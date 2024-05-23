PM360 Announces Winners of The 10th Annual ELITE 100 Awards

The Most Influential People and Teams in Healthcare and the Life Sciences

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 10th Annual ELITE 100. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people and teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries based on their career accomplishments. Out of about 500 submissions, 100 winners are selected by the PM360 editorial staff across various categories that span every facet of the industry.

Nominees for the award are evaluated based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers or show great promise as future leaders based on what they have achieved so far.

"The life sciences and healthcare industries are constantly changing and we need professionals like this year's ELITE 100," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "These individuals and teams are starting new businesses that fill needs in our industry, incorporating sustainability into the massive pharmaceutical and life sciences space, leveraging data and tech to get medicines to niche patient groups. And not only are these winners dedicating their work to better patient experiences and outcomes, they're influencing the next generation of industry ELITEs. They are instilling the confidence in others to grow as professionals and compassionate coworkers, pushing the boundaries of what's always been done to make better systems, products, services, and more for their clients and the patients they serve."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Adele Gulfo, CEO, Biopharma Commercial Unit of Sumitomo Pharma. Adele started out her career on the commercial side of pharmaceuticals at Pfizer, where she was instrumental in the development, launch and commercial success of LIPITOR, which became the world's best-selling medicine. As US Country Manager, she led Commercial Operations and Market Access across all Biopharma businesses, including

Specialty and Oncology. She also ran Pfizer's Latin America business (+$4B) across 23 countries.

Adele also held Vice President roles within AstraZeneca, including leading business development/innovation and design for launch brands as well as the multi-billion-dollar Cardiovascular business unit. She oversaw the launch of Crestor®, which generated close to $60B over its patented life.

From 2018 to 2019, Adele served as Chief Commercial Development Officer at Roivant Sciences, where she was influential in the formation of Sumitovant and in preparations for the launches of ORGOVYX® (Prostate Cancer) and MYFEMBREE (Women's Health). Now, as as Chief Executive Officer, Biopharma Commercial Unit at Sumitomo Pharma America since the Company's formation in 2023, she provides oversight of the Company's commercial products APTIOM®, GEMTESA®, LATUDA®, MYFEMBREE®, ORGOVYX®, and RETHYMIC®.

Adele Gulfo will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual ELITE 100 Awards Event to celebrate this year's winners. The event will be held at 230 FIFTH in New York City on June 18th starting at 7 PM EST. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets .

All of the 100 winners were profiled in PM360's May 2024 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2024-pm360-elite-100.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

