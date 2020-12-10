PM360 Announces The Selections For Its 9th Annual Innovations Issue

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the things the COVID-19 global pandemic has helped to illustrate is the incredible importance of the life sciences industry's ability to innovate. While every industry can claim innovation as the lifeblood of its success, for the life sciences industry innovation often means helping to save lives or improving the quality of people's lives as they deal with diseases. PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has long recognized how crucial innovation is within this industry and nine years ago established the first-ever guide to highlight the past year's most impressive or interesting innovations.

PM360 has announced its picks for this year's annual Innovations Issue, which examines innovations and innovators within six categories: Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies. PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The submissions were evaluated by the editorial staff of PM360, and the best submissions—regardless of category—were selected to be featured in the issue.

"Our industry didn't waste a second in working to address how COVID was impacting patients, healthcare professionals, and the way companies were forced to operate," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "This year's selections are not just a highlight of our industry's incredible ingenuity, but the efficiency and determination they demonstrated in response to a world in crisis. Even though all of our selections are not related to COVID, they all show just how hard our industry works find new, better, and quicker ways to improve how the industry operates in order to better serve patients."

The Innovations Issue was published in PM360's December issue, and the profiles can be found online at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2020-innovators.

The 2020 PM360 Innovations Issue Selections:

Companies

Bionical Solutions

CMI/Compas

Curatio

Echosens

Inhance Digital

InStep Health

LightDeck Diagnostics

Mission Bio

Novocure

PixCell Medical

Sight Diagnostics

The Inception Company



Divisions

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Business Unit (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.)

Science Foundry (The Bloc)

Sprout Behaviour Change and Sprout Health Outcomes (Sprout Health Solutions)

Verticalized AI Research Division (Saama Technologies)

Products

Axtria SalesIQ™ Multichannel Call Planning Capability (Axtria Inc.)

Backstage® Relate (closerlook, inc.)

Benefit Verifications Leveraging Digital Assistant Payer Calls (Lash Group)

Contextual Intelligence Engine (Aktana)

Enodatis for COVID-19 (S3 Connected Health)

Instant Health Data (IHD) Data Science Module (Panalgo)

Level Ex Remote Play (Level Ex)

Mainsail™ Forecast (Beghou Consulting)

Patient Modeled Audiences (DeepIntent)

Point of Care Anywhere (PatientPoint)

prognosFACTOR (Prognos Health)

TelaRep (OptimizeRx)

TrialScope Connect (TrialScope)

Veeva CRM Boost for Crossix DIFA (Veeva Crossix)

Well, Actually (Condé Nast Health, in partnership with Publicis Health Media)

WellBe Virtual Assistant App (HandsFree Health)

Services

Connect Point 360 (Cardinal Health Sonexus Access and Patient Support)

COVID-19 Tracking Series (InCrowd)

Digital Amplifier from Kinetic™ (Syneos Health)

Disease-Specific COVID-19 Patient Education (MyHealthTeams)

Field Coaching Report Analysis (Intouch Group)

Healio.com Relaunch (Healio)

HYBRID L!VE (Hybrid Healthcare Communications)

ImpactReady (Ashfield Commercial)

InSite Event (Impetus Digital)

mobileCare Manager (ConnectiveRx)

One Voice (VMS BioMarketing)

PharmaDirect/ScriptHero (CoverMyMeds and RelayHealth Pharmacy Solutions)

Remote Technology Solutions (Medtronic)

SOCIALSCAPE (Health Union)

Startups

conversationHEALTH

Evozyne

EXOCEL BIO

Immunai

POLARISqb

Steady Shot

Theraneutrics LLC

wePool Inc.

Strategies

Advance Outcomes (Lucid Group)

Beyond the Lockdown (IBM Healthcare & Life Sciences)

Creating a Movement That Helps Patients Feel Better (Verywell)

EVERSANA COMPLETE COMMERCIALIZATION (EVERSANA)

Facebook Live Series "Navigate Now: How Can We Help?" (Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient

Navigators (AONN+))

Paragon Innovation Capital Model (Paragon Biosciences)

Ruconest Digital Patient Engagement Strategy (Pharming)

Share the 'Scope (Outcome Health)

Talent Recruitment "Professional Superpower" Quiz (imre Health)

Virtual DTC Spots (Patients & Purpose and AstraZeneca)

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

SOURCE PM360