PM360 ANNOUNCES THE SELECTIONS FOR ITS 10th ANNUAL INNOVATIONS ISSUE

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of the past two years, innovation became a necessity for companies that wanted to survive and thrive during the pandemic. That was especially true for the life sciences and healthcare industries whose ability to innovate went beyond the survival of companies; their solutions were crucial for the health, safety, and survival of people around the world. Companies within these industries have reimagined healthcare delivery, clinical trials, commercialization efforts, organization management, and more with cutting edge solutions and strategies. PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, highlights the best of the best of these groundbreaking efforts in its annual Innovations Issue.

Ten years ago, PM360 established its Innovations Issue to serve as the first-ever guide dedicated to showcasing the greatest innovations from within life sciences and healthcare from the past year. Today, the issue examines innovations and innovators within six categories: Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies. This year, PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries, and the PM360 editorial staff selected the very best in each category—totaling 52 selections.

"The pandemic impacted practically every aspect of our industry and innovation was crucial to ensuring patients, doctors, caregivers, payers, and every other stakeholder within the healthcare ecosystem had the information, tools, technology, and treatments necessary to keep receiving or delivering care to the people who needed it," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "This year's selections for our Innovation Issues spans the gamut of healthcare and life sciences, as the industry quickly went to work to transform every aspect of how we must operate to deal with COVID-19 and improve how things are done well into the future."

The Innovations Issue was published in PM360's December issue, and the profiles can be found online at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2021-innovators .

The 2021 PM360 Innovations Issue Selections are:

Companies

CureClick

Health Union

POCN

Saama Technologies

Sharecare

Trialbee

Divisions

Connelly Partners Health (Connelly Partners)

Intouch Market Access (Intouch Group)

Perfect Storm Health (BBD Perfect Storm)

Veeva Data Cloud (Veeva Systems)

Products

Anatomy (Heartbeat)

Audience Designer Integration with PurpleLab Data (Semcasting)

Contextual Intelligence 360 (Aktana)

DeepIntent Outcomes™ (DeepIntent)

Evidence-based Physician Engagement Solution (OptimizeRx)

ililli (Watzan)

Kander Patient Feedback System (BW Health Group)

Placebell (Tools4Patient)

RepConnect (GSW, powered by Syneos Health)

REP Select (Bionical Solutions)

RxVantage Digital Platform (RxVantage)

SELF: My Way to Well (Condé Nast)

Supply Chain Issue Management and the Opus Platform (TraceLink)

Treatment Experience Blueprint (Nuvera Life Science Consulting)

Trial Landscape (H1)

TrialPulse (inVibe Labs)

Verywell Mind Podcast (Verywell)

WellBe Pendant (HandsFree Health)

Services

Account Based Marketing (Ogilvy Health)

Cancer Advocacy & Patient Education (Academy of Oncology of Nurse & Patient Navigators)

ePA and First-Fill Copay Program (Teva Pharmaceuticals and ConnectiveRx)

HWPInsights (Health & Wellness Partners, LLC)

MY Journey (VMS BioMarketing)

PatientInsights (Phreesia Life Sciences)

PROACT™ Rep (CMI Media Group)

What the Channel (Mind+Matter, An Ashfield Health Company)

Startups

Courier Health

CrowdPharm

Curavit Clinical Research

Earable Inc.

Glyphic Biotechnologies, Inc.

IPM.ai, Part of Real Chemistry

NeuBase Therapeutics

Obsidio, Inc.

Sherlock Biosciences

Unqork

Strategies

allegro. (Ashfield Health)

Collecting Research-Grade Real-World Data (Cardinal Health)

Digital Media In-housing (Bayer)

MyVitiligoTeam: Patient Education on Clinical Trials (MyHealthTeams)

Omnichannel Activation Model (EVERSANA)

RUCONEST (C1 esterase inhibitor [recombinant]) Account Takeovers (Snow Companies and Pharming)

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Andrew Matthius

Senior Editor, PM360

646-300-8113

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360