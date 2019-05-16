PM360 Announces Winners of The Fifth Annual ELITE Awards
The 100 Most Influential People in the Healthcare Industry
May 16, 2019, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 5th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.
Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 17 categories. Nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers.
"The 100 individuals and teams we selected this year are truly worthy of being called ELITE," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Each of them is at the forefront of their respective fields and are leading this industry in exciting and new directions. We are beyond excited to celebrate their achievements and provide the industry the chance to get to know them a little better."
PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to David Spetzler, MS, MBA, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Caris Life Sciences. As a leading innovator in molecular science, Spetzler is helping to develop proprietary advanced technologies to fulfill the promise of personalized treatment for those with cancer. Working with his colleagues, Caris Life Sciences is developing groundbreaking technology solutions that can measure millions of molecular interactions within complex biological systems for drug target identification, therapeutic discovery and development, companion diagnostics, blood-based cancer screening, and biomarker identification.
The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2019 issue. You can read the profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2019-pm360-elite-100.
The winners will also be honored at a celebratory cocktail and networking event on Tuesday, July 16th at 7:00 PM. The event will be held at Manhattan's posh rooftop bar 230 FIFTH. The Uber ELITE recipient, David Spetzler, will serve as the event's keynote speaker. Tickets are available for purchase at www.pm360online.com/elitetickets.
The 2019 PM360 ELITE are:
Uber ELITE
David Spetzler, MS, MBA, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Caris Life Sciences
Creative Directors
Marinella Georgino, SVP, Creative Director, precisioneffect
Mike Nuckols, Creative Director, VIVO Agency
Jody Van Swearingen, SVP, Group Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor
Data Miners
Jeff Catlin, CEO, Lexalytics
Justin Freid, EVP, Managing Director, Growth and Innovation, CMI/Compas
Fabio Gratton, Co-founder & CEO, inVibe Labs
Whitney Kemper, VP, Analytics Products, Crossix
Louis Sanquini, Vice President, Life Science Group, Healthagen, CVS Health
Ilya Vedrashko, Managing Director, Applied Data Science, Syneos Health
Digital Crusaders
Leslie C Amendola, Director of Marketing, Oncology, Janssen Oncology
Don Feiler, Partner, Chief Digital Officer, Calcium
Tara Gill, U.S. Digital Marketing Lead, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Jeordan Legon, Director, Digital Center of Excellence, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alexandra McMenomy, Director, Digital & Innovation, Pfizer
Kira Pole-Ramirez, Senior Manager, Media Lab, Pfizer, Inc.
Mary Ray, Co-Founder and COO, MyHealthTeams
Michael Ruta, Digital Capabilities Lead, AMAG Pharmaceuticals
Leyla Shamayeva, Associate Director, Editorial Solutions, Verywell
AJ Triano, SVP, Engagement Strategy, GSW, a Syneos Health company
Disrupters
Tara Balboni, Vice President, Advocacy and Recruitment, Snow Companies
Thad L. Bench, Sr., CEO and Founder, BW Health Group
Pro Bose, EVP, Growth & Innovation, The Bloc
Natalie McDonald, President and Founder, Create NYC
Phil Rackliffe, General Manager, Allergy & Pediatrics, kaléo
Robert Sarrazin, Vice President, Global Head of External Innovation and Direct Investments, GSK Consumer Healthcare
Daniel Seewald, Founder, Deliberate Innovation
Alisa Shakarian, Head of Experience and Artistry, Cambridge BioMarketing
Kate Steiner, Marketing Manager II, AbbVie
Dwight Williams, Team Lead, National Account Marketing, BioOncology, GIO & IMPACT Business Units, Genentech
Entrepreneurs
Faruk Capan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Group
Sam Glassenberg, Founder and CEO, Level Ex
Parth Khanna, Chief Executive Officer; Kumar Erramilli, Chief Technology Officer; and Kapil Kalra, Chief Customer Officer of ACTO
Janet Kosloff, CEO and Co-Founder, InCrowd, Inc.
Vimal Narayanan, Founder and CEO, MedTrix Healthcare LLC
Laura Shafner, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder, AiCure
Daniel W. Weinstein, CEO, Oshi Health, Inc.
Launch Experts
Joe Cappello, Senior Vice President, Global Specialty & Branded Product Strategy & Access, AmerisourceBergen
Sally Collins, Senior Director, U.S. Marketing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Andrea Geppert, Associate Director, Marketing, Strongbridge Biopharma
Amol Luktuke, Marketing Director, AbbVie
Todd Miller, Executive Director, Marketing, Ortho Dermatologics
Shannyn A. Smith, Associate Director, Bleeding Disorders, Hematology & Rare Disease Business Unit, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
Amy Williams, Associate Marketing Director, Interventional Pain Management, Avanos Medical
Wing Yeung, Senior Marketing Manager and Pegah Moghaddam, Senior Marketing Manager of Genentech
Leaders of the Future
Axelle Basso Bondini, Senior Media Planner, Healix Global
Justin Khalifa, Associate Partner, Beghou Consulting
Kelly Mizer, Senior Director, Global Marketing Gene Therapy, Sarepta Therapeutics
Tameka M. Nicholson, Global Commercial Innovation, Digital & Data Strategy Lead, Marketing, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals
Marian Rice, Product Manager II, AbbVie
Jonathan Rogers, APC Marketing, Cardiovascular Franchise, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Marketing Teams
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Digital Engagement and Women's Health Patient Marketing Teams, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Agency Partner: imre Health
Butler/Till Health Group Otezla Digital Team, Butler/Till Health Group
CooperSurgical, Inc. Paragard Marketing Team, CooperSurgical, Inc., Agency Partners: Condé Nast and RXMOSAIC
COSENTYX Rheumatology Marketing Team, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Agency Partners: Neon, Hill Holiday, and Synapse
Edwards Lifesciences Transcatheter Heart Valve Global Marketing Team, Edwards Lifesciences, Agency Partner: Heartbeat
Lucemyra Marketing Team, US WorldMeds, Agency Partner: Beacon Healthcare
Managed Markets Marketing—Psychiatry Team, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Agency Partners: Warhaftig Associates and Xcenda
Pfizer-BMS Alliance Payer Marketing Team, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb, Agency Partner: Entrée Health
Master Educators
Margaret Berg, PhD, VP Clinical Communications & Compliance, Core-Rx Communications
Benjamin Houghtaling, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Wunderman Thompson Health
Paul Kudlow, MD, Founder, CEO, TrendMD
Andrea Heslin Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer, VMS BioMarketing
Mentors
John Jaeger, Partner, Decision Resources Group
Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Aptitude Health, Inc.
Greg Rice, Managing Director, Katalyst - part of the Klick Family
Angela Tenuta, Executive Vice President, Client Services, Intouch Group
Patient Advocates
Julie Cosgrove, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Givosiran, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Brian Greenberg, Founder, Chronically Better You, BrianGreenberg.blog, and HealthCentral Social Ambassador, Remedy Health Media
PR Gurus
Nicole Grubner, Account Supervisor, Finn Partners Jerusalem, Finn Partners
Ken Li, Senior Director of Public Relations, CG Life
Sales MVPs
Chris Dowd, Senior Vice President, Market Development, ConnectiveRx
Marcie Goodale, Director, Strategic Accounts, Continuum Clinical
David Shronk, Senior Vice President, Media, Health Union
Strategists
Sagar Anisingaraju, Chief Strategy Officer, Saama Technologies
Rachel Hansard, AVP, Head of U.S. Solid Tumor & Supportive Care Oncology Marketing, Sanofi Genzyme
Lori Holland-Hancock, Associate Director Oncology Multichannel, Integrated Customer Engagement Team, Merck & Co. Inc.
Leslie Jamison, SVP, Brand Strategy, Klick Health
Jackie Kent, SVP, Head of Product, Medidata Solutions
Marla Kessler, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Marketing, and Communications, IQVIA
Ian Marks, Vice President, R&D Innovation, GSK Consumer Healthcare
Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media
Stacy Patterson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, QBFox Healthcomm
Janet Reimund, Senior Manager, Patient Engagement & Advocacy, CSL Behring
Lisa Talbot, Managing Director Healthcare Strategy and Business Development, Marina Maher Communications (MMC) and RXMOSAIC Health
Michael Zilligen, Market Access Practice Lead, Ogilvy Health
Talent Acquisition Leaders
Deborah Hankin, Chief People Officer, W2O
Lisa Tamborello, PHR, Executive Director, Elevate
Tech-know Geeks
David Guthrie, Chief Product Officer, PatientPoint
Matt Irwin, Head of Product & Technology, Confideo Labs
David Sakadelis, VP, Group Director / Head of Technology, Heartbeat
Transformational Leaders
Kristin Ficks Ainsworth, Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications, TESARO
Aneil Batra, Sr. Director, Obesity Marketing, Novo Nordisk Inc.
Mike Cunnion, Chief Executive Officer, Remedy Health Media
Jennifer Fillman, Vice President/General Manager, Specialty Services, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions
Thomas Gad, Founder, Executive Chairman, and President, Y-mAbs
Wayne Akil Hunte, Sr. Product Manager, Patient Marketing, Neurocrine Biosciences
Frank Sanders, Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Commercial, Sage Therapeutics
Shaun Urban, President, The Inception Company
Sherri Wilkins, President, Carling Communications
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
Contact:
Andrew Matthius
Senior Editor
PM360
646-300-8113
SOURCE PM360
Share this article