PM360 Announces Winners Of 2020 Pharma Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes are in and the winners have been announced for the 12th Annual PM360 Pharma Choice Awards. Every year, PM360, a leading health and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, asks the industry to submit the top creative campaigns for the past year and then posts all of the entries online for its readers to vote on. It is the only industry award that gives everyone a say in who wins.

During the month of November, voters go to the Pharma Choice voting site and review the entries in the 13 categories (App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Philanthropic, Professional Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media, Unbranded, Variety, and Video) and then pick their favorite in each category. After the voting period ends, the top three entries with the most votes in each category are named Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners. The 39 winners are featured in the January/February 2021 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at www.pm360online.com/2020-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners .

"We are pleased to announce that this year's voter turnout to determine the winners reached a new record high with more than 8,000 votes cast," said Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher, PM360. "What makes the Pharma Choice Awards so special is that everyone in the industry can serve as a judge. And really, who makes a better judge then all of the people who work within our industry and know the challenges and creative confines that marketers have to navigate to deliver truly imaginative and attention-grabbing initiatives."

When voters are reviewing the submissions, they are asked to consider content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, and overall quality when voting. In addition to the three winners in each category, the top four overall vote-getters receive special recognition by gracing PM360's January/February 2021 issue cover. This year the top honors went to JPA Health and Medicines360 for "Birth Control is #NotAwkward" in the Social Media category; Snow Companies, Agate, Artcraft, and Pharming for the "Ruconest Patient App" in the App category; Calcium USA and NEKTAR for "Immuniverse" in the Unbranded category; and Concentric Health Experience and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals for the "Room to Breathe Virtual Reality Experience" in the Video category.

This year's PM360 Pharma Choice winners are:

APP

GOLD: Snow Companies, Agate, Artcraft, and Pharming for "Ruconest Patient App"

SILVER: Medtrix and Novartis for "Jakavi Augmented Reality Web App"

BRONZE: ValueLabs and ACTO for "ACTO's Total Virtual Transformation Solution"

CONSUMER WEBSITE

GOLD: MRM and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals for "FARXIGA.com Consumer Website Transformation"

SILVER: GSW and Hectare's for "A Daily Dose of Goodness"

BRONZE: closerlook, inc., Xpediant Digital, and Novo Nordisk, Inc. for "NovoCare® for Patient Affordability and Access Support"

DTC/DTP

GOLD: The Lynx Group and Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) for "CONQUER: the patient voice™"

SILVER: Intouch Group and Teva for "AUSTEDO in a Box"

BRONZE: ICON, plc and Regeneron for "Regeneron EoE Kids – Clinical Trial Study"

MULTICHANNEL

GOLD: Intouch Group and Teva for "Imagine A Treatment for TD"

SILVER: Brightworks and Abbott Diabetes Care for "FreeStyle Freedom Campaign"

BRONZE: Propeller, DiD, and Novartis for "The Complete COSENTYX Approach (CCA), Becoming the Paradigm for Psoriatic Disease"

PHILANTHROPIC

GOLD: Biolumina and the United Nations COVID communications initiative for "Don't Be Blind to the Truth"

SILVER: W2O and International AIDS Society (IAS) for "Profiles in Resilience Poster Series"

BRONZE: SPLICE Agency and Project Open Hand for "Dining In for Life 2020"

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

GOLD: AbelsonTaylor and Ironshore Pharmaceuticals for "JORNAY 'Rising Star' Campaign"

SILVER: Elevate Healthcare and Recordati Rare Diseases for "Help Settle the Storm"

BRONZE: Excitant Healthcare Advertising and RedHill Biopharma for "Talicia Professional Campaign"

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

GOLD: Elevate Healthcare and Recordati Rare Diseases for "Help Settle the Storm"

SILVER: Magic Lamp, WiredIn, Fiaschetti Communications, and Saama Technologies for "The Refreshed and Integrated 2020 Saama Technologies Website"

BRONZE: imre Health and EQRx for "Talent Recruitment 'Professional Superpower' Quiz - EQRx.com"

SALES AID

GOLD: Excitant Healthcare Advertising and RedHill Biopharma for "Talicia 12-pg Launch Sales Aid"

SILVER: ValueLabs and ACTO for "ACTO Omnichannel Education and Engagement for Life Sciences"

BRONZE: Invivo Brands and Novocure for "Enter an Exciting Era in Survival"

SELF-PROMOTION

GOLD: MedThink Communications for "Changing the Current: Transforming the MedThink Brand Family"

SILVER: Health Science Communications for "The HSC Kind"

BRONZE: HCB Health for "New HCB Website"

SOCIAL MEDIA

GOLD: JPA Health and Medicines360 for "Birth Control is #NotAwkward"

SILVER: LiveWorld and AbbVie for "Finding Success with Synthroid"

BRONZE: LevLane and BioReference Laboratories, Inc. for "my•labology® COVID-19 Social Media Campaign"

UNBRANDED

GOLD: Calcium USA and NEKTAR for "Immuniverse"

SILVER: Proximyl Health and Athenex Oncology for "Empathy Glove"

BRONZE: Verywell for "Personalized Guidance for Deeper Doctor Discussions: Treatment Exploration Guide"

VARIETY (WEBSITE LANDING PAGE)

GOLD: closerlook, inc. and Novo Nordisk, Inc. for "Tresiba® Localized Landing Page"

VARIETY (PATIENT EDUCATION CAMPAIGN)

SILVER: Cognizant Interactive and AstraZeneca for "FARXIGA DTC Interactive Gamification"

VARIETY (INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE)

BRONZE: W2O and Stallergenes Greer for "Virtual Facilities Experience"

VIDEO

GOLD: Concentric Health Experience and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals for "Room to Breathe Virtual Reality Experience"

VIDEO

SILVER: Snow Companies and Pharming for "Ruconest YouTube Channel"

VIDEO

BRONZE: Amgen, Meredith/The Foundry, and Blue Chalk Media for "Big Little Joys: Brandy's Story"

