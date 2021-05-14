PM360 Announces Winners of The Seventh Annual ELITE Awards
The 100 Most Influential People in the Healthcare Industry
May 14, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 7th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industries today.
Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 19 categories. This year, a new category was created to specifically honor COVID Heroes, including healthcare professionals, researchers, or other life sciences leaders who stepped up during the pandemic to better help patients, aid HCPs, develop treatments, or find new ways to allow their own organization to continue to operate and thrive during this time.
Nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers and especially in the past year during the pandemic.
"As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines, and hope—and the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this year's winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients, and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love."
PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. As previously announced, this year that honor goes to Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna. Under his leadership, Moderna was able to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 with an efficacy of 94% in under a year. Previously, the fastest a vaccine had ever been developed was the four years it took for the mumps vaccine. As of April 2021, the company has delivered approximately 132 million doses globally with plans to deliver a base of 800 million by the end of 2021 with the potential to reach one billion doses.
The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2021 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2021-pm360-elite-100.
Additionally, the 2021 ELITE 100 will be celebrated during a virtual event on June 22nd at 7 PM EST. A special keynote address from Bancel will kick-off the celebration.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets2021.
The 2021 PM360 ELITE are:
Uber ELITE
Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna
COVID Heroes
Vincent A. Benenati, CEO, and Lawrence J. Benenati, President, Secure Wear USA
Wendy Blackburn, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Intouch Group
Kelly Pollard, Registered Nurse, BayCare
Mary Ray, Co-Founder and COO, MyHealthTeams
REGEN-COV R&D Team, Regeneron
Sheri Rosenblatt, President, fit2market
Jim Weiss, Founder & CEO, Real Chemistry
Creative Directors
Yueh Fang Feng, Creative Director, imre Health
Noah Lowenthal, SVP, Group Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor
Kevin Millar, Senior Vice President, Creative & Medical Science, INVIVO, A Red Nucleus Company
Data Miners
Brigham Hyde, PhD, President, Data & Analytics, EVERSANA
Malaikannan Sankarasubbu, Vice President of AI Research, Saama Technologies
Digital Crusaders
Nick Bartolomeo, Head of Media and Performance Marketing, and Bryan O'Malley, Head of Technology, Fingerpaint
Kate Horvath, Vice President, Strategy & Innovation, Propeller
Jake Knorr, Senior Product Manager, Digital Marketing, Acadia Pharmaceuticals
Sarah Mahoney, Executive Vice President, Digital Health, Weber Shandwick
David Shronk, Senior Vice President, Media, Health Union
George Tarnopolsky, Vice President, Programmatic, CMI Media Group
Jill Wassil, Senior Director, Consumer and Digital Marketing, Urovant Sciences, Inc.
Raymond Wong, Associate Director U.S. Medical Information Operations, Gilead Sciences
Disrupters
AJ Ahuja, Director, Access Strategy and Marketing, ViiV Healthcare
Timmy Garde, Chief Innovation Leader, LevLane
Mike Myers, Managing Director and Founder, Cross & Wild and Managing Director and Partner, CrowdPharm
Lee Taurman, Global Head of Commercial Innovation and Solutions, Syneos Health
Kent Thoelke, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, PRA Health Sciences
Andi Weiss, MPH, Director, Behavioral Services, MicroMass, An Ashfield Health Company
Allory Williams, U.S. Hunter Syndrome Brand Lead, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Drug Researchers and Developers
Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, President, CEO, and Co-Founder, and Michael Ackermann, PhD, Chairman and Co-Founder, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Martin-Immanuel Bittner, MD DPhil, CEO, and Thomas A. Fleming, MChem, COO, Arctoris
Entrepreneurs
Chris Paquette, Co-Founder and CEO, DeepIntent
Noam Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder, Immunai
John Tenaglia, Managing Partner, U.S. Accounts; Michael Banner, Managing Partner, Strategy; and James Tinker, Managing Partner, Global Accounts, Moon Rabbit
Farlan Veraitch, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Ori Biotech
Natalie Yeadon, Co-Founder & CEO, Impetus Digital
Launch Experts
Jake Lorms, Manager, Payer Capabilities Development and Strategy, and Ardra Gerard, Payer Marketing Manager, Injectables, ViiV Healthcare
Angela Nicolella-Jay, Director, Marketing, Puma Biotechnology
Izabella Tyszler, VP, Marketing & Field Execution, Orphazyme
Leaders of the Future
Trevor Hadick, Senior Manager, Media Analytics, Merkle
Kylie Hall, Product Manager, Enterprise Analytics, ConnectiveRx
Courtney Holliday, Patient Access, Marketing Manager, Amgen
Nicholas Lucente, Director, Consumer & Digital Marketing, AstraZeneca
Emily Rose, Associate General Manager, Verywell Mind
Heather M. Shankman, Director, Strategic Accounts, Medscape/WebMD
Marketing Teams
Entresto Marketing Team, Novartis and Agency Partners: Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW); N2, a Publicis Groupe Company; and Condé Nast
GLP-1 Consumer Marketing Team & Omni-Channel Media Team, Novo Nordisk and Agency Partners: Cult Health, Brainworks, InStep Health
Kite U.S. Patient Marketing Team, Kite Pharma, a Gilead Company and Agency Partner: Snow Companies
MS/NMO Team, Genentech and Agency Partners: Intouch Group, Heartbeat, VMLY&R, CMI
OXLUMO® (lumasiran) Launch Team, Alnylam and Agency Partners: PRECISIONeffect and Greater Than One
Payor Solutions Marketing Team, Boehringer Ingelheim and Agency Partner: Entrée Health
TEPEZZA Marketing Team, Horizon Therapeutics and Agency Partners: A23, Epsilon, WE Communications, Real Chemistry, Lockwood, Mosaic
The Fresenius Kabi Parenteral Nutrition Team, Fresenius Kabi and Agency Partner: SFC Group
XYWAV Launch Team, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Agency Partners: Scout Marketing, Healix, Hoverstate, and MEI
Master Educators
Sharon Gentry, MSN, RN, HON ONN-CG, AOCN, CBCN, Program Director, Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+)
Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Co-Founder, Association for Value-based Cancer Care (AVBCC)
Mentors
Scott Harper, VP, Client Engagement, Elevate Healthcare
Michael Heinley, Senior Partner, Deputy New York Health, Finn Partners
Dora P. Shankman, President and CEO, DPS Strategic Media Enterprises, LLC
Lauren Westberg, EVP, Managing Director, PRECISIONeffect
Patient Advocates
Arianne Breiteneicher, Associate Director, Marketing, Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Desdemona De Souza, PhD, Associate Vice President, Snow Companies
Brian East, Head of Patient Experience, IBD Franchise, Takeda
Andrew Schorr, Co-Founder, Patient Power and Executive Vice President, Remedy Health Media
PR Gurus
Jamie Dowd, North America Health Lead, Weber Shandwick
Shannon Walsh, Managing Director, PR Lead, Ogilvy Health
Sales MVPs
Paul Ellis, Executive Vice President, Mesmerize
Garrett R. Groesbeck, Sr. Director, Business Development Strategy, Ashfield MedComms
Scott Schappell, Senior Vice President, Sales, Sharecare
Brady Walcott, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Intouch Group
Strategists
Leah Christoffersen, Senior Strategy Manager, Merkle
Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO, Apollo Intelligence
Snehal S. Katare, Head of Innovation and Strategy, MedTrix Healthcare LLC
Nadia Khatri, Director, Omnichannel Strategy, BioPharm Communications
Caitlin Marsh, Associate Director, Ruconest, Pharming Healthcare, Inc.
Sumant Rajendran, Senior Director, Marketing, Scilex Pharmaceuticals
Rodney Spady, Senior Director, U.S. MCM and Digital Strategies Head, Teva Pharmaceuticals
Joan-Marie Stiglich, Chief Content Officer, Healio
Lori Wood, MHA, Principal Strategist, Valuate Health Consultancy
Talent Acquisition Leaders
Michelle Edwards, Vice President, Human Resources, Heartbeat
Melissa Morrow, Partner, Chief People Officer, Calcium
Stephen Wells, Head of Talent Acquisition, Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Tech-Know Geeks
Joseph Crapotta, Associate Director, Engagement Strategy, The Bloc
Kevin R. Haas, Chief Technology Officer, Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Transformational Leaders
Marlo Benevento, Senior Director, Client Services, Virgo Health
Jeremy Brody, Chief Strategy Officer, Kantar Health
W. Clint Burrus, President Market Access, Ashfield Engage
Ali Castro, Senior Director Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health Marketing, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Katherine Cheng, Senior Marketing Manager, Genentech
Natalie Cummins, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company
Sloan Gaon, CEO, PulsePoint
Amy Gómez, PhD, SVP, Diversity Strategy, Klick Health
Tara Herington, Vice President, Cardinal Health Sonexus™ Access and Patient Support
Ed Ikeguchi, Chief Executive Officer, AiCure
Jim Lang, Chief Executive Officer, EVERSANA
Alisa Lask, Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Aesthetic Business Unit, Galderma
Mathieu Letombe, CEO, Withings
David Linetsky, SVP, Life Sciences, Phreesia
Myra Reinhardt, Vice President of Product Innovation & Analytics, Lash Group
Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO, FundamentalVR
Helen Wan, MBA, Sr. Director, Automation & Process Development, Myriad Genetics, Inc.
