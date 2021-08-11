PM360 Announces 2021 Trailblazer Award Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 has announced the finalists for its 13th annual Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

"Throughout the global pandemic, our industry has stepped up to help patients and healthcare providers in ways beyond just the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "The people, companies, and work that make up this year's finalists show the incredible determination, ingenuity, and passion of those within the life sciences. Our industry made sure all patients, providers, and payers had the resources, information, compassion, and connection necessary to keep people healthy and make it through this difficult time."

The Trailblazer Awards honor achievements in eight overall categories, including Companies of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. In total, PM360 is announcing 139 finalists across six of those categories, as well as already having named 19 winners across the remaining two.

Among the winners is this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Ed Wise, Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Health Group. As a creative leader at CDM early in his career, Wise authored many award-winning campaigns for Pfizer brands including Zithromax and Diflucan, and he penned the now-famous Bob Dole "Courage" commercial for the launch of Viagra. Wise later became President and then CEO of the CDM Group, but in 2016 his role expanded significantly as he led the formation of Omnicom Health Group (OHG), the global collective of dedicated healthcare communications companies within Omnicom. OHG has grown into one of the largest healthcare communications groups in the world, serving over 100 life sciences clients through 14 agencies.

"For nearly 40 years, Ed has left his mark on our industry through both iconic campaigns and a leadership model that has changed how agencies today operate," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "More recently, the formation of OHG fulfilled his vision of an 'independent-minded network, brilliantly connected.' As the leader of one of the largest healthcare communications groups in the world, Ed continues to transform the industry through revolutionary strategies and offerings that provide better ways for clients to connect with all healthcare stakeholders."

All of the award finalists and winners are judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, comprising some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields. To reach the finalist phase, Companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions, Marketers, and Marketing Teams are judged on their skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Initiative entries are evaluated on the innovation, quality, and effectiveness of the work. The Vanguard Award is given to an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that greatly impacted the industry. Finally, the Imagination Award goes to an industry leader who had the courage to stand apart from the conventional industry norms by imagining and then realizing a radical idea requiring others in the industry to evolve or be left behind.

The winners will be announced and honored during a virtual celebration on Thursday, September 23, at 6 pm EST. Tickets for the virtual Trailblazer Awards Event can be purchased by visiting www.pm360online.com/trailblazer-tickets . Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360's October issue.

The Finalists Are:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Ed Wise, Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Health Group

IMAGINATION AWARD

Karen Gardiner, Vice President, Director of PRECISIONeffect productions, PRECISIONeffect Dave Guiga, Head of Respiratory & Immunology Portfolio Acceleration, AstraZeneca Sharon Patent, Head of Data Strategy and Methods, Publicis Health

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Kimberly Coleman Clotman, Head of U.S. Marketing, Nabriva Therapeutics

Zoe Cohen, Vice President of Product Marketing, Doximity, Inc.

Christy Lopé, Xeljanz UC Commercial Team Lead, Pfizer Inc.

Tyler Marsden, Associate Vice President, Media & Engagement, PRECISIONeffect

Christa Perlaza, Director, Marketing, Gilead-Kite Oncology

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

ENSPRYNG Launch Team, Genentech and Agency Partners: Intouch Group, VMLY&R, Heartbeat, and CMI

Ingrezza Brand Team, Neurocrine Biosciences and Agency Partners: AbelsonTaylor, CMI/Mindshare, and Health & Wellness Partners

ORLADEYO Brand Team, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

TABRECTA Brand Team, Novartis

TAGRISSO Brand Marketing Team, AstraZeneca and Agency Partner: Biolumina

Trodelvy Marketing Team, Gilead-Kite Oncology and Agency Partner: Brick City Greenhouse

VANGUARD AWARD

Lynda Brown-Ganzert, CEO, Curatio

Joe George, Director, Marketing Technology COE, AbbVie

Harshit Jain, MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree Inc.

Michael Oleksiw, CEO, Pleio, Inc.

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences

Moderna

Pfizer

Sanofi

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

BioReference Laboratories

LightDeck Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

Siemens Healthineers

Zimmer Biomet

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

CureVac

Galderma

Nabriva Therapeutics

Novavax

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Calcium

Elevate Healthcare

Intouch Group

JPA Health

Moon Rabbit

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

Cognovi Labs

DeepIntent

Mesmerize

Sharecare

WEGO Health, a part of Health Union

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Larry McNally, Associate Director, Immunology Marketing, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Cardiology: Patrick L Sutton, Executive Director, Patient & Specialty Services, Cardio-Renal-Metabolic, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Central Nervous System: Paul Lowman, Director of Marketing, Neurodegeneration/Multiple Sclerosis, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Dermatology: PJ Cadman, Marketing Lead Dermatology, UCB Pharmaceuticals

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Kevin Conway, Director, U.S. Metabolics Marketing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Diversity/Multicultural: Angela Guh, Senior Marketing Manager, U.S. Oncology, Amgen

Gastrointestinal: Noël Moossa, MS, MBA, Associate Director, OCE Paid Media, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Hematology/Oncology: Melanie Nicholson, Executive Director, Immunoncology Global Product Strategy, Global Strategy and Corporate Development, Incyte Corporation

Infectious Disease: Megan Shultis, Director, U.S. Consumer Lead, Adult Pneumococcal Vaccine Marketing, Pfizer

Innovation: Paul Vega, Associate Director, Digital Marketing & CRM – Consumer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited USA

Managed Markets: AJ Ahuja, Director, Market Access Strategy and Marketing, ViiV Healthcare

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Hillary M. Titus, Director of External Communications, BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

Men's Health: Rozita Passarella, Vice President, Marketing, Clarus Therapeutics

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Mike Goeren, Senior Marketing, Genentech

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Disorders: Jeff LaConte, Lead, VELYS™ Robotics & Digital Surgery, Global Strategic Marketing, DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson

Rare Diseases: Christine Kingsbury, Senior Director of Marketing, Recordati Rare Diseases Inc.

Respiratory: Adam Boshell, Sr. AD Interstitial Lung Disease Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim

Women's Health: Nicole Yohn, PhD, Associate Director, Marketing, Gilead-Kite Oncology

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

Ben's Room: A First-of-its-Kind VR Experience (Takeda, Intouch Group)

Duchenne United Gaming – Unbranded Purpose-Driven Campaign (PTC Therapeutics, CureDuchenne, CultHealth)

Plan B One-Step®: "Ask B" Chatbot (Foundation Consumer Healthcare, CultHealth)

Real-World Patient Database: Uncommon EGFR Mutations in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Boehringer Ingelheim, GSW/Cadent)

VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution (DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, Elevate Healthcare, Next/Now)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

"Don't Let Pain Gain on You" (Zimmer Biomet, Real Chemistry)

"EVEN THE ODDS" (Amgen, Emcay)

EYSUVIS, "MYEYSUVIS" (Kala Pharmaceuticals, QBFox Healthcomm)

MG United (argenx, closerlook)

CO-PROMOTE OR PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVE

"Real Chemistry Partners with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative to Engage Healthcare Providers and Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence" (The Ad Council, Real Chemistry)

REXULTI Customer Driven Non-Personal Promotion (Otsuka, Lundbeck, The Bloc)

"The Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines" (Pfizer, Real Chemistry)

DATA/ANALYTICS INITIATIVE

ACTICS by EVERSANA (EVERSANA)

COEBRA Outcomes & Evidence Platform (Coeus HealthCare, a division of Coeus Holdings, LLC)

COR COVID Communication Center (California Life Sciences Association, Real Chemistry)

"DAYxDAY" (UNTHSC, Schaefer Advertising Co.)

MG United (argenx, closerlook)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

"A Love Letter to Black America from America's Black Doctors and Nurses" (Black Coalition Against COVID-19, Real Chemistry)

aHUS Journey Patient Resource Kit (Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Snow Companies)

Enbrel (Amgen, Arnold Worldwide)

"Storied Eyes" Campaign (Horizon Therapeutics, Area 23, An IPG Health Company)

Takeda Hemophilia Starter Kit (Takeda, Snow Companies)

"The Nerve" (LivaNova, Elevate Healthcare)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

"A Love Letter to Black America from America's Black Doctors and Nurses" (Black Coalition Against COVID-19, Real Chemistry)

CALQUENCE™ Connections Program (AstraZeneca, Area 23, An IPG Health Company) "Sorry to Superimpose" (Sun Pharmaceuticals, Fingerpaint)

Takeda Hemophilia Starter Kit (Takeda, Snow Companies)

Yescarta "More Than Hope" Campaign (Kite Pharmaceuticals, AbelsonTaylor)

HCP EDUCATION

BEHIND THE SCENES (GSK, Area 23, An IPG Health Company)

Elevating the Standard of Cardiovascular Care for Women (Amarin Pharma Inc, Healthcare Consultancy Group)

"MIND-TD: Take Control of Tardive Dyskinesia" (Neurocrine Biosciences, Health & Wellness Partners, LLC)

OCE – Heartbeat of Healthcare (Janssen Biotech, Xavier Creative House, Neo-Pangea, Koi-Fly)

Optimizing HCP Engagement Through the WAKIX Virtual Brand Experience (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, BTK Communications Group)

U.S. and Global CV Augmented Reality Strategies, Honest Abe, Dr Rose, and Chen (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

Acthar Town (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Patients & Purpose)

Ben's Room: A First-of-its-Kind VR Experience (Takeda, Intouch Group)

Chatbot for Out-of-control Gout (Horizon Therapeutics, Epsilon)

Hepatitis C Chatbot (Sharecare)

VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution (DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, Elevate Healthcare, Plexus Productions, Brawl Agency, FleishmanHillard)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

aHUS Journey Patient Resource Kit (Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Snow Companies

Amyloidosis News (Eidos Therapeutics, a BridgeBio Company, Strategix, a division of The Lynx Group)

Know Narcolepsy CRM (Harmony Biosciences, MicroMass, An Ashfield Health Company)

"OP on the TV – Raising awareness of Osteoporosis" (Amgen, Hearts & Science, Disney/ABC, Weber Shandwick)

"The Lowdown on Low Blood Sugar" (American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, JPA Health)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

CIMplicity Nurse Support Program (UCB, VMS BioMarketing)

Dayvigo Together (Eisai, MicroMass, An Ashfield Health Company)

GoodStart Program (Pleio)

MyMSTeam Treatment & Adherence Resource Center (EMD Serono, MyHealthTeams)

Rybelsus® Texture Program (Novo Nordisk, CultHealth)

POINT OF CARE

aHUS Journey Patient Resource Kit (Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Snow Companies)

HCP and Patient Multichannel Educational Marketing Program (Insulet Omnipod, InStep Health)

PatientPoint Wait-Time Communication Platform (PatientPoint)

Takeda Hemophilia Starter Kit (Takeda, Snow Companies)

TYPE 2 TAKE 2 MANAGE THE LINK – Know Diabetes By Heart™ (American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association, Health Media Network, Next Millennium Productions)

PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH

EYSUVIS, "The Fast Flare Fighter" (Kala Pharmaceuticals, QBFox Healthcomm)

"Launching Restylane Kysse During the COVID-19 Pandemic" (Galderma, Real Chemistry)"

ORLADEYO Product Launch (BioCryst, Mind+Matter)

Trodelvy, "Trojan Horse" (Gilead-Kite Oncology, Brick City Greenhouse)

VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution (DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, Elevate Healthcare)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

"Back to Bold" (UCB, Real Chemistry, Lucid Group)

"Go for Three" (OMNI Surgical System, Schaefer Advertising Co.)

"Say Goodbye" (AngioDynamics, Fingerpaint)

SOCIAL DISTANCING (GSK, Area 23, An IPG Health Company)

TABRECTA branded "Face off" campaign (Novartis, DDB Health)

Trodelvy, "Trojan Horse" (Gilead-Kite Oncology, Brick City Greenhouse)



PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

CIN Risk Disease Awareness (BeyondSpring, Proximyl Health)

EYSUVIS, "The Fast Flare Fighter" (Kala Pharmaceuticals, QBFox Healthcomm)

The BREZTRI "Coming Soon" Campaign (AstraZeneca, Real Chemistry)

Professional Website for RYBELSUS (Novo Nordisk, closerlook)

"Say Goodbye" (AngioDynamics, Fingerpaint)

Shattering Cardiovascular Treatment Myths (Amarin Pharma Inc, Healthcare Consultancy Group)

SALES AID

Engaging Sales Collateral to Bring New Hope and Treatment for Patients With Diabetic Gastroparesis (Evoke Pharma, EVERSANA ENGAGE)

EYSUVIS, "The Fast Flare Fighter" (Kala Pharmaceuticals, QBFox Healthcomm)

One Acthar Gel Interactive Visual Aid (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Patients & Purpose)

Taking a patient-centric approach to engaging physicians in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) (Merck, Langland)

VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution (DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, Elevate Healthcare)

SELF-PROMOTION

"Connect'ability" (JPA Health)

Rare Disease Day - Data Points to Rare (Intouch Group)

"This Medical Moment" (PRECISIONeffect)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

BRCA Blue Unbranded Prostate Cancer Campaign (Clovis Oncology, CultHealth)

Delivering a Network of Support for Breast Cancer Patients Through Social Media Platforms (Puma Biotechnologies, EVERSANA ENGAGE)

Know Your CLL (Janssen Biotech, Pharmacyclics, MicroMass, An Ashfield Health Company)

MG United (argenx, closerlook)

"PsoriasTips" (Sun Pharmaceuticals, Fingerpaint)

Social Media helps HCPs understand treatment options for people living with HIV (ViiV Healthcare, imre Health)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

"Clear Up the Facts" (Galderma, Schaefer Advertising Co.)

"Horizons 2020" (Foundry @ Meredith, AstraZeneca)

"Listen to Your Eyes" Campaign (Horizon Therapeutics, Area 23, An IPG Health Company)

"MS in Harmony" (Bristol Myers Squibb, Ogilvy Health)

No Time to Wait (Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry)

Sinister CML Unbranded Campaign (Novartis, DDB Health)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

A Mystery to Me (argenx, closerlook, Sarofsky)

"Before They Fall" (Teva Pharmaceuticals, Fingerpaint)

Fostering Meaningful HCP Engagements Through Videos: WAKIX HCP Video Series (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Blue Visual Effects, BTK Communications Group)

TYPE 2 TAKE 2 MANAGE THE LINK – Know Diabetes By Heart™ (American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association, Health Media Network, Next Millennium Productions)

Wake Up & RYBELSUS® Launch Campaign (Novo Nordisk, CultHealth)

