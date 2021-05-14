PM360 Announces Winners of The Seventh Annual ELITE Awards

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 7th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industries today.

Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 19 categories. This year, a new category was created to specifically honor COVID Heroes, including healthcare professionals, researchers, or other life sciences leaders who stepped up during the pandemic to better help patients, aid HCPs, develop treatments, or find new ways to allow their own organization to continue to operate and thrive during this time.

Nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers and especially in the past year during the pandemic.

"As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines, and hope—and the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this year's winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients, and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. As previously announced, this year that honor goes to Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna. Under his leadership, Moderna was able to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 with an efficacy of 94% in under a year. Previously, the fastest a vaccine had ever been developed was the four years it took for the mumps vaccine. As of April 2021, the company has delivered approximately 132 million doses globally with plans to deliver a base of 800 million by the end of 2021 with the potential to reach one billion doses.

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2021 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2021-pm360-elite-100.

Additionally, the 2021 ELITE 100 will be celebrated during a virtual event on June 22nd at 7 PM EST. A special keynote address from Bancel will kick-off the celebration.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets2021.

The 2021 PM360 ELITE are:

Uber ELITE

Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna

COVID Heroes

Vincent A. Benenati, CEO, and Lawrence J. Benenati, President, Secure Wear USA

Wendy Blackburn, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Intouch Group

Kelly Pollard, Registered Nurse, BayCare

Mary Ray, Co-Founder and COO, MyHealthTeams

REGEN-COV R&D Team, Regeneron

Sheri Rosenblatt, President, fit2market

Jim Weiss, Founder & CEO, Real Chemistry

Creative Directors

Yueh Fang Feng, Creative Director, imre Health

Noah Lowenthal, SVP, Group Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor

Kevin Millar, Senior Vice President, Creative & Medical Science, INVIVO, A Red Nucleus Company

Data Miners

Brigham Hyde, PhD, President, Data & Analytics, EVERSANA

Malaikannan Sankarasubbu, Vice President of AI Research, Saama Technologies

Digital Crusaders

Nick Bartolomeo, Head of Media and Performance Marketing, and Bryan O'Malley, Head of Technology, Fingerpaint

Kate Horvath, Vice President, Strategy & Innovation, Propeller

Jake Knorr, Senior Product Manager, Digital Marketing, Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Sarah Mahoney, Executive Vice President, Digital Health, Weber Shandwick

David Shronk, Senior Vice President, Media, Health Union

George Tarnopolsky, Vice President, Programmatic, CMI Media Group

Jill Wassil, Senior Director, Consumer and Digital Marketing, Urovant Sciences, Inc.

Raymond Wong, Associate Director U.S. Medical Information Operations, Gilead Sciences

Disrupters

AJ Ahuja, Director, Access Strategy and Marketing, ViiV Healthcare

Timmy Garde, Chief Innovation Leader, LevLane

Mike Myers, Managing Director and Founder, Cross & Wild and Managing Director and Partner, CrowdPharm

Lee Taurman, Global Head of Commercial Innovation and Solutions, Syneos Health

Kent Thoelke, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, PRA Health Sciences

Andi Weiss, MPH, Director, Behavioral Services, MicroMass, An Ashfield Health Company

Allory Williams, U.S. Hunter Syndrome Brand Lead, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Drug Researchers and Developers

Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, President, CEO, and Co-Founder, and Michael Ackermann, PhD, Chairman and Co-Founder, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Martin-Immanuel Bittner, MD DPhil, CEO, and Thomas A. Fleming, MChem, COO, Arctoris

Entrepreneurs

Chris Paquette, Co-Founder and CEO, DeepIntent

Noam Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder, Immunai

John Tenaglia, Managing Partner, U.S. Accounts; Michael Banner, Managing Partner, Strategy; and James Tinker, Managing Partner, Global Accounts, Moon Rabbit

Farlan Veraitch, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Ori Biotech

Natalie Yeadon, Co-Founder & CEO, Impetus Digital

Launch Experts

Jake Lorms, Manager, Payer Capabilities Development and Strategy, and Ardra Gerard, Payer Marketing Manager, Injectables, ViiV Healthcare

Angela Nicolella-Jay, Director, Marketing, Puma Biotechnology

Izabella Tyszler, VP, Marketing & Field Execution, Orphazyme

Leaders of the Future

Trevor Hadick, Senior Manager, Media Analytics, Merkle

Kylie Hall, Product Manager, Enterprise Analytics, ConnectiveRx

Courtney Holliday, Patient Access, Marketing Manager, Amgen

Nicholas Lucente, Director, Consumer & Digital Marketing, AstraZeneca

Emily Rose, Associate General Manager, Verywell Mind

Heather M. Shankman, Director, Strategic Accounts, Medscape/WebMD

Marketing Teams

Entresto Marketing Team, Novartis and Agency Partners: Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW); N2, a Publicis Groupe Company; and Condé Nast

GLP-1 Consumer Marketing Team & Omni-Channel Media Team, Novo Nordisk and Agency Partners: Cult Health, Brainworks, InStep Health

Kite U.S. Patient Marketing Team, Kite Pharma, a Gilead Company and Agency Partner: Snow Companies

MS/NMO Team, Genentech and Agency Partners: Intouch Group, Heartbeat, VMLY&R, CMI

OXLUMO® (lumasiran) Launch Team, Alnylam and Agency Partners: PRECISIONeffect and Greater Than One

Payor Solutions Marketing Team, Boehringer Ingelheim and Agency Partner: Entrée Health

TEPEZZA Marketing Team, Horizon Therapeutics and Agency Partners: A23, Epsilon, WE Communications, Real Chemistry, Lockwood, Mosaic

The Fresenius Kabi Parenteral Nutrition Team, Fresenius Kabi and Agency Partner: SFC Group

XYWAV Launch Team, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Agency Partners: Scout Marketing, Healix, Hoverstate, and MEI

Master Educators

Sharon Gentry, MSN, RN, HON ONN-CG, AOCN, CBCN, Program Director, Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+)

Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Co-Founder, Association for Value-based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

Mentors

Scott Harper, VP, Client Engagement, Elevate Healthcare

Michael Heinley, Senior Partner, Deputy New York Health, Finn Partners

Dora P. Shankman, President and CEO, DPS Strategic Media Enterprises, LLC

Lauren Westberg, EVP, Managing Director, PRECISIONeffect

Patient Advocates

Arianne Breiteneicher, Associate Director, Marketing, Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Desdemona De Souza, PhD, Associate Vice President, Snow Companies

Brian East, Head of Patient Experience, IBD Franchise, Takeda

Andrew Schorr, Co-Founder, Patient Power and Executive Vice President, Remedy Health Media

PR Gurus

Jamie Dowd, North America Health Lead, Weber Shandwick

Shannon Walsh, Managing Director, PR Lead, Ogilvy Health

Sales MVPs

Paul Ellis, Executive Vice President, Mesmerize

Garrett R. Groesbeck, Sr. Director, Business Development Strategy, Ashfield MedComms

Scott Schappell, Senior Vice President, Sales, Sharecare

Brady Walcott, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Intouch Group

Strategists

Leah Christoffersen, Senior Strategy Manager, Merkle

Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO, Apollo Intelligence

Snehal S. Katare, Head of Innovation and Strategy, MedTrix Healthcare LLC

Nadia Khatri, Director, Omnichannel Strategy, BioPharm Communications

Caitlin Marsh, Associate Director, Ruconest, Pharming Healthcare, Inc.

Sumant Rajendran, Senior Director, Marketing, Scilex Pharmaceuticals

Rodney Spady, Senior Director, U.S. MCM and Digital Strategies Head, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Joan-Marie Stiglich, Chief Content Officer, Healio

Lori Wood, MHA, Principal Strategist, Valuate Health Consultancy

Talent Acquisition Leaders

Michelle Edwards, Vice President, Human Resources, Heartbeat

Melissa Morrow, Partner, Chief People Officer, Calcium

Stephen Wells, Head of Talent Acquisition, Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Tech-Know Geeks

Joseph Crapotta, Associate Director, Engagement Strategy, The Bloc

Kevin R. Haas, Chief Technology Officer, Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Transformational Leaders

Marlo Benevento, Senior Director, Client Services, Virgo Health

Jeremy Brody, Chief Strategy Officer, Kantar Health

W. Clint Burrus, President Market Access, Ashfield Engage

Ali Castro, Senior Director Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health Marketing, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Katherine Cheng, Senior Marketing Manager, Genentech

Natalie Cummins, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company

Sloan Gaon, CEO, PulsePoint

Amy Gómez, PhD, SVP, Diversity Strategy, Klick Health

Tara Herington, Vice President, Cardinal Health Sonexus™ Access and Patient Support

Ed Ikeguchi, Chief Executive Officer, AiCure

Jim Lang, Chief Executive Officer, EVERSANA

Alisa Lask, Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Aesthetic Business Unit, Galderma

Mathieu Letombe, CEO, Withings

David Linetsky, SVP, Life Sciences, Phreesia

Myra Reinhardt, Vice President of Product Innovation & Analytics, Lash Group

Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO, FundamentalVR

Helen Wan, MBA, Sr. Director, Automation & Process Development, Myriad Genetics, Inc.

