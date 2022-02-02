PM360 ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2021 PHARMA CHOICE AWARDS

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 8,000 votes were cast, the winners of the 12th Annual PM360 Pharma Choice Awards have been revealed. PM360, a leading health and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, established the Pharma Choice Awards to honor the year's best creative campaigns and marketing initiatives from the life sciences industry based on popular vote from those who work in the industry. It is the only industry award that gives everyone a say in who wins.

Members of the industry are asked to visit the Pharma Choice voting site from late October to early December in order to review the entries in the 13 categories and pick their favorite in each one. The categories include: App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Multicultural, Professional Print Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media, Unbranded, Variety, and Video. Once the voting period closes, the top three entries with the most votes in each category are named Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners. The 39 winners are featured in the January/February 2022 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at www.pm360online.com/2021-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners .

"Creativity within the life sciences industry means something different. It means thinking within strict regulated lines. It means engaging with people who would much prefer to be healthy and not have to hear from you. It means everything you do matters, because people's health—and sometimes even their lives—are at stake," said Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, PM360. "It is all of those things that makes the creative achievements within our industry mean so much more—the very best campaigns ultimately help to improve people's lives. This year's Pharma Choice winners, which are voted on by an industry that knows those stakes all too well, represent the campaigns and initiatives from 2021 that excelled at overcoming all those challenges to create something that truly means something to the patients, caregivers, doctors, or other health stakeholders they were trying to reach."

Voters are asked to assess the submissions based on their content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, impact on their audience, and overall quality when voting. In addition to the three winners in each category, the top four overall vote-getters receive special recognition by gracing PM360's January/February 2022 issue cover. This year the top honors went to Elevate Healthcare and LivaNova for "The Nerve" in the DTC/DTP category; Mind+Matter, an Ashfield Health Company and Amylyx for their booth that explores exciting new pathways and possibilities for people with ALS in the Unbranded category; VMLY&R and AstraZeneca for their "Misty Protectors" Video-winning campaign; and Intouch Group and Takeda for their Vyvanse Professional Print Campaign.

This year's PM360 Pharma Choice winners are:

APP

GOLD: MedTrix Healthcare and Allergan Medical Institute for "AMI Facial Anatomy HoloLens App"

APP

SILVER: Lippe Taylor and Allergan Aesthetics for "Allē"

APP

BRONZE: Deutsch and Galderma for "Clear 90: Differin App"

CONSUMER WEBSITE

GOLD: Snow Companies and Novocure for "Optune Blog"

CONSUMER WEBSITE

SILVER: EVERSANATM ENGAGE and Evoke Pharma for "Spray your symptoms away."

CONSUMER WEBSITE

BRONZE: CDMP and SK Life Science Inc. for "Fight for the Possibility for Zero"

DTC/DTP

GOLD: Elevate Healthcare and LivaNova for "The Nerve"

DTC/DTP

SILVER: The Lynx Group and Academy of Oncology Nurse and Patient Navigators (AONN+) for "Conquer: the patient voice – April Cover"

DTC/DTP

BRONZE: RevHealth and Corium for "A Day My Way" ADHD Activity Book

MULTICHANNEL

GOLD: Publicis Groupe and Labcorp for "In Pursuit of Answers"

MULTICHANNEL

SILVER: Intouch Group and Teva for "You're ok. Living with TD is not."

MULTICHANNEL

BRONZE: imre Health, Amgen, and AstraZeneca for "Who is TSLP?" Severe Asthma HCP Market-Shaping Campaign

MULTICULTURAL

GOLD: EMCAY and Amgen for "Even the Odds"

MULTICULTURAL

SILVER: Finn Partners, IDEKO, and Hip Hop Public Health for "Message in the Music: Spreading Love, NOT COVID"

MULTICULTURAL

BRONZE: Marina Maher Communications and Eisai Inc. for "Spot Her"

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

GOLD: Intouch Group and Takeda for "Vyvanse Professional Print Campaign"

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

SILVER: imre Health, Amgen, and AstraZeneca for "Who is TSLP?" Severe Asthma HCP Market-Shaping Campaign

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

BRONZE: AbelsonTaylor and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals for Latuda "Real Expressions" Print Campaign

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

GOLD: Synchrony Healthcare Communications and Harmony Biosciences for "Interactive WAKIX Healthcare Professional Website"

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

SILVER: Hamilton and Zimmer Biomet for "ZB 360 Immersive Medical Marketing Environment"

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

BRONZE: CDMP and SK Life Science Inc. for "Step into XCOPRI"

SALES AID

GOLD: Vpak Media, Unherd Creative, and SkinCure Oncology for "SkinCure® Oncology Video-in-Print SmartBrochure™"

SALES AID

SILVER: Biolumina and AstraZeneca for "Precision Unparalleled Campaign"

SALES AID

BRONZE: Excitant Healthcare Advertising and Resilia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for Recedo "Silence the Scar" Sales Aid

SELF-PROMOTION

GOLD: Calcium for "Calcium Self-Promotion Campaign"

SELF-PROMOTION

SILVER: MedThink Communications for "Themes with Teams Holiday Card"

SELF-PROMOTION

BRONZE: AbelsonTaylor for "AT Poster Challenge"

SOCIAL MEDIA

GOLD: JPA Health and AstraZeneca for "#MyFollowThrough"

SOCIAL MEDIA

SILVER: Propeller and Janssen Pharmaceuticals for "The Everyday Feeds - STELARA HCP Social"

SOCIAL MEDIA

BRONZE: Good Apple and Apellis Pharmaceuticals for "This is PNH WEGO Patient Influencer Campaign"

UNBRANDED

GOLD: Mind+Matter, an Ashfield Health Company and Amylyx for "Amylyx booth explores exciting new pathways and possibilities for people with ALS"

UNBRANDED

SILVER: Patient Worthy for "Wait, How Do You Spell That? A Rare Disease Podcast"

UNBRANDED

BRONZE: Scout Health and Jazz Pharmaceuticals for "Narcolepsy Hurdles"

VARIETY (EVENT)

GOLD: closerlook, Syneos Health, Sarofsky, and argenx for "A Mystery to Me, Premiere"

VARIETY (CHAT TOOL)

SILVER: INTOUCH Group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Sanofi Genzyme for "DUPIXENT's Industry-Leading Patient Chat Tool"

VARIETY (EXPERIENTIAL EDUCATION)

BRONZE: Propeller and Ethicon for "Colorectal Virtual Experience"

VIDEO

GOLD: VMLY&R and AstraZeneca for "Misty Protectors"

VIDEO

SILVER: Patients & Purpose, Otsuka, and Lundbeck for "This Is Me" Patient Campaign

VIDEO

BRONZE: Verywell Family for "Stay Calm Mom"

