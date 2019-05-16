PM360 Announces Winners of The Fifth Annual ELITE Awards

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 5th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 17 categories. Nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers.

"The 100 individuals and teams we selected this year are truly worthy of being called ELITE," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Each of them is at the forefront of their respective fields and are leading this industry in exciting and new directions. We are beyond excited to celebrate their achievements and provide the industry the chance to get to know them a little better."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to David Spetzler, MS, MBA, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Caris Life Sciences. As a leading innovator in molecular science, Spetzler is helping to develop proprietary advanced technologies to fulfill the promise of personalized treatment for those with cancer. Working with his colleagues, Caris Life Sciences is developing groundbreaking technology solutions that can measure millions of molecular interactions within complex biological systems for drug target identification, therapeutic discovery and development, companion diagnostics, blood-based cancer screening, and biomarker identification.

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2019 issue. You can read the profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2019-pm360-elite-100.

The winners will also be honored at a celebratory cocktail and networking event on Tuesday, July 16th at 7:00 PM. The event will be held at Manhattan's posh rooftop bar 230 FIFTH. The Uber ELITE recipient, David Spetzler, will serve as the event's keynote speaker. Tickets are available for purchase at www.pm360online.com/elitetickets.

The 2019 PM360 ELITE are:

Uber ELITE

David Spetzler, MS, MBA, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Caris Life Sciences

Creative Directors

Marinella Georgino, SVP, Creative Director, precisioneffect

Mike Nuckols, Creative Director, VIVO Agency

Jody Van Swearingen, SVP, Group Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor

Data Miners

Jeff Catlin, CEO, Lexalytics

Justin Freid, EVP, Managing Director, Growth and Innovation, CMI/Compas

Fabio Gratton, Co-founder & CEO, inVibe Labs

Whitney Kemper, VP, Analytics Products, Crossix

Louis Sanquini, Vice President, Life Science Group, Healthagen, CVS Health

Ilya Vedrashko, Managing Director, Applied Data Science, Syneos Health

Digital Crusaders

Leslie C Amendola, Director of Marketing, Oncology, Janssen Oncology

Don Feiler, Partner, Chief Digital Officer, Calcium

Tara Gill, U.S. Digital Marketing Lead, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jeordan Legon, Director, Digital Center of Excellence, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alexandra McMenomy, Director, Digital & Innovation, Pfizer

Kira Pole-Ramirez, Senior Manager, Media Lab, Pfizer, Inc.

Mary Ray, Co-Founder and COO, MyHealthTeams

Michael Ruta, Digital Capabilities Lead, AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Leyla Shamayeva, Associate Director, Editorial Solutions, Verywell

AJ Triano, SVP, Engagement Strategy, GSW, a Syneos Health company

Disrupters

Tara Balboni, Vice President, Advocacy and Recruitment, Snow Companies

Thad L. Bench, Sr., CEO and Founder, BW Health Group

Pro Bose, EVP, Growth & Innovation, The Bloc

Natalie McDonald, President and Founder, Create NYC

Phil Rackliffe, General Manager, Allergy & Pediatrics, kaléo

Robert Sarrazin, Vice President, Global Head of External Innovation and Direct Investments, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Daniel Seewald, Founder, Deliberate Innovation

Alisa Shakarian, Head of Experience and Artistry, Cambridge BioMarketing

Kate Steiner, Marketing Manager II, AbbVie

Dwight Williams, Team Lead, National Account Marketing, BioOncology, GIO & IMPACT Business Units, Genentech

Entrepreneurs

Faruk Capan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Group

Sam Glassenberg, Founder and CEO, Level Ex

Parth Khanna, Chief Executive Officer; Kumar Erramilli, Chief Technology Officer; and Kapil Kalra, Chief Customer Officer of ACTO

Janet Kosloff, CEO and Co-Founder, InCrowd, Inc.

Vimal Narayanan, Founder and CEO, MedTrix Healthcare LLC

Laura Shafner, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder, AiCure

Daniel W. Weinstein, CEO, Oshi Health, Inc.

Launch Experts

Joe Cappello, Senior Vice President, Global Specialty & Branded Product Strategy & Access, AmerisourceBergen

Sally Collins, Senior Director, U.S. Marketing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Andrea Geppert, Associate Director, Marketing, Strongbridge Biopharma

Amol Luktuke, Marketing Director, AbbVie

Todd Miller, Executive Director, Marketing, Ortho Dermatologics

Shannyn A. Smith, Associate Director, Bleeding Disorders, Hematology & Rare Disease Business Unit, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Amy Williams, Associate Marketing Director, Interventional Pain Management, Avanos Medical

Wing Yeung, Senior Marketing Manager and Pegah Moghaddam, Senior Marketing Manager of Genentech

Leaders of the Future

Axelle Basso Bondini, Senior Media Planner, Healix Global

Justin Khalifa, Associate Partner, Beghou Consulting

Kelly Mizer, Senior Director, Global Marketing Gene Therapy, Sarepta Therapeutics

Tameka M. Nicholson, Global Commercial Innovation, Digital & Data Strategy Lead, Marketing, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Marian Rice, Product Manager II, AbbVie

Jonathan Rogers, APC Marketing, Cardiovascular Franchise, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Marketing Teams

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Digital Engagement and Women's Health Patient Marketing Teams, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Agency Partner: imre Health

Butler/Till Health Group Otezla Digital Team, Butler/Till Health Group

CooperSurgical, Inc. Paragard Marketing Team, CooperSurgical, Inc., Agency Partners: Condé Nast and RXMOSAIC

COSENTYX Rheumatology Marketing Team, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Agency Partners: Neon, Hill Holiday, and Synapse

Edwards Lifesciences Transcatheter Heart Valve Global Marketing Team, Edwards Lifesciences, Agency Partner: Heartbeat

Lucemyra Marketing Team, US WorldMeds, Agency Partner: Beacon Healthcare

Managed Markets Marketing—Psychiatry Team, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Agency Partners: Warhaftig Associates and Xcenda

Pfizer-BMS Alliance Payer Marketing Team, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb, Agency Partner: Entrée Health

Master Educators

Margaret Berg, PhD, VP Clinical Communications & Compliance, Core-Rx Communications

Benjamin Houghtaling, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Wunderman Thompson Health

Paul Kudlow, MD, Founder, CEO, TrendMD

Andrea Heslin Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer, VMS BioMarketing

Mentors

John Jaeger, Partner, Decision Resources Group

Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Aptitude Health, Inc.

Greg Rice, Managing Director, Katalyst - part of the Klick Family

Angela Tenuta, Executive Vice President, Client Services, Intouch Group

Patient Advocates

Julie Cosgrove, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Givosiran, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Brian Greenberg, Founder, Chronically Better You, BrianGreenberg.blog, and HealthCentral Social Ambassador, Remedy Health Media

PR Gurus

Nicole Grubner, Account Supervisor, Finn Partners Jerusalem, Finn Partners

Ken Li, Senior Director of Public Relations, CG Life

Sales MVPs

Chris Dowd, Senior Vice President, Market Development, ConnectiveRx

Marcie Goodale, Director, Strategic Accounts, Continuum Clinical

David Shronk, Senior Vice President, Media, Health Union

Strategists

Sagar Anisingaraju, Chief Strategy Officer, Saama Technologies

Rachel Hansard, AVP, Head of U.S. Solid Tumor & Supportive Care Oncology Marketing, Sanofi Genzyme

Lori Holland-Hancock, Associate Director Oncology Multichannel, Integrated Customer Engagement Team, Merck & Co. Inc.

Leslie Jamison, SVP, Brand Strategy, Klick Health

Jackie Kent, SVP, Head of Product, Medidata Solutions

Marla Kessler, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Marketing, and Communications, IQVIA

Ian Marks, Vice President, R&D Innovation, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media

Stacy Patterson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, QBFox Healthcomm

Janet Reimund, Senior Manager, Patient Engagement & Advocacy, CSL Behring

Lisa Talbot, Managing Director Healthcare Strategy and Business Development, Marina Maher Communications (MMC) and RXMOSAIC Health

Michael Zilligen, Market Access Practice Lead, Ogilvy Health

Talent Acquisition Leaders

Deborah Hankin, Chief People Officer, W2O

Lisa Tamborello, PHR, Executive Director, Elevate

Tech-know Geeks

David Guthrie, Chief Product Officer, PatientPoint

Matt Irwin, Head of Product & Technology, Confideo Labs

David Sakadelis, VP, Group Director / Head of Technology, Heartbeat

Transformational Leaders

Kristin Ficks Ainsworth, Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications, TESARO

Aneil Batra, Sr. Director, Obesity Marketing, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Mike Cunnion, Chief Executive Officer, Remedy Health Media

Jennifer Fillman, Vice President/General Manager, Specialty Services, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions

Thomas Gad, Founder, Executive Chairman, and President, Y-mAbs

Wayne Akil Hunte, Sr. Product Manager, Patient Marketing, Neurocrine Biosciences

Frank Sanders, Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Commercial, Sage Therapeutics

Shaun Urban, President, The Inception Company

Sherri Wilkins, President, Carling Communications

