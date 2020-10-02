PM360 Magazine Announces Winners Of 2020 Trailblazer Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health marketing industry trade magazine, announced the winners of their 12th annual Trailblazer Awards during a virtual event on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The awards recognize outstanding companies, marketers, brand managers, and cutting-edge initiatives within the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. In total, 47 winners were named across nine overall categories: Companies of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, Best Natural Product Brand, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives.

"Even in unusual times, our industry has continued to deliver amazing, inspirational, and life-altering work," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "This year's winners only serve as the latest examples of the innovation and creativity that people within our industry are capable of, as well as their ability find unique ways to communicate with patients, HCPs, caregivers, and everyone in the healthcare community. It was our pleasure to not only recognize their outstanding achievements, but also throw a celebration deserving of those achievements."

In addition to announcing the winners, the virtual event featured a Best Half-Dressed Contest, a virtual dance party, and plenty of laughs thanks to the night's emcee Judy Gold, who is an Emmy-award winning actress, comedian, and writer.

Each of the winners were judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a cross section of experts from across the industry. As judges, they are asked to evaluate the following criteria for each category: Company of Year (innovation, talent development, and social responsibility); Brand Champions (innovation, leadership, communication, analytical, and organizational skills); Initiatives (content, format, success in reaching targeted audience, and overall quality); Marketer of the Year (the individual who best exemplifies the most insightful, forward-thinking, and transformative marketing ideas, and actions in the industry); Marketing Team (the team who best exemplifies those same qualities); Vanguard Award (an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that had the most impact on the industry); Imagination Award (an industry leader who demonstrated the courage to stand apart from the conventional industry norms by imagining and then realizing a radical idea); Best Natural Product Brand (a natural product that serves as an alternative to pharmaceuticals with a brand identity that excelled in its ability to communicate its benefit to both doctors and consumers); and Lifetime Achievement (an industry veteran who has transformed the business through leadership, wide-ranging influence, and original contributions.)

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner was Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Global Health, FINN Partners. As a combat medic for Israel's elite paratroopers from 1979 to 1985, he saw how healing could serve as a universal language. He applied that lesson to a career in health communications, marketing, and public relations, which has so far spanned 38 years. In that time, he led Health Practices at agencies including Sutton PR, Medicus PR, Hill & Knowlton, and Makovsky, which were all selected by The Holmes Report/PRovoke as "Most Admired Health Agencies." Now as head of FINN's Global Health Practice, he champions the talent and ideas of what The Holmes Report/Provoke recently named the nation's "Healthcare Agency of the Year."

"Gil was a pioneer in health communications when just the idea of that was still in the nascent stages," Stashower says. "But more than just a great healthcare communicator, Gil has proven time and again he is a great person. He has displayed an overwhelming passion to ensure better care for patients with heart disease, pancreatic cancer, Marfan syndrome, mental health, and much more through his work on the boards of various non-profit organizations. Additionally, he is well-known for his dedication to helping any and all colleagues whenever they need it. It's no surprise he has led so many admired companies, as Gil is one of our industry's most admired leaders."

Some of the other big winners include Regeneron as this year's Pharmaceutical/Biotech Company of the Year, while Sight Sciences was named the Medical Device/Diagnostics Company of the Year and Greenwich Biosciences took home Specialty Pharma Company of the Year. Additionally, Calcium was named the Advertising Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year and ConnectiveRx was given the honor of Supplier/Vendor of the Year.

PM360 will publish profiles of this year's Trailblazer winners in its October issue and on its website.

This year's PM360 Trailblazer winners include:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Global Health, FINN Partners

BEST NATURAL PRODUCT BRAND

Aspen Green Hemp and CBD Therapies (Aspen Green, Elevate Healthcare)

IMAGINATION AWARD

Chris Nowinski, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO, Concussion Legacy Foundation

VANGUARD AWARD

Chris Paquette, Founder & CEO, DeepIntent

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Karen Sullivan, Associate Director, U.S. Hematology Marketing, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR

LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc) Patient Marketing Team, Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, Agency Partner: Snow Companies

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

Regeneron

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

Sight Sciences

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

Greenwich Biosciences

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Calcium

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

ConnectiveRx

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Alex Vandevere, Associate Director, U.S. Immunology Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb

Cardiology: Jeremy Livingston, Product Director, Omni-channel & Digital Marketing, Johnson & Johnson

Central Nervous System: Ari Maizel, Associate Vice President, Psychiatry Marketing, AbbVie

Dermatology: Shannon Lia-Onay, Director, Patient Marketing, EUCRISA, Pfizer

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Conrod Kelly, Executive Director, Policy/Gov't Relations – Social Determinants, Merck

Diversity/Multicultural: Mike Edwards, Director, Consumer Marketing, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Gastrointestinal: James R. Berger, Sr. Director, Gastroenterology, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA

Hematology/Oncology: Eric Bachman, Director of Value & Access, Sanofi Genzyme

Infectious Disease: Kris Flynn, XOFLUZA Marketing Director, Genentech

Innovation: Donald Abramo, Senior Director of Marketing, Pharming Healthcare, Inc.

Managed Markets: Bharat Lakshminarayanan, Senior Director, HIV Payer Strategy & Marketing, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Alexandra Tudoran, Associate Director, Restylane Franchise, Galderma

Men's Health: Tom Zipp, Director of Marketing, XYOSTED & OTREXUP, Antares Pharma

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Matt Gibson, Product Director, Dry Eye, Sight Sciences

Pain/Inflammation: Nick Ferrara, Executive Director of Orthopedics, Endo Pharmaceuticals

Rare Diseases: Matthew Rossen, Vice President of Marketing, BridgeBio Pharma

Respiratory: Alejandro Arciniegas, Director, Remodulin Marketing, United Therapeutics Corporation

Women's Health: Betsey Davis, Senior Director, U.S. Marketing, Clovis Oncology

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

The myForte App (Galderma, Schaefer Advertising Co.)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Atopic Dermatitis Web Experience (Sanofi Genzyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

DATA/ANALYTICS INITIATIVE

Ocrevus TV Campaign Measurement/Optimization (Genentech, Crossix, CMI Media, Wavemaker)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

Restylane Ready (Galderma, Intouch Group)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Lens U.S. Consumer Launch Campaign (Alcon, 2e)

HCP EDUCATION

Cardiovascular AR Integration, featuring volumetric video (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs, Natrel, Area 23)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

ENBREL: Our Lab is Everywhere Campaign (Amgen, AbelsonTaylor)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

NAYZILAM Product Launch (UCB, Klick Health)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

Copay ePA (ConnectiveRx)

POINT OF CARE

"Fast Forward to Results with Zomig Nasal Spray" (Amneal Pharmaceuticals, InStep Health, RevHealth)

PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH

"Widen Their World" (Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

"Unravel" (Alnylam, Dudnyk)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

"Unleash the Speed" (Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Elevate Healthcare)

SALES AID

CEQUA "Change the Outlook" (Sun Ophthalmics, Dudnyk)

SELF-PROMOTION

"Calcium on the MOOve: The Cows 'Nourishment' Campaign" (Calcium)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

"Birth control is #NotAwkward: Let's Talk About It" (Medicines360, JPA Health)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

"Love Your Colon" (Genentech, Calcium)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

"Tackle Can Wait" (Concussion Legacy Foundation, Fingerpaint)

