PM360 Announces Winners of The Ninth Annual ELITE 100 Awards

The Most Influential People and Teams in Healthcare and the Life Sciences

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 9th Annual ELITE 100. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people and teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries based on their career accomplishments. Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners are selected by the PM360 editorial staff across various categories that span every facet of the industry.

Nominees for the award are evaluated based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers or show great promise as future leaders based on what they have achieved so far.

"The life sciences and healthcare at large are constantly evolving industries that are always in search of better ways to care for and communicate with patients, and that change isn't possible without people like this year's ELITE 100," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "These individuals and teams are reshaping how things are done to make necessary improvements such as more convenient clinical trials for patients, shorter time to diagnosis for rare disease patients, the elimination of systemic barriers in media targeting, better care for glaucoma patients, greater attention paid to caregivers, expanding communication channels into dating apps, and much more. The impact of their work cannot be understated and we are honored to recognize their contributions to our industry."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Tom McCourt, CEO, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. McCourt has been in the industry for more than 35 years with most of that time spent contributing to some of the biggest breakthroughs within the gastrointestinal (GI) space. His most recent accomplishments include leading the growth of Ironwood in its quest to become the No. 1 GI company in the U.S. and establishing the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) treatment LINZESS as a blockbuster. Previously, he helped establish the definition for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and enabled the first evidence-based guideline for the treatment of GERD; worked on both the Prilosec and Nexium teams which both went on to become blockbusters; and changed how doctors talk to patients about IBS-C by putting a bigger emphasis on the abdominal pain, bloating, and discomfort they feel in addition to the constipation.

"Tom McCourt has worked on some of most successful brands in the world, but in doing so he also reshaped the conversation around several GI disorders which has resulted in improved care for millions of patients," Stashower says. "As he leads Ironwood, his company is working on even more advancements in this space that could lead to first-time treatments within their categories and help even more patients get the care they deserve."

McCourt will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual ELITE 100 Awards Event to celebrate this year's winners. The event will be held at 230 FIFTH in New York City on June 21st starting at 7 PM EST. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets .

All of the 100 winners were profiled in PM360's May 2023 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2023-pm360-elite-100 .

The 2023 PM360 ELITE are:

Uber ELITE

Tom McCourt, CEO, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Creative Directors

Marissa Ori, VP, Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor

George Recine, SVP Executive Creative Director, PRECISIONeffect

Elizabeth Rooney, Managing Director, ECD, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Michael Ruby, President, Chief Creative Officer, Park & Battery

Jeff Scott, SVP, Creative Director, Calcium

Data Miners

Omnya El Massad, Senior Director - Data Science & EMR Data Product, EVERSANA

Elizabeth Fairley, Chief Operating & Data Officer and Co-founder, Talking Medicines

Lindsey Lofgren, Vice President, Product & Data, Veeva Compass, Veeva Systems

John Mossawir, Head of Marketplace Strategy, Healthcare, Initiative

Caitlyn Sell, Director, GI Rare & NPL Data Analytics & Insights, Takeda Pharmaceutical U.S.A, Inc.

Digital Crusaders

Don Abramo, Executive Director, Leniolisib Marketing, Pharming Healthcare, Inc.

Karina Castagna, SVP Access and Adherence, OptimizeRx

Matt Goff, Digital Marketing Lead, Coherus Biosciences

Dave Herman, EVP, Operations and Delivery, Calcium + Company

Ryan Mason, Chief Digital Officer, Fishawack Health

Mike Monovoukas, CEO and Co-founder, AcuityMD

Marie Oglesbee, Associate Director, Medical Digital Strategy, UCB, Inc.

Rui Yang, Associate Director – Marketing Strategy in Breast & Women's Cancer, Novartis

Disrupters

Heidi Anderson, President, Chief Growth Officer, Nox Health

Nicole Benedetto, Director, Customer Experience & Commercial Acceleration, Organon

Ryan Bleeks, CEO, Visiox Pharmaceuticals

Claudia Ciciliano, Executive Director, Oncology Digital Strategy, Bayer

Hilary Hatch, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer, Phreesia

Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media

Sloan Sehr, Vice President, Sales - U.S., Cluep

Eden Wells, Chief Patient Experience Officer & Head of Novartis Patient Support, Novartis Innovative Medicines

Entrepreneurs

Ken Begasse, Founder, CEO and Michael Sanzen, Founder, Creative of ConcentricLife

Lalitha Priya Chandrashekhar, Founder & CEO, PFG MedComm

Victoria Donovan, Founder & CEO, Clinically Media

William Grambley, CEO and Clifford Jones, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AllazoHealth

Rob Likoff, CEO, Vpak Media

Environmental Champions

Jennifer Blossom Beddingfield, Director of HR & Sustainability, Xavier Creative House

Launch Experts

Kathy Sue Bennett, Product Manager, Medexus Pharma

Claudia V. Beqaj, Executive Director, Specialty Sales and Marketing, Dermatology, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jonathan Commons, Sr. Director Consumer and Digital Marketing, Mayne Pharma

Carolyn Levin, Senior Director, U.S. Consumer and HCP Marketing Lead, LEO Pharma Inc.

Julie Spoleti, SVP, Director of Client Services, closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health

Leaders of the Future

Nicole Connelly, Director, Medical Affairs Operations, ImmunoGen

Ceyda Uslu Güvener, Global Commercial Lead, Plasma Derived Therapies, Takeda

Charlotte Harrison, Manager, Brand Marketing, Nestlé Health Science

Kimberlee Moon, Director, Marketplace & Account Management, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amy West, Head of U.S. Digital Transformation & Innovation, Novo Nordisk

Marketing Teams

iVIZIA Brand Team, Thea Pharma Inc. and Similasan Corp. and Agency Partner: Elevate Healthcare Marketing

Jardiance Cardiovascular Team, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. and Agency Partners: Bionical Solutions, Confideo Labs, DDB Health, Evoke Health, Weber Shandwick/dna Communications, The Kinetix Group

Krazati Brand Team, Mirati Therapeutics and Agency Partner: PRECISIONeffect

The DeepIntent Marketing Team, DeepIntent

VYVGART Brand Launch Team, argenx and Agency Partners: closerlook, a part of Fishawack Health, Snow Companies, Princeton10, Syneos Health, minds + assembly

Wegovy® Obesity Marketing Team, Novo Nordisk Inc. and Agency Partner: ConcentricLife

Master Educators

Billie Lynn Allard, MS, RN, FAAN, Population Health/Value-Based Care Consultant and Co-Founder, Co-Program Director of the Association of Chronic and Complex Care Nurse Navigators (ACCCNN), Officially Managed by Amplity Health

Beth Bell, HCP Marketing Director – COVID-19, U.S. Respiratory & Immunology, AstraZeneca

Sandra Graham-Mason, Senior Director, LIBTAYO Marketing, Regeneron

Don Manser, Senior Director, Marketing, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Ujwal Pyati, PhD, Practice Leader, Scientific and Medical Affairs, Real Chemistry

Mentors

Lauren Boyer, CEO, Underscore Marketing

Julie Quarcini, Group Copy Supervisor, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Rabiya S. Tuma, PhD, Vice President, Oncology and HCP Editorial, Remedy Health Media

Patient Advocates

Kuswantie Agrawal, Director, Cardiometabolic Marketing, Regeneron

Kristen Baugher, Product Manager, Caregiver & Patient Marketing, Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Garrett Ingrando, Senior Director of Marketing, IBD Franchise, Takeda

Michele Kemp, Senior Director, Patient Marketing, Harmony Biosciences

David LeDuc, Director, Oncology Patient Affairs, AstraZeneca

Nareda Mills, Global President, Patient Solutions, Inizio Engage, an Inizio Company

Philanthropic Heroes

Jessica Curran, Founder, Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy

Kristen Gerhardt, CMPP, Vice President, Operations and Program Management, PRECISIONscientia

Eugene L. Green, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, Sharecare

Jeff Rothstein, CEO, CultHealth, An Indegene Company

PR Gurus

Melanie Brunner, Executive Vice President & Head of Client Operations, PR, Ogilvy Health

Stacey Gandler, Managing Director, Public Relations, and Brand Ideation, PRotein, a division of Calcium + Company

Sales MVPs

Laura Blair, SVP, Business Development, ConnectiveRx

Kelly Heath, Vice President, Sales U.S. Aesthetics, Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Brian D. Simmons, Chief Growth Officer, imre

Strategists

Ticia Cawley, VP, Client Solutions, ConnectiveRx

Arianna Edwards, Associate Director, Marketing, DYNAVAX

Jose Ferreira, Executive Vice President, Product Strategy & Transformation, CMI Media Group

Maria Fotiu, President, Sites and Patients, Syneos Health

Joe Fullmer, Director, Media & Member Acquisition, Sharecare

Brian Kaiser, EVP, Head of Strategy, Klick Health

David Kerner, Director, Strategy, PRECISIONeffect

Daniel Landers, Head of Strategy, Health, Initiative

Anna Ross, Executive Director, Strategy and Insights, VMLY&R Health

Darielle Ruderman, Consumer Marketing Lead, Shingrix, GSK

Christopher Savage, SVP, Global Strategy and Marketing, and NA Sales, Inizio Engage, an Inizio company

Akeel Williams, VP, Strategy & Operations / GM, GoodRx for Providers, GoodRx

Talent Acquisition Leaders

Ashley Andert, Director of Recruitment, VMS BioMarketing

Tech-Know Geeks

Greg Christie, Chief Product Officer, StudyKIK

Mario Müller, Director of Data Platform Engineering for Veeva Link, Veeva Systems

Transformational Leaders

Cheryl Barry, VP of Healthcare Professionals, Gladskin

Neera Chaudhary, CEO, imre

Alana Darden-Powell, Vice President Marketing, Urovant Sciences, Inc.

Taylor De Block, SVP, Group Account Director, Propeller

Mark Droke, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager, TrialCard

Jamie Glass, Managing Director, Operations, Health & Wellness Partners

Vivian Hackman, Director Marketing - Medical Expert Engagement, ImmunoGen, Inc.

Jeanine Koch, EVP, Director of Project and Resource Management, AbelsonTaylor

Sayee Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, RxDataScience

Scott Schappell, Chief Revenue Officer, Health Union

Aklilu Tedla, Vice President & General Manager, Insights and Engagement, Regulatory Sciences, Advanced Therapy Solutions, Cardinal Health

Kaley Wagner, Managing Director, Client Operations, CrowdPharm

Jenny Yu, MD, FACS, Chief Health Officer, Healthline Media

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Andrew Matthius

Senior Editor

PM360

646-300-8113

SOURCE PM360