PM360 announces The Selections For Its 8th Annual Innovations Issue

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, made its picks for the most innovative Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies of the year from the life sciences industry. The picks were published in its 8th Annual Innovations Issue, which was established to provide a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements within healthcare and life sciences and offers brief profiles of each compelling innovation selected.

PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The submissions were evaluated by the editorial staff of PM360, and the best submissions—regardless of category—were selected to be featured in the issue.

"Innovation is one of the keys to success in any industry, but it doesn't come without real effort. That is why we established this industry-first guide to innovation eight years ago to provide a comprehensive look at the companies who excel at this difficult task," says Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher of PM360. "This year's issue continues that tradition and provides our industry with a look at the latest offerings, services, ideas, and strategies in the industry that are helping to push healthcare and life sciences forward—and make it easier to better serve all healthcare stakeholders."

This year, 60 selections were made in the six categories. The Innovations Issue was published in PM360's December issue, and the profiles can be found online at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2019-innovators.

The 2019 PM360 Innovations Issue Selections:

Companies

AiCure

Doximity

Healthgrades

HealthSTAR Communications

Human Care Systems

Intouch Group

inVibe Labs

Level Ex

Medisafe

Novocure

physIQ

Viseven

Divisions

ARIS (Publicis Health)

Marketing Operations Tracking System (Health & Wellness Partners, LLC)

Syneos One (Syneos Health)

Valuate Health Consultancy (Omnicom Health Group)

Products

ARMADA™ (Beghou Consulting)

Better Day With RA (Omnicom Health Group)

ByTarget (CMI/Compas)

CongressVision (Heartbeat)

DIFA TV (Crossix)

Digital POC Solution (Semcasting)

Drug Efficacy and Patient Safety Analytics (Saama Technologies, Inc.)

Healthy Conversations (Verywell)

Linkt Location (Datacubed Health)

Max (HealthPrize Technologies)

MED Select (Bionical Solutions)

Medidata Rave Coder (Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company)

Qollor (Watzan)

Smart Recommendations (MyHealthTeams)

TrialScope Engage™ Embedded (TrialScope)

TRINITY Forecasting Platform (TRINITY)

Unlimited (Rx EDGE Media Network)

WellBe (HandsFree Health)

Services

AMP: Access for More PatientsTM (CoverMyMeds and RxCrossroads by McKesson)

Benefit Source (Cardinal Health Sonexus™ Access and Patient Support)

Claritis™ Solution (Kantar)

Cognitive Core (Intouch Group)

Condition Explorer (Health Union)

FormularyDecisions Platform (Xcenda)

IntelliHealth HCP Engagement Sales Solution (Conduent)

MarketMatch for Advertisers (DeepIntent)

Patient Support Programs (Ashfield)

SiteCoach (PPD)

Startups

Aurochs Software

BloqCube Inc.

ClinicalBid

Drugviu

Komodo Health

Pharmafusion

QBFox Healthcomm

Solve.Care

Strategies

Chronicon (Healthline Media)

Global Field Force Augmented Reality Integration (Confideo Labs)

Health Video NewFront (Condé Nast Health)

Insight Incubator (VMS BioMarketing)

Moments of Care™ (Outcome Health)

Performance-Driven Medical Education (MedThink Communications)

The HealthFront (Publicis Health Media)

The Science of Motivating People to Change Health Behaviors (Syneos Health Communications)

