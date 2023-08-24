PM360 Announces 2023 Trailblazer Award Finalists

Top Companies, Marketers, CEOs, Products, and Initiatives to be Honored During Gala on October 3rd

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 has announced the finalists for its 15th annual Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

"The CEOs, companies, marketers, products, and initiatives we are recognizing as finalists this year represent the epitome of what makes our industry so extraordinary—utterly brilliant, difference-making innovation," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "What makes their accomplishments across the industry—from product development to marketing—so impressive is the impact they have on people's lives. Each of their trailblazing efforts result in much more than personal or organization success, it results in better quality of life for patients, better care options for healthcare providers, and happier and healthier people around the world."

The Trailblazer Awards honor achievements in eight overall categories, including Companies of the Year, CEOs of the Year, Products of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. In total, PM360 is announcing 147 finalists as well as already having named the Lifetime Achievement Recipient and 22 Brand Champion winners.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Jim Weiss, Founder & Chairman, Real Chemistry. Over his 36-year career, Weiss has been involved in a number of firsts, including helping launch the first monoclonal antibody drugs for cancer; the first treatments for cystic fibrosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); the first PillCam, promoted on NBC's Today for its use for colon cancer screening; and, while at Genentech, the first biopharma website that incorporated corporate, product, and patient-oriented content into one destination. Later in his career he transitioned to the agency side and launched Weisscom Partners in 2001, which ultimately evolved to Real Chemistry. Now, Real Chemistry is at the forefront of applying analytics, data, and artificial intelligence to the biopharma and healthcare industry and, in 2022, the company achieved its 21st consecutive year of double-digit growth.

Weiss has also made substantial efforts to give back to the community at large. He founded and sponsors the Weiss Center for Social Commerce at Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communication, providing students with communications skills to accelerate their career. During COVID-19, he committed more than $400,000 of agency funds and staff time to support the Black Coalition Against Covid, which helped triple the percentage of Black Americans willing to get the vaccine. He also partners with The LAGRANT Foundation to increase the number of ethnic minorities in advertising, marketing, and public relations.

"Jim Weiss recognized the value of applying data analytics and AI to healthcare back in the infancy of those technologies and has since built Real Chemistry into a powerhouse agency that is working to solve some of our industry's greatest challenges," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "His work both inside Real Chemistry and outside as a trusted advisor for cancer organizations, venture capitalist firms, startups, and more is driving the kind of innovation worthy of our Lifetime Achievement Award."

All of the award finalists and winners are judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, comprising some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields. To reach the finalist phase, Companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions, Marketers, and Marketing Teams are judged on their skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Initiative entries are evaluated on the innovation, quality, and effectiveness of the work. Products of the Year (including Brand of the Year, Most Innovative New Product, Product Launch of the Year, and Relaunch/Revitalization of the Year) are judged based on their innovation in treating patients, the uniqueness of the branding strategy, and their ultimate and contribution to the overall healthcare system. Finally, the CEOs of the Year were selected based on their ability to thrive in all aspects of leadership from establishing a company culture where individuals feel safe, respected, valued, and motivated to displaying a unique vision for their company that resulted in exceptional success to earning respect from industry colleagues due to their morals, reputation, and character.

The winners will be announced and honored during a gala celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City on Tuesday, October 3 from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets for the Trailblazer Awards Gala can be purchased by visiting https://cvent.me/okbY98 . Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360's November issue.

For more information about the awards or tickets, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8114 or [email protected] .

The Finalists Are:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Jim Weiss, Founder & Chairman, Real Chemistry

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

AbbVie

Bayer

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

B. Braun Medical, Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical

Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech Company

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

argenx

Chiesi GRD

Cullinan Oncology, Inc.

Dermavant

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Biolumina

Calcium+Company

CrowdPharm

Elevate Healthcare

EVERSANA INTOUCH

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

FundamentalVR

IQVIA Digital Enablement Center of Excellence

Phreesia

Syneos Health

VMS BioMarketing

LIFE SCIENCES MANUFACTURER CEO OF THE YEAR

Warren Huff, CEO, Reata Pharmaceuticals

James Robinson, CEO, Urovant Sciences (absorbed by Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals)

Martine Rothblatt, PhD, JD, MBA, Founder Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, United Therapeutics

Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO, argenx

Tim Walbert, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Therapeutics

ADVERTISING AGENCY OR SUPPLIER/VENDOR CEO OF THE YEAR

Ken Begasse Jr., Founder and CEO, ConcentricLife

Susan Flinn Cobian, President and CEO, SFC Group

Kim Johnson, Global CEO, Ogilvy Health

Mike Myers, Managing Director and Partner, CrowdPharm

Ellen R. Varelas, RN, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, LectureLinx, Inc

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Conor Fogarty, Marketing Director, Neuroimmunology Franchise, Genentech, Inc.

Brett Sarnoff, Vice President of Marketing Medical Device & Pharma Systems, North America, B. Braun Medical, Inc.

Elizabeth Turcotte, Executive Director, Head of Patient Experience, Kite Pharma

Rui Yang, Marketing Strategy Lead - Breast Cancer, Novartis

Christina Zhao, PharmD, Senior Director, U.S. TTR Marketing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

Seres Therapeutics and Nestle Health Science Marketing Teams (Seres Therapeutics, Nestle Health Science and Agency Partner: AbelsonTaylor)

Specialty Dermatology (Sun Pharmaceuticals and Agency Partner: Calcium)

Supernus Marketing Team (Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Agency Partner: MERGE)

UPLIZNA Consumer Marketing Team (Horizon Therapeutics plc and Agency Partner: Epsilon)

VYVGART Brand Launch Team (argenx and Agency Partners: closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health, Snow Companies, Princeton10, Syneos Health, minds + assembly)

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Biotrue (Bausch + Lomb)

DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Injection (Regeneron & Sanofi)

KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Injection (Merck)

MOUNJARO® (tirzepatide) Injection (Eli Lilly and Company, Agency: FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, and Branding: BX Design, an IPG Health Company)

VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% (Dermavant and 21GRAMS)

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT

AITA™ Smart System (Ethicon, Inc.)

VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% (Dermavant and dna Communications)

WalkAI™ (Zimmer Biomet)

PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

Eucerin Sun (Beiersdorf and Deerfield Agency)

NEXTSTELLIS (Mayne Pharma and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% (Dermavant and 21GRAMS)

RELAUNCH/REVITALIZATION OF THE YEAR

Gleolan (Medexus Pharma and Elevate Healthcare)

TAKHZYRO (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, minds + assembly, and EVERSANA)

VRAYLAR (AbbVie Inc. and Publicis NY)

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune/Rheumatology: Katrina Sergeev Gary, Sr. Director US Marketing and Patient Engagement, argenx US, Inc.

Cardiology: Bradley A. Yavornitzki, Senior Product Manager, U.S. ELIQUIS Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb

Central Nervous System: Sue Loungaphay, Director, Consumer Marketing, Strategic Marketing, Horizon Therapeutics

Data Strategy/Marketing Analytics: Steve Davenport, Senior Director, U.S. Commercial Data Management & Strategy, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Dermatology: Claudia Beqaj, Executive Director, Dermatology, Boehringer Ingelheim

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Vivian Chatih, Associate Brand Director- RYBELSUS®, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Diversity/Multicultural: Anna Czene, Vice President, Corporate Communications & DEI Lead, CareDx, Inc.

Gastrointestinal: Lindsay Bensko, Director, IBD Education and Engagements, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Global Marketing: Lisa Green, Director, Global Marketing, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

HCP Engagement: Jibin John, Sr. Manager, HCP Marketing - Dermatology, Regeneron

Hematology/Oncology: Michelle Richards, Vice President, Head of Marketing, Mirati Therapeutics

Infectious Disease/Vaccine Development: Arianna Edwards, Associate Director, Marketing, Dynavax Technologies

Innovation/Digital Strategy: Alex Popov, Director, Digital Health Solutions, Novartis

Managed Markets/Payer Strategies: Adri E. Tolstrup, Sr. Director, Obesity Market Access Strategy, Novo Nordisk

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Brett Sarnoff, Vice President of Marketing Medical Device & Pharma Systems, North America, B. Braun Medical, Inc.

Men's Health: Nuvan Augustin Dassanaike, Senior Vice President Digital and Marketing Strategy & Operations, Accord BioPharma

Nephrology/Urology: W. Akil Hunte, Director, Patient Empowerment, FILSPARI Marketing Team, Travere Therapeutics

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Maaza Martin, Senior Director, Marketing, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Patient Engagement: Dana Anselmo, Patient Voice Strategy, Engagement & Experience Design, Genentech

Rare Diseases: Dinesh Vannan, Director, Marketing, Rare Disease Portfolio, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Respiratory: Beth Bell, HCP Marketing Director - COVID-19, U.S. Respiratory & Immunology, AstraZeneca

Women's Health: Rui Yang, Marketing Strategy Lead - Breast Cancer, Novartis

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

A chronic disease management initiative (Ayogo Health and Circle Innovation)

Building a Best-in-Class Congress Display (UCB, Inc. and Scientific Global Communications)

Consultation Tool for Aesthetic Practitioners (Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company and MedTrix Healthcare)

Discover TD Solution (Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Level Ex)

GoodRx for Providers (GoodRx)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE

Get Out of the Diagnostic Maze (Karius® and IQVIA Digital Enablement)

Infused Brands Lead-Generation Initiative (Horizon Therapeutics)

Leveraging Generative AI Technologies To Develop an Interactive Digital Platform and AI-Generated Videos to Educate Clinicians on Schizophrenia Care (Teva and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

The Perfect Marriage of Curated Data + Specialized Large Language Model in Drug-GPT™ (Talking Medicines)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

HUMATE-P Website "Anna's Timeline" (CSL Behring and AbelsonTaylor)

KRYSTEXXA.com (Horizon Therapeutics and Epsilon Agency)

NAVIgATE IgAN (Travere Therapeutics and Fishawack Health)

Optune.com (Novocure and Patients & Purpose)

Un-apologize: A Whitney Cummings Comedy Special (TherapeuticsMD, Weber Shandwick, Resolute Digital, theSkimm, and McCann NY)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

2022 Fluzone HD Navigator Ad Campaign (Sanofi, Havas, and InStep Health)

Enfamil 2022 – From EDH Content Partnership to Creating Trust in a Crisis (Reckitt and Hearts & Science)

NEXTSTELLIS (Mayne Pharma and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Tirosint®-SOL Aza Muñoz Sponsorship Campaign (IBSA USA and Pinckney Hugo Group)

Wegovy® "This is Me" DTC :90 Launch TV Spot (Novo Nordisk and ConcentricLife)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

HEMGENIX DTP Campaign "A New World" (CSL Behring and AbelsonTaylor)

HUMATE-P DTP Campaign "Anna's Timeline" (CSL Behring and AbelsonTaylor)

Regulora Mind Your Gut (metaMe Health and The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences)

VRAYLAR (AbbVie Inc. and Publicis NY)

VYVGART Brand Launch (argenx, closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health, Snow Companies, and Princeton10)

HCP EDUCATION

GenePossibilities (Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Evoke Mind+Matter)

Test Your Knowledge (Pfizer and Chameleon Communications International - Healthcare Consultancy Group)

The science of SpA on exhibit at the RheuMuseum (UCB, Inc. and Fishawack Health)

"Time for an Allergist" Campaign (American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology and SFC Group)

UDENYCA Interactive 3D Augmented Reality Presentation of Device Setup and Use (Coherus Biosciences and Confideo)

INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

Building a Best-in-Class Congress Display (UCB, Inc. and Scientific Global Communications)

Galderma shows how to #XpresYourself at NYC Pride 2022 (Galderma and Real Chemistry)

Inequality You Can't Ignore (The Chrysalis Initiative and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

OFEV IMMERSIVE, A Series of Augmented Reality Tactical Integrations (Boehringer Ingelheim and Confideo)

The Living Room (Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Sound Healthcare Communications)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

"At Your Cervix" Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign (Goshen Health and SFC Group)

GoodRx Health: Diabetes Education & Activation (GoodRx)

Hello Talk Unbranded Educational Program Series (Takeda and Snow Companies)

"Red Dab? Red Flag" (GSK Oncology and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness)

Totally Super Cool, a Children's Book on Facial Angiofibroma Associated with TSC (Nobelpharma America and JPA Health)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

Delivering robust engagement through a purpose-built rare disease patient support program (Inizio Engage)

Medication Engagement Program (Scene Health)

The Hizentra App (CSL Behring and BrightInsight)

The Industry's First and Only Patient-Led Virtual Care Model (EVERSANA)

THRiV™, omni-channel, intelligent patient management platform (MedAdvisor Solutions [formerly Adheris Health])

PODCASTS

Jon Bambalas, The BAM Effect "Big Access Moments" (Precision Value & Health)

Living with IBD Podcast Series (Takeda and Snow Companies)

Nursing Perspectives in Treating Patients with Multiple Myeloma Podcast (Amplity Health)

Science Will Win Podcast – Season 2 (Pfizer, Real Chemistry, and Wonder Media Network)

Targeting the Toughest Diseases (Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bloomberg Media Studios, and Weber Shandwick)

POINT OF CARE

Doceree Provider (Doceree Inc.)

HD Steth (Constant Media)

Pharmacy Alerts in the ePrescribing Workflow (OptimizeRx)

"Stand for H.E.R: Advancing Breast Cancer Health Equity at the Point of Care" (Susan G. Komen and PatientPoint)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

CAMCEVI Simple Right at Hand (Accord BioPharma and The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences)

CIMERLI Campaign "Similar but Uniquely Different" (Coherus BioSciences and AT Nutrient)

"Driving Pioneering Discoveries" (SomaLogic and Evoke Mind+Matter)

Eucerin Sun (Beiersdorf and Deerfield Agency)

Gleolan: See More. Resect More. (Medexus Pharmaceuticals and Elevate Healthcare)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Beiersdorf HCP Portal (Beiersdorf and Deerfield Agency)

CIMERLI Website "Similar but Uniquely Different" (Coherus BioSciences and AT Nutrient)

NORD: A Beautiful and Rare Chance (National Organization for Rare Disorders and Elevate Healthcare)

Targeting the Mechanics of APDS (Pharming Inc. and Sound Healthcare Communications)

The science of SpA on exhibit at the RheuMuseum (UCB, Inc. and Fishawack Health)

SALES AID

Access Genius "Pull-through Solutions" (Precision Value & Health)

HEMGENIX Sales Aid "A New World" (CSL Behring and AbelsonTaylor)

INGREZZA "Best of Both Worlds" Professional Sales Aid (Neurocrine Biosciences and AbelsonTaylor)

iVIZIA: Covering the Spectrum (Similasan Corporation, Théa Pharma Inc., and Elevate Healthcare)

Targeting the Mechanics of APDS (Pharming Inc. and Sound Healthcare Communications)

SELF-PROMOTION/CORPORATE CAMPAIGN

GoodRx Manufacturer Solutions (GoodRx)

Moments that Matter (UCB Pharma and Real Chemistry)

NEXTMAKERS (EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Targeting the Toughest Diseases (Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bloomberg Media Studios, and Weber Shandwick)

"We were into health when New York wasn't" (NY Festivals Health and Ogilvy Health)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

HUMATE-P Social Media "Anna's Timeline" (CSL Behring and AbelsonTaylor)

Not Today Flu (Sanofi and Weber Shandwick)

Novavax Unbranded TikTok Campaign (Novavax and Patients & Purpose)

Raise Awareness During Asthma Peak Week (Amgen, AstraZeneca, and imre Health)

TikTok #LUMIFYEyeDance Challenge (Bausch + Lomb)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

Got Booster? (Pfizer and VMLY&R Health)

Look at the Lids (Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Moon Rabbit)

Love Letters for Cancer Screening Campaign for Women of Color in New York City (Genentech, Harrison & Star, Cien Plus, and Weber Shandwick)

mBC Unspoken (Gilead Sciences and Evoke MicroMass)

No Time to Wait (Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, and Real Chemistry)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

Listen to Your Eyes: Multi-Symptom. (Horizon Therapeutics, AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, Public Record, and Amber Music)

mBC Unspoken (Gilead Sciences and Evoke MicroMass)

Moderna's Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament (Moderna and Hearts & Science)

VRAYLAR® (AbbVie Inc. and Publicis NY)

VYVGART Branded :60s "Get In Sync" (argenx, closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health, and RSA Films)

