PM360 Announces Winners of The Fourth Annual ELITE Awards
The 100 Most Influential People in the Healthcare Industry
10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 4th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.
Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 17 categories. Nominees were evaluated based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact to the healthcare industry throughout their careers.
"We established our ELITE Awards four years ago to highlight both the people who have made lasting changes to this industry as well as recognize some of the rising stars who have already accomplished a lot," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "This year's mix of winners continues in that tradition and we are thrilled to not only honor them, but to see what exciting achievements they come up with next."
PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Anita Goel, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO, Nanobiosym Diagnostics. Dr. Goel's company is developing handheld diagnostic machines to identify HIV, Ebola, and a range of serious diseases in minutes. Her work represents the convergence of physics, nanotechnology, and biomedicine, and she is currently working to put Nanobiosym's innovative system, Gene-RADAR, into use in some of the world's poorest countries and depressed areas of developed countries, bringing healthcare access to more than four billion people around the globe.
The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2018 issue. You can read the profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2018-pm360-elite-100.
The winners will also be honored at a celebratory cocktail and networking event on July 10th at 7:00 PM. The event will be held at Manhattan's posh rooftop bar 230 FIFTH. The Uber ELITE recipient, Dr. Goel, will serve as the event's keynote speaker. Tickets are available for purchase at www.pm360online.com/elitetickets.
The 2018 PM360 ELITE are:
Uber ELITE
Anita Goel, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO, Nanobiosym Diagnostics
Creative Directors
Nick Capanear, Executive Creative Director, GSW, a Syneos Health company
Lacey Jae Christman, Creative Director, Carling Communications
James Hackett, Creative Director, INVIVO Communications Inc.
Yoon K. Kang, Sr. Manager, Sr. Manager, LYRICA Marketing U.S. Marketing U.S., Pfizer
Brit Till, EVP, Executive Creative Director, The Bloc
Data Miners
Karthic Bala, Chief Data Officer, Condé Nast
Kevin Johnson, President, W2O marketeching
Scott Nesbitt, Chief Analytics, Insights & Strategy Officer, PatientPoint
Brian Reid, Managing Director, W2O Group
Anastasia Zamyshlyaeva, Co-Founder & Chief Architect, Reltio
Digital Crusaders
Ryad Ali, Head of Medical Digital Strategy, Novartis
Lyle Burling, Sr. Account Director, C3i Solutions
John Canevari, SVP, Director of Digital Experience and Technology, The Bloc
Ashleigh Chung, Client Partner - Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook
Annemarie Crivelli, Director, Digital Services Group, Cambridge BioMarketing
Gilberto Gil, Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing and Digital CoE, LEO Pharma Inc.
Kokil Tandon, Senior Manager, Value & Access, Amgen
Disrupters
Nancy Ibach, Consumer Director, U.S. Oncology Marketing, Merck & Co.
Tyler James, Senior Vice President, Video Production, Snow Companies
Rick Kates, Senior Director, Business Model Innovation, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
Mike Marett, Founder & CEO, Confideo
Darla Posey, Associate Director, Oncology Marketing, Novartis
Tara Vanderloo, Vice President, Customer Success, Sensei Labs
Risa Wexler, VP Media, Digital Chops, Innovation Sprint Lab, Pfizer Inc.
Drug Researchers and Developers
Ann Kwong, PhD, CEO, President, and Co-founder, Trek Therapeutics, PBC
Entrepreneurs
Edward C. Allegra, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, BioLum Sciences
Olivier Chateau, CEO and Co-founder, Health Union
Suresh Katta, Founder and CEO, Saama Technologies
Eric Peacock, Co-founder and CEO, MyHealthTeams
Brad Schaeffer, CEO, Founder, roz
Chris Schelling, CEO & Founder, Acer Therapeutics
Jim Weiss, Founder and CEO, W2O Group
Launch Experts
Kim Gariepy, Senior Director, Mydayis Commercial Lead, Neuroscience Division, Shire
Therese A. Heimbold, Senior Marketing Director, Galen US Incorporated
Frances Pascavage, Associate Director, Adjuvant Indication Lead, Novartis Oncology
Cherie Staats, Director, Managed Markets Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Brenda Boyle Vujanic, COO, Benchworks
Ryan Wallace, Marketing Director, Glaucoma Franchise, Bausch + Lomb
Leaders of the Future
Carolyn Atchison, Director, Access, Pricing & Advocacy, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Luigi Camacho, Supervisor (Media Planning), Healix
Max Levin, Senior Product Manager, U.S. Marketing Brexpiprazole, Lundbeck LLC
Joseph Lyons, Senior Product Manager, HCP Marketing, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Monica Nieves, Business Planning Leader, AstraZeneca
Taylor Porter, Account Supervisor, Benchworks
Marketing Teams
Clovis Market Access Team, Clovis Oncology, Agency Partners: Entrée Health, Analysis Group, and A.L.L. Global Media Solutions (now part of SSCG Media Group)
Eucrisa Cross Functional Team, Pfizer, Agency Partners: FCB, Carat, GCI
Genentech Multiple Sclerosis HCP Marketing, Genentech, Agency Partner: Heartbeat
PRALUENT® Market Access Team, Sanofi US and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Agency Partner: Entrée Health
Promius Dermatology Marketing Team, Promius Pharma, Agency Partners: CultHealth and Greater Than One Inc.
The DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Patient Marketing Team, Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, Agency Partners: Snow Companies, Arnold, and MicroMass Communications
Tresiba® Marketing Team, Novo Nordisk, Agency Partner: CultHealth
Master Educators
Amparo Gonzalez, Senior Director Global Professional Education, Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies
Sachin Makani, PhD, Scientific Director, Virgo Health
Mentors
Dan Guinipero, Director, Cardiovascular Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jim Pellettiere, Marketing Director, Amgen
Jane Richter, SVP, Account Management, Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company
Patient Advocates
Alisha Bridges, Psoriasis Advocate, Founder, Being Me in My Own Skin, HealthCentral Social Ambassador, Remedy Health Media
JD Davids, Director of Strategic Communications and Senior Editor, TheBody/TheBodyPRO, Remedy Health Media
The Takeda Oncology Patient Leadership Council, Takeda Oncology
PR Gurus
Emily Shirden, Partner, Midwest Health, Finn Partners
Christina Zoppi, Director, Communications, Neuroscience, U.S. Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Sales MVPs
Angie Miller, Senior Vice President, Client Partnerships, MedThink, Inc.
Amy Pamus, Senior Vice President, Client Services, Carling Communications
Strategists
Eric Densmore, Senior Vice President, Account Director, AbelsonTaylor
Holly H. Henry, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Klick Health
Kevin Holowicki, EVP, Managing Director, Spark Foundry
Chris Horvath, Director of Marketing, Prostate Cancer Franchise, Bayer Pharmaceutical
Traver Hutchins, Chief Growth Officer, PatientPoint
Garth McCallum-Keeler, Managing Partner, Chief Strategy Officer, Calcium
Jerrold McRae, Senior Manager, U.S. Marketing, Pfizer Inc.
Arvashni Seeripat, Director, Gilenya® Consumer & Patient Services Marketing, Novartis
Jess Seilheimer, SVP, Strategic Development, Intouch Solutions
Johanna Skilling, Head of Planning, Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company
Tech-know Geeks
Paul Kallukaran, EVP, Performance Analytics and Data Sciences, CMI/Compas
Greg Matthews, Managing Director, Healthcare Analytics Innovation, W2O
Jason Sankey, Technology Director Innovation, GSW, a Syneos Health company
Transformational Leaders
Rachel Berman, RD, General Manager, Verywell
Patricia Brown, Executive Director of Marketing, Merck & Co., Inc.
Faruk Capan, Founder and CEO, Intouch Solutions
John Ciccio, President, Skipta
Herm Cukier, CEO, BioDelivery Sciences
Joe DePinto, President, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions
Jacki Dioguardi, Vice President of U.S. Commercial Business Technology Solutions, AbbVie
Jeffrey D. Erb, President, Healix
Lea Farstveet, Director, Marketing, Pfizer Inc.
Ken Freirich, President, Health Monitor Network
Rachel Loui, Head of Strategy, Business Development, and Customer Insights at Innolab Digital Health Venture Fund & Incubator and Founder of Hacking Fears
Sean Maenpaa, Director, Early Commercial Strategy, Novartis Oncology
Jennifer Mason, MPH, SVP, H.E.L.P (Health Education, Learning and Patient Support), Snow Companies
Linda Matthews, President, BioCare, Inc.
Jessica McCarthy, Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications, Singulex, Inc.
Jay Newman, Head of U.S. Market Access, Spark Therapeutics
Doug Noland, Head, Patient Experience, Astellas US
Kevin S. Paris, Director, Marketing Operations - SCRIPTs Department, Merck
Dan Renick, President, Precision Value & Health
Michele Schimmel, Director of Healthcare, Marina Maher Communications, RXMOSAIC
Lee Termini, President, U.S. Market Access & Reimbursement, ICON Access, Commercialisation & Communications
Michael J. Valenta, Executive Director, Oncology Organized Customer Marketing, Access and Reimbursement (OCAR), Merck & Co., Inc.
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
