPE) (Takeda Oncology, AONN+, Strategix: a division of The Lynx Group)

HELLO Unbranded Education for the Bleeding Disorders Community (Takeda, Health & Wellness Partners (HWP), Snow Companies)

MyMSTeam Family Planning Resource Center (EMD Serono, MyHealthTeams)

NAYZILAM Product Launch (UCB, Klick Health)

Rubraca Ovarian Patient Support Kit (Clovis Oncology, CultHealth)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

Atopic Dermatitis Web Experience (Sanofi Genzyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

Copay ePA (ConnectiveRx)

Next Gen Digital Companion (Medisafe)

The myForte App (Galderma, Schaefer Advertising Co.)

POINT OF CARE

Copay ePA (ConnectiveRx)

"Fast Forward to Results with Zomig Nasal Spray" (Amneal Pharmaceuticals, InStep Health, RevHealth)

PatientPoint® COVID-19 Response (PatientPoint)

"Reach For The Heart" (Edwards Lifesciences, Fishawack Health)

PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH

CEQUA "Change the Outlook" (Sun Ophthalmics, Dudnyk)

"Each. Day. Matters." (Sage Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)

Jornay PM: Rising Star Campaign (Ironshore Pharmaceuticals, AbelsonTaylor)

WAKIX Product Launch (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications)

"Widen Their World" (Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

"Help Settle The Storm" (Recordati Rare Diseases, Elevate Healthcare)

Ozempic® Clinical Trial Video Series (Novo Nordisk Inc., closerlook, inc.)

"Quick Over the Long Run" (Nektar, Calcium)

"Unravel" (Alnylam, Dudnyk)

"What Bit Him?" (BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, a division of Boston Scientific, Fingerpaint)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Biotech Brand Launch (EQRx, imre Health)

"Each. Day. Matters." HCP Website (Sage Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)

Lexi, the EPIDIOLEX Virtual Assistant (Greenwich Biosciences, The Bloc)

"Unleash the Speed" (Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Elevate Healthcare)

SALES AID

Cardiovascular AR Integration, featuring volumetric video (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs, Natrel, Area 23)

CEQUA "Change the Outlook" (Sun Ophthalmics, Dudnyk)

"Deliver More" (Grifols, Elevate Healthcare)

Future State Interactive Visual Aid (iVA) (Bristol Myers Squibb, Heartbeat, Tag)

Novo Assistant Interactive Training Tool (Novo Nordisk, Concentric Health Experience)

SELF-PROMOTION

"Calcium on the MOOve: The Cows 'Nourishment' Campaign" (Calcium)

Intouch (re)GROUP (Intouch Group)

"The Unifying Effect" (Dudnyk)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

"Birth control is #NotAwkward: Let's Talk About It" (Medicines360, JPA Health)

Building the KYMRIAH community: A comprehensive and authentic social media series (Novartis, DDB Health, Link9)

Nad & Tad (Testicular Cancer Foundation, Patients & Purpose)

Ninlaro Facebook Campaign (Takeda, Klick Health)

TRIKAFTA Launch (Vertex, Klick Health)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

"Immuniverse" (Nektar, Calcium)

It's Time to #OvaryAct (GSK, Intouch Group)

"Love Your Colon" (Genentech, Calcium)

"Reach For The Heart" (Edwards Lifesciences, Fishawack Health)

"Tackle Can Wait" (Concussion Legacy Foundation, Fingerpaint)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

Caring for Friends Outreach Video (Caring for Friends, Dudnyk)

"It Happened Here" (Kaléo, PRECISIONeffect)

"Make Every Day a Full Day" (Sunovion, Concentric Health Experience)

"Reach For The Heart" (Edwards Lifesciences, Fishawack Health)

"Tackle Can Wait" (Concussion Legacy Foundation, Fingerpaint)

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

