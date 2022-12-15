PM360 ANNOUNCES THE SELECTIONS FOR ITS 11th ANNUAL INNOVATIONS ISSUE

The healthcare industry's most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies of 2022.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While innovation has always been the lifeblood of the life sciences industry, companies in this sector had to put their innovative efforts into overdrive during the pandemic to move faster than ever before to develop new treatments, vaccines, and other solutions. But, three years later companies aren't slowing down as they work to revamp, reimagine, and just flat out improve all facets of how the industry operates from development to commercialization, marketing, market access, and much more. PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, once again aims to highlight the most groundbreaking of these efforts in its annual Innovations Issue.

For the past 11 years, PM360's Innovations Issue has served as the preeminent guide to the past year's cutting-edge advancements and innovations from within life sciences and healthcare. The issue examines innovations and innovators within six categories: Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies. This year, PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries, and the PM360 editorial staff selected the very best in each category—totaling 46 selections.

"The industry's accomplishments during the pandemic have been extraordinary, but innovation is always at the very core of the life sciences and we can expect many more exciting developments in the near future," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "Among this year's selections alone, you can find advancements being made in gene editing, RNA therapies, and cancer diagnostic technology; solutions to improve targeting techniques in marketing, meal preparation during clinical trials, and tracking products along the supply chain; and new approaches to medical education, behavioral science, and even TikTok. Because our industry is always thinking bigger as it works to improve each and every facet that impacts its ultimate goal of helping patients in need."

The Innovations Issue was published in PM360's December issue, and the profiles can be found online at: https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2022-innovators .

The 2022 PM360 Innovations Issue Selections are:

Companies

Cluep

CMI Media Group

Confideo Labs

FundamentalVR

Impel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sharecare

Divisions

Advanced Therapy Solutions (Cardinal Health)

BCW WHY (BCW Global)

Cramer Health (Cramer)

Vitamin MD (Calcium)

Products

Aidia System Smart Cap (AdhereTech)

Anura Contactless Health Monitoring Platform (NuraLogix)

Audience Marketplace (DeepIntent)

Clinical Cuisine™ (BBK Worldwide)

DOL Map (PRECISIONscientia)

HelioLiver (Helio Genomics)

InCrowd Essentials (InCrowd, Inc., member of the Apollo Intelligence family of companies)

KOL Select Video Engagement Platform (Bionical Solutions)

Medidata Link (Medidata)

MX# Identity Resolution (Medicx Health)

SmartBrochure and Counter Display with Wireless Charging (Vpak Media)

Veeva Crossix HCP Trigger Data (Veeva Systems)

Wellkind, the Patient App (VMS BioMarketing)

What Unites Us (Condé Nast)

Withings RPM (Withings Health Solutions)

ZING Engagement Suite (P360)

Services

BloqBridge (Bloqcube)

Discontinuation Report (Amplity Health)

Enterprise Data Platform (ConnectiveRx)

Influencer Marketing (Health Union)

PatientMetRx (Talking Medicines)

Virtual Learning Programs (Impetus Digital)

Startups

Ascidian Therapeutics

Cellarity

conversationHEALTH

Hot Iron Health

Senda Biosciences

Spesana

Stratipath

XpertPatient LLC

Strategies

Commercial Acceleration (Rebound)

Corporate Branded TikTok (Amgen & imre Health)

Direct-to-Patient Care Model (EVERSANA)

Enabling Privacy and Personalization in Health Advertising (Publicis Health Media & Meta)

HS Resource Center (UCB and MyHealthTeam)

Predictive Analytics Drives Coverage Gap Awareness at Point of Care (OptimizeRx)

