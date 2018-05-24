PM360 Announces Winners of The Fourth Annual ELITE Awards

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 4th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 17 categories. Nominees were evaluated based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact to the healthcare industry throughout their careers.

"We established our ELITE Awards four years ago to highlight both the people who have made lasting changes to this industry as well as recognize some of the rising stars who have already accomplished a lot," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "This year's mix of winners continues in that tradition and we are thrilled to not only honor them, but to see what exciting achievements they come up with next."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Anita Goel, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO, Nanobiosym Diagnostics. Dr. Goel's company is developing handheld diagnostic machines to identify HIV, Ebola, and a range of serious diseases in minutes. Her work represents the convergence of physics, nanotechnology, and biomedicine, and she is currently working to put Nanobiosym's innovative system, Gene-RADAR, into use in some of the world's poorest countries and depressed areas of developed countries, bringing healthcare access to more than four billion people around the globe.

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2018 issue. You can read the profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2018-pm360-elite-100.

The winners will also be honored at a celebratory cocktail and networking event on July 10th at 7:00 PM. The event will be held at Manhattan's posh rooftop bar 230 FIFTH. The Uber ELITE recipient, Dr. Goel, will serve as the event's keynote speaker. Tickets are available for purchase at www.pm360online.com/elitetickets.

The 2018 PM360 ELITE are:

Uber ELITE

Anita Goel, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO, Nanobiosym Diagnostics

Creative Directors

Nick Capanear, Executive Creative Director, GSW, a Syneos Health company

Lacey Jae Christman, Creative Director, Carling Communications

James Hackett, Creative Director, INVIVO Communications Inc.

Yoon K. Kang, Sr. Manager, Sr. Manager, LYRICA Marketing U.S. Marketing U.S., Pfizer

Brit Till, EVP, Executive Creative Director, The Bloc

Data Miners

Karthic Bala, Chief Data Officer, Condé Nast

Kevin Johnson, President, W2O marketeching

Scott Nesbitt, Chief Analytics, Insights & Strategy Officer, PatientPoint

Brian Reid, Managing Director, W2O Group

Anastasia Zamyshlyaeva, Co-Founder & Chief Architect, Reltio

Digital Crusaders

Ryad Ali, Head of Medical Digital Strategy, Novartis

Lyle Burling, Sr. Account Director, C3i Solutions

John Canevari, SVP, Director of Digital Experience and Technology, The Bloc

Ashleigh Chung, Client Partner - Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook

Annemarie Crivelli, Director, Digital Services Group, Cambridge BioMarketing

Gilberto Gil, Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing and Digital CoE, LEO Pharma Inc.

Kokil Tandon, Senior Manager, Value & Access, Amgen

Disrupters

Nancy Ibach, Consumer Director, U.S. Oncology Marketing, Merck & Co.

Tyler James, Senior Vice President, Video Production, Snow Companies

Rick Kates, Senior Director, Business Model Innovation, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Mike Marett, Founder & CEO, Confideo

Darla Posey, Associate Director, Oncology Marketing, Novartis

Tara Vanderloo, Vice President, Customer Success, Sensei Labs

Risa Wexler, VP Media, Digital Chops, Innovation Sprint Lab, Pfizer Inc.

Drug Researchers and Developers

Ann Kwong, PhD, CEO, President, and Co-founder, Trek Therapeutics, PBC

Entrepreneurs

Edward C. Allegra, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, BioLum Sciences

Olivier Chateau, CEO and Co-founder, Health Union

Suresh Katta, Founder and CEO, Saama Technologies

Eric Peacock, Co-founder and CEO, MyHealthTeams

Brad Schaeffer, CEO, Founder, roz

Chris Schelling, CEO & Founder, Acer Therapeutics

Jim Weiss, Founder and CEO, W2O Group

Launch Experts

Kim Gariepy, Senior Director, Mydayis Commercial Lead, Neuroscience Division, Shire

Therese A. Heimbold, Senior Marketing Director, Galen US Incorporated

Frances Pascavage, Associate Director, Adjuvant Indication Lead, Novartis Oncology

Cherie Staats, Director, Managed Markets Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Brenda Boyle Vujanic, COO, Benchworks

Ryan Wallace, Marketing Director, Glaucoma Franchise, Bausch + Lomb

Leaders of the Future

Carolyn Atchison, Director, Access, Pricing & Advocacy, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Luigi Camacho, Supervisor (Media Planning), Healix

Max Levin, Senior Product Manager, U.S. Marketing Brexpiprazole, Lundbeck LLC

Joseph Lyons, Senior Product Manager, HCP Marketing, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Monica Nieves, Business Planning Leader, AstraZeneca

Taylor Porter, Account Supervisor, Benchworks

Marketing Teams

Clovis Market Access Team, Clovis Oncology, Agency Partners: Entrée Health, Analysis Group, and A.L.L. Global Media Solutions (now part of SSCG Media Group)

Eucrisa Cross Functional Team, Pfizer, Agency Partners: FCB, Carat, GCI

Genentech Multiple Sclerosis HCP Marketing, Genentech, Agency Partner: Heartbeat

PRALUENT® Market Access Team, Sanofi US and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Agency Partner: Entrée Health

Promius Dermatology Marketing Team, Promius Pharma, Agency Partners: CultHealth and Greater Than One Inc.

The DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Patient Marketing Team, Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, Agency Partners: Snow Companies, Arnold, and MicroMass Communications

Tresiba® Marketing Team, Novo Nordisk, Agency Partner: CultHealth

Master Educators

Amparo Gonzalez, Senior Director Global Professional Education, Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Companies

Sachin Makani, PhD, Scientific Director, Virgo Health

Mentors

Dan Guinipero, Director, Cardiovascular Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jim Pellettiere, Marketing Director, Amgen

Jane Richter, SVP, Account Management, Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company

Patient Advocates

Alisha Bridges, Psoriasis Advocate, Founder, Being Me in My Own Skin, HealthCentral Social Ambassador, Remedy Health Media

JD Davids, Director of Strategic Communications and Senior Editor, TheBody/TheBodyPRO, Remedy Health Media

The Takeda Oncology Patient Leadership Council, Takeda Oncology

PR Gurus

Emily Shirden, Partner, Midwest Health, Finn Partners

Christina Zoppi, Director, Communications, Neuroscience, U.S. Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Sales MVPs

Angie Miller, Senior Vice President, Client Partnerships, MedThink, Inc.

Amy Pamus, Senior Vice President, Client Services, Carling Communications

Strategists

Eric Densmore, Senior Vice President, Account Director, AbelsonTaylor

Holly H. Henry, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Klick Health

Kevin Holowicki, EVP, Managing Director, Spark Foundry

Chris Horvath, Director of Marketing, Prostate Cancer Franchise, Bayer Pharmaceutical

Traver Hutchins, Chief Growth Officer, PatientPoint

Garth McCallum-Keeler, Managing Partner, Chief Strategy Officer, Calcium

Jerrold McRae, Senior Manager, U.S. Marketing, Pfizer Inc.

Arvashni Seeripat, Director, Gilenya® Consumer & Patient Services Marketing, Novartis

Jess Seilheimer, SVP, Strategic Development, Intouch Solutions

Johanna Skilling, Head of Planning, Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company

Tech-know Geeks

Paul Kallukaran, EVP, Performance Analytics and Data Sciences, CMI/Compas

Greg Matthews, Managing Director, Healthcare Analytics Innovation, W2O

Jason Sankey, Technology Director Innovation, GSW, a Syneos Health company

Transformational Leaders

Rachel Berman, RD, General Manager, Verywell

Patricia Brown, Executive Director of Marketing, Merck & Co., Inc.

Faruk Capan, Founder and CEO, Intouch Solutions

John Ciccio, President, Skipta

Herm Cukier, CEO, BioDelivery Sciences

Joe DePinto, President, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions

Jacki Dioguardi, Vice President of U.S. Commercial Business Technology Solutions, AbbVie

Jeffrey D. Erb, President, Healix

Lea Farstveet, Director, Marketing, Pfizer Inc.

Ken Freirich, President, Health Monitor Network

Rachel Loui, Head of Strategy, Business Development, and Customer Insights at Innolab Digital Health Venture Fund & Incubator and Founder of Hacking Fears

Sean Maenpaa, Director, Early Commercial Strategy, Novartis Oncology

Jennifer Mason, MPH, SVP, H.E.L.P (Health Education, Learning and Patient Support), Snow Companies

Linda Matthews, President, BioCare, Inc.

Jessica McCarthy, Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications, Singulex, Inc.

Jay Newman, Head of U.S. Market Access, Spark Therapeutics

Doug Noland, Head, Patient Experience, Astellas US

Kevin S. Paris, Director, Marketing Operations - SCRIPTs Department, Merck

Dan Renick, President, Precision Value & Health

Michele Schimmel, Director of Healthcare, Marina Maher Communications, RXMOSAIC

Lee Termini, President, U.S. Market Access & Reimbursement, ICON Access, Commercialisation & Communications

Michael J. Valenta, Executive Director, Oncology Organized Customer Marketing, Access and Reimbursement (OCAR), Merck & Co., Inc.

