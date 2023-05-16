PM360 Announces Winners of The Ninth Annual ELITE 100 Awards

May 16, 2023, 08:00 ET
The Most Influential People and Teams in Healthcare and the Life Sciences
NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 9th Annual ELITE 100. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people and teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries based on their career accomplishments. Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners are selected by the PM360 editorial staff across various categories that span every facet of the industry.
Nominees for the award are evaluated based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers or show great promise as future leaders based on what they have achieved so far.
"The life sciences and healthcare at large are constantly evolving industries that are always in search of better ways to care for and communicate with patients, and that change isn't possible without people like this year's ELITE 100," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "These individuals and teams are reshaping how things are done to make necessary improvements such as more convenient clinical trials for patients, shorter time to diagnosis for rare disease patients, the elimination of systemic barriers in media targeting, better care for glaucoma patients, greater attention paid to caregivers, expanding communication channels into dating apps, and much more. The impact of their work cannot be understated and we are honored to recognize their contributions to our industry."
PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Tom McCourt, CEO, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. McCourt has been in the industry for more than 35 years with most of that time spent contributing to some of the biggest breakthroughs within the gastrointestinal (GI) space. His most recent accomplishments include leading the growth of Ironwood in its quest to become the No. 1 GI company in the U.S. and establishing the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) treatment LINZESS as a blockbuster. Previously, he helped establish the definition for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and enabled the first evidence-based guideline for the treatment of GERD; worked on both the Prilosec and Nexium teams which both went on to become blockbusters; and changed how doctors talk to patients about IBS-C by putting a bigger emphasis on the abdominal pain, bloating, and discomfort they feel in addition to the constipation.
"Tom McCourt has worked on some of most successful brands in the world, but in doing so he also reshaped the conversation around several GI disorders which has resulted in improved care for millions of patients," Stashower says. "As he leads Ironwood, his company is working on even more advancements in this space that could lead to first-time treatments within their categories and help even more patients get the care they deserve."
The 2023 PM360 ELITE are:
Uber ELITE
Tom McCourt, CEO, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Creative Directors
Marissa Ori, VP, Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor
George Recine, SVP Executive Creative Director, PRECISIONeffect
Elizabeth Rooney, Managing Director, ECD, EVERSANA INTOUCH
Michael Ruby, President, Chief Creative Officer, Park & Battery
Jeff Scott, SVP, Creative Director, Calcium
Data Miners
Omnya El Massad, Senior Director - Data Science & EMR Data Product, EVERSANA
Elizabeth Fairley, Chief Operating & Data Officer and Co-founder, Talking Medicines
Lindsey Lofgren, Vice President, Product & Data, Veeva Compass, Veeva Systems
John Mossawir, Head of Marketplace Strategy, Healthcare, Initiative
Caitlyn Sell, Director, GI Rare & NPL Data Analytics & Insights, Takeda Pharmaceutical U.S.A, Inc.
Digital Crusaders
Don Abramo, Executive Director, Leniolisib Marketing, Pharming Healthcare, Inc.
Karina Castagna, SVP Access and Adherence, OptimizeRx
Matt Goff, Digital Marketing Lead, Coherus Biosciences
Dave Herman, EVP, Operations and Delivery, Calcium + Company
Ryan Mason, Chief Digital Officer, Fishawack Health
Mike Monovoukas, CEO and Co-founder, AcuityMD
Marie Oglesbee, Associate Director, Medical Digital Strategy, UCB, Inc.
Rui Yang, Associate Director – Marketing Strategy in Breast & Women's Cancer, Novartis
Disrupters
Heidi Anderson, President, Chief Growth Officer, Nox Health
Nicole Benedetto, Director, Customer Experience & Commercial Acceleration, Organon
Ryan Bleeks, CEO, Visiox Pharmaceuticals
Claudia Ciciliano, Executive Director, Oncology Digital Strategy, Bayer
Hilary Hatch, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer, Phreesia
Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media
Sloan Sehr, Vice President, Sales - U.S., Cluep
Eden Wells, Chief Patient Experience Officer & Head of Novartis Patient Support, Novartis Innovative Medicines
Entrepreneurs
Ken Begasse, Founder, CEO and Michael Sanzen, Founder, Creative of ConcentricLife
Lalitha Priya Chandrashekhar, Founder & CEO, PFG MedComm
Victoria Donovan, Founder & CEO, Clinically Media
William Grambley, CEO and Clifford Jones, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AllazoHealth
Rob Likoff, CEO, Vpak Media
Environmental Champions
Jennifer Blossom Beddingfield, Director of HR & Sustainability, Xavier Creative House
Launch Experts
Kathy Sue Bennett, Product Manager, Medexus Pharma
Claudia V. Beqaj, Executive Director, Specialty Sales and Marketing, Dermatology, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jonathan Commons, Sr. Director Consumer and Digital Marketing, Mayne Pharma
Carolyn Levin, Senior Director, U.S. Consumer and HCP Marketing Lead, LEO Pharma Inc.
Julie Spoleti, SVP, Director of Client Services, closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health
Leaders of the Future
Nicole Connelly, Director, Medical Affairs Operations, ImmunoGen
Ceyda Uslu Güvener, Global Commercial Lead, Plasma Derived Therapies, Takeda
Charlotte Harrison, Manager, Brand Marketing, Nestlé Health Science
Kimberlee Moon, Director, Marketplace & Account Management, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Amy West, Head of U.S. Digital Transformation & Innovation, Novo Nordisk
Marketing Teams
iVIZIA Brand Team, Thea Pharma Inc. and Similasan Corp. and Agency Partner: Elevate Healthcare Marketing
Jardiance Cardiovascular Team, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. and Agency Partners: Bionical Solutions, Confideo Labs, DDB Health, Evoke Health, Weber Shandwick/dna Communications, The Kinetix Group
Krazati Brand Team, Mirati Therapeutics and Agency Partner: PRECISIONeffect
The DeepIntent Marketing Team, DeepIntent
VYVGART Brand Launch Team, argenx and Agency Partners: closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health, Snow Companies, Princeton10, Syneos Health, minds + assembly
Wegovy® Obesity Marketing Team, Novo Nordisk Inc. and Agency Partner: ConcentricLife
Master Educators
Billie Lynn Allard, MS, RN, FAAN, Population Health/Value-Based Care Consultant and Co-Founder, Co-Program Director of the Association of Chronic and Complex Care Nurse Navigators (ACCCNN), Officially Managed by Amplity Health
Beth Bell, HCP Marketing Director – COVID-19, U.S. Respiratory & Immunology, AstraZeneca
Sandra Graham-Mason, Senior Director, LIBTAYO Marketing, Regeneron
Don Manser, Senior Director, Marketing, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Ujwal Pyati, PhD, Practice Leader, Scientific and Medical Affairs, Real Chemistry
Mentors
Lauren Boyer, CEO, Underscore Marketing
Julie Quarcini, Group Copy Supervisor, EVERSANA INTOUCH
Rabiya S. Tuma, PhD, Vice President, Oncology and HCP Editorial, Remedy Health Media
Patient Advocates
Kuswantie Agrawal, Director, Cardiometabolic Marketing, Regeneron
Kristen Baugher, Product Manager, Caregiver & Patient Marketing, Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Garrett Ingrando, Senior Director of Marketing, IBD Franchise, Takeda
Michele Kemp, Senior Director, Patient Marketing, Harmony Biosciences
David LeDuc, Director, Oncology Patient Affairs, AstraZeneca
Nareda Mills, Global President, Patient Solutions, Inizio Engage, an Inizio Company
Philanthropic Heroes
Jessica Curran, Founder, Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy
Kristen Gerhardt, CMPP, Vice President, Operations and Program Management, PRECISIONscientia
Eugene L. Green, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, Sharecare
Jeff Rothstein, CEO, CultHealth, An Indegene Company
PR Gurus
Melanie Brunner, Executive Vice President & Head of Client Operations, PR, Ogilvy Health
Stacey Gandler, Managing Director, Public Relations, and Brand Ideation, PRotein, a division of Calcium + Company
Sales MVPs
Laura Blair, SVP, Business Development, ConnectiveRx
Kelly Heath, Vice President, Sales U.S. Aesthetics, Galderma Laboratories, L.P.
Brian D. Simmons, Chief Growth Officer, imre
Strategists
Ticia Cawley, VP, Client Solutions, ConnectiveRx
Arianna Edwards, Associate Director, Marketing, DYNAVAX
Jose Ferreira, Executive Vice President, Product Strategy & Transformation, CMI Media Group
Maria Fotiu, President, Sites and Patients, Syneos Health
Joe Fullmer, Director, Media & Member Acquisition, Sharecare
Brian Kaiser, EVP, Head of Strategy, Klick Health
David Kerner, Director, Strategy, PRECISIONeffect
Daniel Landers, Head of Strategy, Health, Initiative
Anna Ross, Executive Director, Strategy and Insights, VMLY&R Health
Darielle Ruderman, Consumer Marketing Lead, Shingrix, GSK
Christopher Savage, SVP, Global Strategy and Marketing, and NA Sales, Inizio Engage, an Inizio company
Akeel Williams, VP, Strategy & Operations / GM, GoodRx for Providers, GoodRx
Talent Acquisition Leaders
Ashley Andert, Director of Recruitment, VMS BioMarketing
Tech-Know Geeks
Greg Christie, Chief Product Officer, StudyKIK
Mario Müller, Director of Data Platform Engineering for Veeva Link, Veeva Systems
Transformational Leaders
Cheryl Barry, VP of Healthcare Professionals, Gladskin
Neera Chaudhary, CEO, imre
Alana Darden-Powell, Vice President Marketing, Urovant Sciences, Inc.
Taylor De Block, SVP, Group Account Director, Propeller
Mark Droke, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager, TrialCard
Jamie Glass, Managing Director, Operations, Health & Wellness Partners
Vivian Hackman, Director Marketing - Medical Expert Engagement, ImmunoGen, Inc.
Jeanine Koch, EVP, Director of Project and Resource Management, AbelsonTaylor
Sayee Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, RxDataScience
Scott Schappell, Chief Revenue Officer, Health Union
Aklilu Tedla, Vice President & General Manager, Insights and Engagement, Regulatory Sciences, Advanced Therapy Solutions, Cardinal Health
Kaley Wagner, Managing Director, Client Operations, CrowdPharm
Jenny Yu, MD, FACS, Chief Health Officer, Healthline Media
