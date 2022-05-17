PM360 Announces Winners of The Eighth Annual ELITE Awards

The 100 Most Influential People in the Life Sciences Industry

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 8th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industries based on their career accomplishments. Every year, 100 winners are selected across various categories that span every facet of the industry. This year, two new categories, Philanthropic Heroes and Environmental Champions, were added to recognize people's achievements outside of work in helping to improve their communities, neighbors, or the world at large.

Out of more than 500 submissions, the winners are selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers or show great promise as future leaders based on what they have achieved so far.

"Our industry accomplished great things during the pandemic to ensure people could be protected against COVID, treated for it, and still access all of the other medications they need, but this disruption to our world also revealed ways in which our industry could be even better," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Many of this year's winners sprung into action to improve areas the pandemic exposed as needing changes, including addressing health equity, social determinants of health, clinical research, patient access and affordability, and much more. That's what makes them the most influential people our industry has to offer—their ability to push the industry forward to make healthcare better for all."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. As previously announced, this year that honor goes to Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical, Pfizer Inc. Dr. Dolsten led the team behind Pfizer's development of the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and the oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. Throughout his 30-year career, he has been involved in advancing more than 30 drugs and vaccines to approval. Over the past decade, he also helped to revamp Pfizer's R&D processes, which has resulted in a 50% R&D success rate when leaving Phase 2.

"Dr. Dolsten and his team's work to create the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine in a record time demonstrated the true ingenuity and power of our industry," Stashower says. "His efforts saved countless lives and made it possible for us to get back to some sense of normal for which we are beyond grateful. We couldn't be happier to honor what he has achieved and can't wait to see what groundbreaking treatments come out of Pfizer next from his development teams."

Dr. Dolsten will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual ELITE Awards Event to celebrate this year's winners. The event will be held at 230 FIFTH in New York City on July 13th starting at 7 PM EST. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets .

All of the 100 winners were profiled in PM360's May 2022 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2022-pm360-elite-100 .

The 2022 PM360 ELITE are:

Uber ELITE

Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical, Pfizer Inc.

Creative Directors

John Bollinger, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R HEALTH

Nicholas Capanear, Executive Craft Director, Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company

June Carnegie, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, Calcium

Gregory T. Simpson, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing, Saama Technologies

Data Miners

Ana Calabrese, Senior Director, Data Science & Methodology, Crossix Analytics, Veeva Systems

Erin DeRuggiero, CEO, TI Health

Ken Deutsch, EVP, Head of Research & Insights, JPA Health

Brett DiNatale, SVP, Head of Commercial Analytics, PRECISIONxtract

Melinda Haren, Senior Director Pipeline Access Strategy, AstraZeneca

Jason Mo, Director, IBD Analytics, Gastroenterology Business Unit, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Mike Rousselle, VP of Data Product, OptimizeRx

Digital Crusaders

Paige Adamo, Area Business Manager, VELYS Southeast, DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson

Greg Csaszar, Director, Payor Marketing and Craig Waugh, Strategic Payer Partnerships, Digital Health and Established Brands Market Access of Boehringer Ingelheim

Daniel Gilman, CEO and Co-Founder, RxVantage

Steve Pruzinsky, SVP, Revenue Operations, Sharecare

Eric Redline, Senior Vice President, Engage Digital, Ashfield Engage

Jessica Sagoskin, Associate Partner, Digital Communications, FINN Partners

Martin Samples, Head of Digital, Senior Vice President, Precision Value and Health

Jay Shino, Senior Media Director, Confideo

Andy Tate, Associate Director, Entyvio HCP Marketing, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, U.S.A., Inc.

Disrupters

Walt Geer, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R HEALTH

Daniel Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Avail Medsystems

Noël Moossa, MS, MBA, Associate Director, OCE Paid Media, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, U.S.A., Inc.

Afshan Rizvi Hussain, General Manager, Rare Disease, Fishawack Health

Betty Royster, Marketing Manager, APRETUDE, ViiV Healthcare

Jeff Spanbauer, CEO and Co-Founder, Relevate Health

Drug Researchers and Developers

Xiayang Qiu, Chief Executive Officer; Min Zhong, Chief Operating Officer; Xiaotian Zhu, President of U.S. Operations; and Wenge Zhong, Chief Technology Officer of Regor Therapeutics Group

Entrepreneurs

Jennifer Byrne, Founder and CEO, Javara

Jaswinder (Jassi) Chadha, President & CEO, Axtria Inc.

Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Victoria Donovan, Founder and CEO, Clinically Media

Scott Tannenbaum, Founder & CEO, MYZE

Environmental Champions

Jody Brandes, HMCC, CMP, CMM, Group Manager, Strategic Event Services, Genentech

Impetus Digital Green Team, Impetus Digital

Launch Experts

Katie Baldwin, Director, Consumer Marketing U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer

CARVYKTI™ Market Access Team, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Legend Biotech, Agency Partner: Entrée Health Princeton

Meg Drew, Global Marketing Director – Internal Medicine, Pfizer

Jennifer Herron, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer, ADC Therapeutics

Christopher Ngai, Vice President, Market Access, Calliditas Therapeutics

Alexis Rich Saladino, Senior Director, Consumer & Patient Marketing, Oyster Point Pharma

Leaders of the Future

Andrew Klink, PhD, MPH, Director, Scientific Operations, Cardinal Health Real-World Evidence & Insights

Leah Knotts, Senior Account Supervisor, Xavier Creative House

Michael Morgan, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Mesmerize

Thayer Rosenberg, Marketing Manager, Genentech

Mike Shannon, Associate Director, Patient Marketing, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, U.S.A., Inc.

Marketing Teams

Amicus Therapeutics Marketing Team, Amicus Therapeutics and Agency Partner: PRECISIONeffect

CardioMetabolic Payer Marketing Team, Boehringer Ingelheim and Agency Partners: Entrée Health, TKG

Client Marketing Team, Informa Pharma Intelligence

HyperRAB Marketing Team, Grifols and Agency Partner: Elevate Healthcare

Janssen Retinal Diseases Marketing Team, Janssen and Agency Partner: Entrée Health

Nurtec Brand Marketing Team, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and Agency Partners: Condé Nast Health and Klick Health

OCREVUS Marketing Team, Genentech and Agency Partners: VMLY&R, Snow Companies, CMI Media Group, Wavemaker, Intouch Solutions

SCEMBLIX Brand Team, Novartis and Agency Partner: DDB Health

Master Educators

Aaron Bunn, MS, Associate Director – Oncology Pan-Tumor Marketing – Key Accounts, Merck & Co. Inc.

Angie Drakulich, Executive Managing Editor, HCP, Remedy Health Media

Allison Gawlik, Associate Director, Market Access Strategy, AstraZeneca

Andrea Hartzell, PhD, Scientific Director, Health and Wellness Partners, LLC

Mentors

Ingrid Dahlin, Managing Director, Account Services, CrowdPharm

Bridget Hogan, Associate Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor

Pamela Kerr, SVP, Delivery and Project Management, Klick Health

Ericka McKenna, EVP, Group Account Director, 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry

Eleanor Petigrow, Global Chief Growth Officer, GCI Health

Patient Advocates

Kathy Barry, EVP, Snow Companies

Keri McDonough, VP, Medical & Scientific Strategy Head, Patient Voice Consortium, Syneos Health

Philanthropic Heroes

John Hennessy, Principal, Valuate Health Consultancy

Jason Menzo, President & Chief Operating Officer, Foundation Fighting Blindness and Management Executive, RD Fund

Kristin Morris, Group Creative Director, Fishawack Health

Jamil Rivers, Founder & CEO, The Chrysalis Initiative

PR Gurus

Christine Meberg, EVP, Head of PR Strategy & Planning, Ogilvy Health

Sales MVPs

Samantha Lipman-Porter, Vice President, Sales - Health, Condé Nast

Danielle Lynch, VP, Client Experience, Life Sciences, Phreesia

Noelle Olsen, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships, Verywell at Dotdash Meredith

Roger L. Sharp, Vice President Sales, Harmony Biosciences, LLC

Scott Wright, Vice President, Eye Care, Healio Strategic Solutions

Strategists

Cindy Baksh, VP, Product Management, ConnectiveRx

Cheryl Gay, Marketing Director, Genentech

Joel Grosz, Associate Director, Entyvio HCP Marketing, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, U.S.A., Inc.

Lauren Lawhon, President & COO, Health Union

Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Precigen, Inc.

Jennifer Werther, Chief Strategy Officer, DeepIntent

Talent Acquisition Leaders

Amy Peek, Executive Director, Talent Acquisition, Field Deployment Solutions, EVERSANA

Kim Pope, Chief Human Resources Officer, ADC Therapeutics

Shijin Pulikkotil, Vice President - Head of Operations, MedTrix Healthcare LLC

MJ Vigil, Chief People Officer, Medable

Dianne Whitfield, MSW, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tech-Know Geeks

Access Strategy & Marketing Team, ViiV Healthcare

Chris Mutkoski, President, Axon Communications and Relevate Health Board Member

Read Roberts, Director, KOL Data Solutions, PRECISIONscientia

Transformational Leaders

Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Albireo Pharma

John Fitzpatrick, SVP Omnichannel Engagement, PRECISIONeffect

Heather Greenspan, Senior Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Pharming Healthcare Inc.

Caroline Gunn, Marketing Team Director, Genentech

Marc Hixson, President & CEO, COEUS Holdings

Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA and Faruk Capan, CEO, Intouch Group, an EVERSANA Company

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer, Verywell Health

Sylvia Shubert, Vice President, Value, Access & Pricing Strategy, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Larry Smith, Senior Director, Entyvio Patient Marketing, GIBU, IBD Franchise, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, U.S.A., Inc.

Samuel Watson, RPh, Vice President, Field Educator Networks, VMS BioMarketing

Nicole Woodland-De Van, President, Compas

