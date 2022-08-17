PM360 Announces 2022 Trailblazer Award Finalists

Top Companies, Marketers, CEOs, Products, and Initiatives to be Honored During Gala on September 22nd

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 has announced the finalists for its 14th annual Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

"Innovation and ingenuity have defined our industry for as long as it is has existed, but during the past few years the people within the life sciences and the various partners that serve them have taken that to another level," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "The accomplishments of this year's finalists—from all of the marketers, CEOs, products, companies, and initiatives we are recognizing—are proof of our industry's ability to always strive to find the best ways to help providers, patients, caregivers, and payers improve the quality of life for people in need of care no matter the circumstances."

The Trailblazer Awards honor achievements in eight overall categories, including Companies of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, Initiatives, and the newly added CEOs of the Year and Products of the Year. In total, PM360 is announcing 122 finalists as well as already having named the Lifetime Achievement Recipient and Brand Champion winners.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Steven Michaelson, Founder & Chairman, Calcium. Michaelson is responsible for founding two leading creative agencies—Wishbone in 1998 and Calcium in 2012—both known for their strategic and creative firepower. Under his leadership, Calcium has thrived, steadily gaining clients, employees, and award recognition, including being named an "Agency of the Year" finalist or winner by at least one industry publication each year from 2017 to 2022. Steven also serves on the board of Haven Kids Rock (a music program supporting at-risk children in the New York City child welfare and foster care systems) and is a major donor and fundraiser for the USTA Foundation, whose mission is to bring tennis and education together to open opportunities for under-resourced youth.

"Throughout the time I have known Steven, I have watched as he has transformed the way agencies in this industry operate," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "At both Wishbone and Calcium, he established a culture where employees were both inspired and nurtured while delivering award-winning campaign after award-winning campaign. He has already established a legacy of what agency leadership should look like—and his career is not even over yet."

All of the award finalists and winners are judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, comprising some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields. To reach the finalist phase, Companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions, Marketers, and Marketing Teams are judged on their skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Initiative entries are evaluated on the innovation, quality, and effectiveness of the work. And in the newly added Products of the Year (including Brand of the Year, Most Innovative New Product, Product Launch of the Year, and Relaunch/Revitalization of the Year) brands are judged based on their innovation in treating patients, the uniqueness of the branding strategy, and their ultimate and contribution to the overall healthcare system.

Finally, the first-ever Trailblazer CEOs of the Year were selected based on their ability to thrive in all aspects of leadership from establishing a company culture where individuals feel safe, respected, valued, and motivated to displaying a unique vision for their company that resulted in exceptional success to earning respect from industry colleagues due to their morals, reputation, and character.

The winners will be announced and honored during a gala celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, September 22 from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets for the Trailblazer Awards Gala can be purchased by visiting https://cvent.me/7P0ZZL . Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360's October issue.

For more information about the awards or tickets, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8114 or [email protected] .

Finalists will not be announced in the CEO of the Year or Brand of the Year categories prior to the event where the winners will be announced live.

The Finalists Are:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Steven Michaelson, Founder & Chairman, Calcium

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Horizon Therapeutics

Organon & Co

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

BioReference Laboratories

DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson

Roche Diagnostics

Sherlock Biosciences

Zimmer Biomet

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

argenx

Avion Pharmaceuticals

Travere Therapeutics

Urovant Sciences, Inc.

ViiV Healthcare

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Calcium

CrowdPharm

Elevate Healthcare

EVERSANA INTOUCH

Spectrum Science

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

DeepIntent

DrFirst

GoodRx

Mesmerize

TI Health

CEOs OF THE YEAR

To be announced at the gala in five categories:

Pharma/Biotech

Medical Device/Diagnostics

Specialty Pharma/Biotech

Advertising Agency

Supplier/Vendor or Service Provider

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Victoria Datta, Marketing Director, CVRM – FARXIGA, AstraZeneca

Gulden Mesara, Chief Communications, Culture, and Experience Officer, City of Hope

Kelly Morgan, Associate Director of Marketing, Scynexis

Megan Papadopoulos, Franchise Director, Marketing, Sobi

Dheeraj Talreja, Executive Marketing Director, Alzheimer's Disease, Genentech Inc.

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

DHIVY Marketing Team (Avion Pharmaceuticals and Agency Partner: Calcium)

DOVATO Brand Team (ViiV Healthcare and Agency Partner: McCann Health New Jersey)

ENTYVIO Marketing Team (Takeda and Agency Partners: EVERSANA INTOUCH and Entrée Health)

Idorsia U.S. Marketing Team (Idorsia and Agency Partners: Ruder Finn and Omnicom)

The Wegovy Brand Team (Novo Nordisk and Agency Partner: Concentric Health Experience)

BRAND OF THE YEAR

To be announced at the gala

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT

Persona IQ® (Zimmer Biomet)

Vyvgart (argenx)

XIPERE® (Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical, Inc.)

PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

GEMTESA® (Urovant Sciences, Inc., Area 23, An IPG Health Network Company, EVERSANA INTOUCH, Slate 360, and Carbon91)

PYLARIFY® Reveals The Clearer Picture (Lantheus and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Wegovy (Novo Nordisk and Concentric Health Experience)

RELAUNCH/REVITALIZATION OF THE YEAR

Ameluz (Biofrontera and Elevate Healthcare)

Farxiga (AstraZeneca and Triple Threat Communications)

See in High DEF(INITY)TM (Lantheus and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Shikhar Agarwal, Vice President, Head of U.S. Marketing, argenx

Cardiology: Victoria Datta, Marketing Director, CVRM – FARXIGA, AstraZeneca

Central Nervous System: Teddy Morrissey, Associate Director, Migraine, AbbVie

Dermatology: Leslie Hopkins, Associate Director, Marketing, Biofrontera Inc.

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Elizabeth Grice, Associate Director, U.S. Patient Marketing Metabolics, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Diversity/Multicultural: DJ Sethares, DOVATO Global Senior Marketing Director, ViiV Healthcare

Gastrointestinal: Chris Quesenberry, Chief Commercial Officer, Evoke Pharma

Global Marketing: Erin Schallhorn Powers, Vice President of Marketing & Product Strategy, BVI Medical

HCP Engagement: Josh John, Director, Cardiovascular Marketing (Heart Failure), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hematology/Oncology: Alicia A. Stout, MSW, Assistant Director, Key Customer Marketing, Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Infectious Disease/Vaccine Development: Michael Steigerwald, Deputy Director, Specialty Products, Grifols USA, LLC

Innovation/Digital Strategy: Matt Goff, Digital Marketing Lead, Coherus BioSciences

Managed Markets/Payer Strategies: Gregory Lyles, Vice President, Market Access, Akili Interactive

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Amy Lyons, VP of Marketing, Sherlock Biosciences

Men's Health: Stephenie Atkins, Product Director, Prostate Cancer Professional Promotion, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Nephrology/Urology: Joe Ndukwe, Director, KOL Marketing, Urovant Sciences, Inc.

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Rashmi Singh, Marketing Director, FOTE Portfolio, Santen Pharmaceutical

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Disorders: Michael Nagro, Vice President Gout Marketing, Horizon

Patient Engagement: Mike Cleary, Associate Director, Entyvio Patient Marketing, Takeda

Rare Diseases: Maria Pandolfo, Vice President, Patient Services, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Respiratory: Mike Michael, Associate Vice President, Marketing, United Therapeutics Corporation

Women's Health: Heather Blaber, Vice President of Marketing, Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

AMI facial anatomy app (Allergan Medical Institute and MedTrix Healthcare LLC)

Erase the Line (The Chrysalis Initiative and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Jakavi web-AR app and chatbot (Novartis and MedTrix Healthcare LLC)

PIK Nav – Mutation Testing Video (Novartis and DDB Health)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE

Digital Coach: Adele, Your AFib Advisor (Sanofi and Atlantis Health)

Pharmafusion

Ticking Lyme Bomb Detector (The Global Lyme Alliance and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Using AI and Real-World Data to Hyper-Target Heart Patients (Abbott and Swoop, part of Real Chemistry)

Using Performance-Focused Connected TV for Good (Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Merkle)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Erase the Line (The Chrysalis Initiative and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Narcolepsy Disrupts™ (Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fingerpaint)

Navigator "Pharmacy Locator" Ads for Influenza Vaccine (InStep Health)

Phexxi "House Rules" Campaign (Evofem, Real Chemistry, McCann Health NJ, McCann Health Engagement, and Mediahub)

TEPEZZA.com (Horizon Therapeutics and Epsilon)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

Driving Omnichannel Business Results for Enfamil (Reckitt and Hearts & Science)

"Long Live Long Island" Consumer Rebranding Campaign (Catholic Health and Real Chemistry)

MG United Cookbook (argenx and closerlook, a member of Fishawack Health)

Ozempic OH OH Transcendence (Novo Nordisk and CultHealth)

The Acessa Procedure City-Specific Advertising (Hologic and SFC Group)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

A different way to dry eye relief (Oyster Point and PRECISIONeffect)

Genetic testing in AHP: supporting families to faster diagnosis (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Snow Companies)

Qulipta Can (AbbVie and CultHealth)

Treat What Happened Yesterday (Sun Pharmaceuticals and Fingerpaint)

Uncovering TNBC: Stories of Resilience. (Merck and Real Chemistry)

HCP EDUCATION

CRMSynced: Gaming the Systems (Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, dna Communications, Psyop, and Resolute)

Global Pain Day 2021: Improving Outcomes Worldwide for People Living with Pain (GSK Consumer Healthcare, Langland, and SaySo Medical)

Patient Builder Program (Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Bionical Solutions)

Rheumatology PEAK Education Platform (Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Synapse Medical Communications)

RotaTeq (Rotavirus Vaccine, Live, Oral, Pentavalent) Immersive Web 3D Experience (Merck and Health Science Communications, a Healthcare Consultancy Group Company)

INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

A Mystery to Me (argenx, Sarofsky, Syneos Health, and closerlook, A Member of Fishawack Health)

BCR AAAAI booth experience (BioCryst and Evoke Mind+Matter)

Fierce Against Muscular Dystrophy (KindnessAgainstMD.org and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

HOLOGRAPHIC AR PATIENT PROFILES ~ Moments That Matter ~ Meet Emma and Robert (Boehringer Ingelheim and Confideo)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

Adventures with Trina, Trey, and Cybark by Trikafta (Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Patients & Purpose)

Aemcolo Travelers' Diarrhea Patient Starter Kit (RedHill Biopharma Inc. and Excitant Healthcare Advertising)

Breathless Ballad Challenge: Raising Awareness of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Through the Power of Song (Boehringer Ingelheim and Ogilvy Health)

"Put Your Heart First" MED Select Video (Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Company, and Bionical Solutions)

Rising Love (BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and GSW, Powered by Syneos Health)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

BRILINTA GoodStart (AstraZeneca and Pleio, Inc.)

Connecting Patients and Prescribers Through ConnectiveRx In-Workflow Solutions (ConnectiveRx)

SmartTraQ™ Patient Support Program (Sanofi and Atlantis Health)

Timely by DrFirst

VYVGART Education Line (argenx and Snow Companies)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

It's GO Time with VOXZOGO (BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and GSW, Powered by Syneos Health)

Medication Transformed (Azurity Pharmaceuticals and CrowdPharm)

Ozempic Continuum Journey (Novo Nordisk and EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto)

Relaunching TobraDex ST: A Brand with Staying Power (Santen and Elevate Healthcare)

SAPHNELO: Defy Lupus Launch Campaign (AstraZeneca and VMLY&R Health)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Ameluz: When Danger Lurks Below the Surface (Biofrontera and Elevate Healthcare)

Glaucoma Horizons (Bausch + Lomb and Fingerpaint)

novoMEDLINK HCP Services Hub (Novo Nordisk and Toolhouse)

RYBELSUS Peer-to-Peer Social Media Campaign (Novo Nordisk and EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto)

SCZNow (Teva Pharmaceuticals and Fingerpaint)

SALES AID

Precision Unparalleled (AstraZeneca and Biolumina)

Recedo "Silence the Scar" HCP Sales Aid (Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Excitant Healthcare Advertising)

SAPHNELO: Core Sales Engagement Tool (AstraZeneca and VMLY&R Health)

Vpak Smart Brochure (SkinCure Oncology, Unherd Creative, and Vpak Media)

WAKIX Core Visual Aid: Where Science and Patient Centricity Meet (Harmony Biosciences and Synchrony Healthcare Communications)

SELF-PROMOTION

20 Patients—Snow Companies' 20th Anniversary Celebration (Snow Companies)

"Long Live Long Island" Consumer Rebranding Campaign (Catholic Health and Real Chemistry)

Mind+Matter launch campaign (Evoke Mind+Matter)

NEXTMAKERS (EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Return On Imagination Branding Campaign (AbelsonTaylor)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Equelle "Menopause My Way" Campaign (Pharmavite LLC and AbelsonTaylor)

Find an Edge (Novartis, IPG, and Weber Shandwick)

Know Narcolepsy: Creating Meaningful Connections Amongst the Narcolepsy Community (Harmony Biosciences and Evoke Kyne)

Phexxi "House Rules" Campaign (Evofem, Real Chemistry, McCann Health NJ, McCann Health Engagement, and Mediahub)

Results Matter (Atlantis Health)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

Break the Cycle (Amgen, AstraZeneca, and imre)

Getting Out of the Rough (AstraZeneca and JPA Health)

Hear Our Voices (Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Global Council on Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia Action Alliance, and High Lantern Group)

Keep It Pumping CRM Automated Messenger (Novartis, BCW, and N2)

MG United Cookbook (argenx and closerlook, a member of Fishawack Health)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

Don't Skip (Merck and Ogilvy Health)

Equelle "Menopause My Way" Campaign (Pharmavite LLC and AbelsonTaylor)

"Good Stories" by GoodRx

Know Narcolepsy Personal Story Video Series: Real-life Experiences From People Living With Narcolepsy (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, BTK Communications Group, and Snow Companies)

TEPEZZA "Sunglasses" :60 Branded TV Commercial (Horizon Therapeutics, Epsilon, and AREA 23, an IPG Health Network Company)

