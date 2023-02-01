PM360 ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2023 PHARMA CHOICE AWARDS

The Only Healthcare Creative Awards Voted on by the Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only one award in the life sciences marketing industry gives everyone a chance to choose the winners and now the results are in for the 13th Annual PM360 Pharma Choice Awards. PM360, a leading health and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, established the Pharma Choice Awards to honor the year's best creative campaigns and marketing initiatives from the life sciences industry based on popular vote from the publication's readers. This year, more than 8,500 votes were cast to determine the best creative campaigns and initiatives from 2022.

Every submission was placed on the Pharma Choice voting website from late October to early December, and industry members were encouraged to visit the site and pick their favorite entry in each of the 14 categories, including: App, Consumer Website, DTC/DTP, Multichannel, Multicultural, Philanthropic, Professional Print Campaign, Professional Website, Sales Aid, Self-promotion/Corporate Campaign, Social Media, Unbranded, Variety, and Video. Once the voting period closes, the top three entries with the most votes in each category are named Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners. The 42 winners are featured in the January/February 2023 issue of PM360. And can be viewed online at www.pm360online.com/2023-pm360-pharma-choice-award-winners .

"The best critics are the people who understand your circumstances, challenges, and ultimately what it takes to be successful. In life sciences marketing, that description can only apply to other life sciences marketers, which is why we give each and every marketer in this industry the opportunity to decide what can be called the best campaigns of the year," said Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, PM360. "It is also what makes winning one of our Pharma Choice Awards so significant, because it is an honor bestowed upon marketers by their peers—the only people who truly can comprehend just how hard it is to be creative, imaginative, engaging, captivating, and memorable in a highly regulated industry. These winning campaigns and initiatives didn't just leave an impression on their intended audience, but on the people in the industry responsible for creating them day in and day out."

Voters are asked to assess the submissions based on their content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, impact on their audience, and overall quality when voting. In addition to the three winners in each category, the top four overall vote-getters receive special recognition by gracing PM360's January/February 2023 issue cover. This year, the top honors went to Elevate Healthcare and Biofrontera Inc. for "When Danger Lurks Below the Surface" in the Consumer Website category; EVERSANA INTOUCH and The Chrysalis Initiative for "Erase the Line" in the App category; Fingerpaint Marketing and Neurelis, Inc. for "Give Seizures the Sprayer" in the Multichannel category; and Calcium for "I DON'T HAVE A BOX" in the Multicultural category.

This year's PM360 Pharma Choice winners are:

APP

GOLD: EVERSANA INTOUCH and The Chrysalis Initiative for "Erase the Line"

APP

SILVER: AbelsonTaylor and CSL Behring for "Haemate-P Detail Aid: Maria's Timeline Campaign"

APP

BRONZE: MedTrix Healthcare and Allergan Medical Institute for "AMI 3D Facial Anatomy Application"

CONSUMER WEBSITE

GOLD: Elevate Healthcare and Biofrontera Inc. for "When Danger Lurks Below the Surface"

CONSUMER WEBSITE

SILVER: Snow Companies and Alnylam for "Amalia's Story"

CONSUMER WEBSITE

BRONZE: Schaefer Advertising Co. and Galderma for "Galderma® CAREConnect Website Redesign"

DTC/DTP

GOLD: Amplity Health and Merck for "CONQUER: The Patient Voice – 2022 Breast Cancer and Endometrial Cancer Series"

DTC/DTP

SILVER: McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company and Novartis for "Heart of What You Do"

DTC/DTP

BRONZE: AbelsonTaylor, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Seres Therapeutics for "C. diff Endless Sequels Journal Ad"

MULTICHANNEL

GOLD: Fingerpaint Marketing and Neurelis, Inc. for "Give Seizures the Sprayer"

MULTICHANNEL

SILVER: CrowdPharm and Azurity Pharmaceuticals for "Medication Transformed"

MULTICHANNEL

BRONZE: closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health and argenx for "MG United Cookbook"

MULTICULTURAL

GOLD: Calcium for "I DON'T HAVE A BOX"

MULTICULTURAL

SILVER: ICON plc and Genentech for "'What's Your Reason' Breast Cancer Screening Campaign — Creole"

MULTICULTURAL

BRONZE: Wunderman Thompson Health, Black Health Matters, DoulaMatch.net, and California Black Health Network for "We Love You to Health"

PHILANTHROPIC

GOLD: EVERSANA INTOUCH and The Chrysalis Initiative for "Erase the Line"

PHILANTHROPIC

SILVER: Ogilvy Health and FOUR PAWS, US for "Pets of War"

PHILANTHROPIC

BRONZE: Patients & Purpose and No More Secrets, MBS, Inc. for "Power a Period"

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

GOLD: Elevate Healthcare and Medexus Pharma, Inc. for "See More. Resect More."

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

SILVER: SCOUT Health and Jazz Pharmaceuticals for "The Elephant in the Room"

PROFESSIONAL PRINT CAMPAIGN

BRONZE: 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry and Janssen for "Engineered for a Challenging Landscape: RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) Takes on the Toughest EGFR Lung Cancers"

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

GOLD: Biolumina and Seagen Inc. for "See Breast. Think Brain."

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

SILVER: Calcium, Blueprint Medicines, and Genentech for "GAVRETO HCP Website: Look to Push RET Back"

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE

BRONZE: AbelsonTaylor, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Seres Therapeutics for "C. diff Endless Sequels HCP Website"

SALES AID

GOLD: Confideo Labs and Boehringer Ingelheim for "Holographic AR Patient"

SALES AID

SILVER: Peregrine Market Access and BeiGene for "BTK Inhibitors AR Review (Market Access)"

SALES AID

BRONZE: Area 23, an IPG Health Company and Horizon Therapeutics for "Gout Revisited"

SELF-PROMOTION/CORPORATE CAMPAIGN

GOLD: ConnectiveRx and Moon Rabbit for "ConnectiveRx: The Making of our Little Worlds"

SELF-PROMOTION/CORPORATE CAMPAIGN

SILVER: EVERSANA INTOUCH for "NEXTMAKERS"

SELF-PROMOTION/CORPORATE CAMPAIGN

BRONZE: FCB Health Canada, an IPG Health Company for "We Are Far Out"

SOCIAL MEDIA

GOLD: imre Health and Amgen for "Amgen TikTok Launch"

SOCIAL MEDIA

SILVER: LiveWorld and Real Food Blends from Nutricia North America for "Real Food Blends Mini Product Launch"

SOCIAL MEDIA

BRONZE: RevHealth and ALK for "ODACTRA 'Dustin the Dust Mite' Banner Ads"

UNBRANDED

GOLD: Fishawack Health and Travere Therapeutics for "NAVIgATE IgAN"

UNBRANDED

SILVER: Snow Companies and Alexion for "'Inspired By' Children's Book Series"

UNBRANDED

BRONZE: FINN Partners and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. for "Expose Psoriasis"

VARIETY (CORPORATE WEBSITE)

GOLD: MedThink Communications and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals for "Veloxis Corporate Website (veloxis.com)"

VARIETY (IMMERSIVE CAMPAIGN)

SILVER: closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health and UCB for "The RheuMuseum: The Science of SpA on Exhibit"

VARIETY (INTERACTIVE EDUCATION)

BRONZE: Synchrony Healthcare Communications and Harmony Biosciences for "3D Brain Model: The Role of Histamine in Stabilizing Wakefulness"

VIDEO

GOLD: Syneos Health Communications and Genentech for "Claiming New SPACES for People Living with Disabilities"

VIDEO

SILVER: ConnectiveRx and Moon Rabbit for "ConnectiveRx Brand Anthem"

VIDEO

BRONZE: Scientific Global and Avion Pharmaceuticals, Women's Health for "Uniquely Hers Webcast"

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

