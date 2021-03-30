PM360 Launches First-ever Pharma's Got Talent

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, is known for its awards honoring industry leaders and marketing innovation, but now it is launching a brand-new competition that will recognize a different set of skills. Pharma's Got Talent is a talent competition that will allow anyone within or serving the life sciences industry to showcase what they do best outside of their day job. All skills are welcome, including but not limited to singing, dancing, playing an instrument, magic, juggling, comedy, puppetry, ventriloquism, plate-spinning, etc. Basically, any unique ability that might make people gawk in amazement (or at least just appreciatively smile).

To enter, you just need to submit a three-minute video of your talent. Either individuals or groups may submit, however, at least one person in the group must work within the industry in order to qualify.

The deadline for submissions is June 4 at 11:59 PM. Entries can be submitted at https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-pharmas-got-talent .

The finalists will be announced during a virtual event on Wednesday, August 11. There, a live audience will cast secret votes to determine the ultimate winner. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the National Patient Advocate Foundation.

For any questions about the awards, please contact Kayla Walsh, Awards Coordinator, at [email protected] or 646-300-8114.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

SOURCE PM360