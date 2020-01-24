PM360 Announces Winners Of 2019 Pharma Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, announced the winners of their annual Pharma Choice Awards, which recognize the best healthcare creative campaigns and initiatives in 15 categories: Animal Health, App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Multicultural, Philanthropic, Professional Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media, Unbranded, Variety, and Video. The 45 winners are featured in the January/February 2020 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at www.pm360online.com/2019-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners.

For the past 11 years, these awards have been the only in the industry that allow everyone an opportunity to decide who wins. All submissions for the awards are placed online where the industry can vote for their favorites based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, and overall quality. More than 7,000 votes total were cast to decide this year's winners.

"The best judge for whether a campaign is creative, clever, or award-worthy is someone who knows what goes into crafting a campaign and what it takes to make it great, so what better way to decide the year's best creative then giving the thousands of people who do that work a chance to cast their vote," said Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher, PM360. "We congratulate all of this year's winners and are happy to present them both with a trophy and the knowledge that their peers place them at the top of all campaigns for the past year."

A Gold, Silver, and Bronze award is given to the top three vote-getters in each of the 15 distinct categories. Additionally, the overall top three vote-getters receive special recognition by gracing our January/February 2020 issue cover. This year the top honors went to Intouch Solutions and GSK/TESARO for their "It's Time to #OvaryAct" campaign in the Social Media category, Elevate Healthcare and Galen US Inc. for their "Stop the Sting" campaign in the Professional Campaign category, and MicroMass Communications, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Sanofi Genzyme for their "Stay on Track" video in the Video category.

This year's PM360 Pharma Choice winners are:

ANIMAL HEALTH

GOLD: "Exceptional Care" for Penn Vet New Bolton Center. Agency: LevLane Advertising

SILVER: AlphaTRAK "Charmed Life" Campaign for Zoetis US Diagnostics. Agency: Excitant Healthcare Advertising

BRONZE: "Augmenting Reality to Build an Engaging NAVDF Booth Experience for Vets" for Stallergenes Greer. Agency: W2O

APP

GOLD: "Being Patient: A Multiple Myeloma Experience" for Global Patient Advocacy, Takeda Oncology. Agency: Snow Companies

SILVER: "Bridion® (sugammadex) Cost Calculator from Merck" for Merck & Company, Inc. Agency ICON PLC:

BRONZE: "BiomARker Experience App" for AstraZeneca. Agency: Synapse

CONSUMER WEBSITE

GOLD: "A Beautiful Pair" for Regeneron. Agency: Intouch Solutions

SILVER: "What Moves Me" for Lundbeck. Agency: EVERSANA ENGAGE

BRONZE: "Put Chemo to the Test" for Exact Sciences. Agency: W2O

DTC/DTP

GOLD: "Know Narcolepsy Interactive Activity Journal" for Harmony Biosciences. Agency: MicroMass Communications, Inc.

SILVER: VEREGEN "You Are Not Alone" Patient Poster for PharmaDerm. Agency: RevHealth

BRONZE: "A sign it's time for BOTOX®" for Allergan. Agency: Pacific Communications

MULTICHANNEL

GOLD: "Elevate Enthesitis" for Novartis. Agency: Neon, An FCB Health Network Company

SILVER: "Nurture Their Eyes" for Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Agency: Dudnyk

BRONZE: "Get in Touch with Your Testes" for Testicular Cancer Foundation. Agency: Patients & Purpose

MULTICULTURAL

GOLD: "Dil Se: A South Asian Health Education Series" for Boehringer Ingelheim. Agency: The Kinetix Group. Health System Partner: Advocate Aurora Health

SILVER: "A Touch of Sugar" for Merck. Agency: GCI Health

BRONZE: "Multiple Myeloma It's On" for Amgen Inc. Agency: EMCAY

PHILANTHROPIC

GOLD: "Protect Your Heart" for Simon's Heart. Agency: Dudnyk

SILVER: "Light in the Darkness" for Foundation Fighting Blindness. Agency: Elevate Healthcare

BRONZE: "Show Us Who You Really Are" for Research Foundation to Cure AIDS. Agency: Havas Health Plus

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

GOLD: "Stop the Sting" for Galen US Inc. Agency: Elevate Healthcare

SILVER: "Behind the Scenes with Aranesp® (darbepoetin alfa)" for Amgen. Agency: precisioneffect

BRONZE: "PUT LIFE ON PLAY" for Novocure. Agency: Invivo Brands

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

GOLD: "AZOncologyID.com" for AstraZeneca. Agency: Synapse

SILVER: "Our Lab is Everywhere" for Amgen. Agency: AbelsonTaylor

BRONZE: "The TRKtopus Microsite – TRKCancer.com" for Bayer. Agency: Ogilvy Health

SALES AID

GOLD: "ACTIMMUNE Detail Aid" for Horizon Therapeutics. Agency: EVERSANA ENGAGE

SILVER: "SPIRIVA RESPIMAT 360 VR MOA Sales Aid" for Boehringer Ingelheim. Agency: Confideo Labs

BRONZE: "The Complete COSENTYX Approach: Driving Dialogue Beyond the Skin in Psoriatic Disease Treatment" for Novartis. Agencies: DiD and Propeller Communications

SELF-PROMOTION

GOLD: "Adaptive Brand Playbook" from Klick Health

SILVER: "Welcome to the Jungle" from Elevate Healthcare

BRONZE: "Fox Seat" from QBFox

SOCIAL MEDIA

GOLD: "It's Time to #OvaryAct" for GSK/TESARO. Agency: Intouch Solutions

SILVER: #FtheList from MicroMass Communications, Inc.

BRONZE: "Redefining Social Engagement in Heart Failure" for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Agency: BCW

UNBRANDED

GOLD: "Bring Hypercortisolism to Light" – Understanding the Spectrum of Hypercortisolism for Corcept Therapeutics. Agency: MedThink Communications

SILVER: "A Touch of Sugar" for Merck. Agency: GCI Health

BRONZE: "Advancing Glaucoma Surgery" for Santen. Agency: SPLICE Agency

VARIETY (INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN)

GOLD: "M-Star Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Campaign" for Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Agency: ICON PLC

VARIETY (INTERNAL CAMPAIGN FOR EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND WELL-BEING)

SILVER: "Bring Your Dog to Work Day Posters" from HCB Health

VARIETY (MARKET ACCESS PATIENT ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM)

BRONZE: "Vital Square™" for Pharmaceutical Company. Agency: Aventria Health Group

VIDEO

GOLD: "Stay on Track Video" for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi Genzyme. Agency: MicroMass Communications, Inc.

SILVER: "AMAG: It's Not About Sex Video" for AMAG. Agency: Avant Healthcare

BRONZE: "Vbeam Prima In-Office Patient Promotional Video" for Candela. Agency: EVERSANA ENGAGE

