PM360 Magazine Announces Winners of 2022 Trailblazer Awards

Best of the Best in Healthcare Marketing Honored at Event in NYC on September 23rd



NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, announced the winners of their 14th annual Trailblazer Awards during an event held at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The awards recognize outstanding companies, CEOs, products, marketers, brand managers, and cutting-edge initiatives within the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. In total, 72 winners were named across eight overall categories: Companies of the Year, CEOs of the Year, Products of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives.

"After everything our industry accomplished these past two years during the pandemic, they deserved a celebration worthy of their accomplishments and we were overjoyed to be able to deliver that with the return of our in-person gala," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "This year's winners have continued to showcase the power of innovation to deliver better care with first-in-class treatments for rare diseases like generalized myasthenia gravis, groundbreaking diagnostic capabilities using CRISPR technology, and advances made in lung cancer, kidney disease, overactive bladder, actinic keratosis, and much more. Not to mention how creativity, powerful messaging, and ingenious applications of technology further help to deliver these treatments and devices to people who need them most."

More than 400 attendees gathered in Gotham Hall for the announcement of the winners featuring comedian Johnny Lampert as the emcee and the celebration that followed including a dance party that lasted until midnight.

Each of the winners were judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a cross section of experts from across the industry. The judges are asked to evaluate the following criteria for each category: Company of Year (innovation, talent development, and social responsibility); Brand Champions (innovation, leadership, communication, analytical, and organizational skills); Initiatives (content, format, success in reaching targeted audience, and overall quality); Marketer of the Year (the individual who best exemplifies the most insightful, forward-thinking, and transformative marketing ideas and actions in the industry); Marketing Team (the team who best exemplifies those same qualities); Products of the Year (innovation in treating patients, the uniqueness of the branding strategy, and their ultimate and contribution to the overall healthcare system); CEOs of the Year (ability to thrive in all aspects of leadership inclduing establishing a company culture, displaying a unique vision for their company, and earning respect from industry colleagues due to their morals, reputation, and character); and Lifetime Achievement (an industry veteran who has transformed the business through leadership, wide-ranging influence, and original contributions.)

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner was Steven Michaelson, Founder & Chairman, Calcium. Michaelson is responsible for founding two leading creative agencies—Wishbone in 1998 and Calcium in 2012—both known for their strategic and creative firepower. Under his leadership, Calcium has thrived, steadily gaining clients, employees, and award recognition, including being named an "Agency of the Year" finalist or winner by at least one industry publication each year from 2017 to 2022. Steven also serves on the board of Haven Kids Rock (a music program supporting at-risk children in the New York City child welfare and foster care systems) and is a major donor and fundraiser for the USTA Foundation, whose mission is to bring tennis and education together to open opportunities for under-resourced youth.

"Throughout the time I have known Steven, I have watched as he has transformed the way agencies in this industry operate," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "At both Wishbone and Calcium, he established a culture where employees were both inspired and nurtured while delivering award-winning campaign after award-winning campaign. He has already established a legacy of what agency leadership should look like—and his career is not even over yet."

Some of the other big winners include Amgen as this year's Pharmaceutical/Biotech Company of the Year, while Sherlock Biosciences was named the Medical Device/Diagnostics Company of the Year and Travere Therapeutics took home Specialty Pharma Company of the Year. Additionally, EVERSANA INTOUCH was named the Advertising Agency of the Year and GoodRx was given the honor of Supplier/Vendor of the Year. Meanwhile, the first-ever crop of CEOs of the Year included Kevin Ali from Organon, Bryan Hanson from Zimmer Biomet, Timothy R. Wright from MIMEDX, Faruk Capan from EVERSANA INTOUCH, and Christopher Paquette from DeepIntent. Meanwhile, Horizon Therapeutics' TEPEZZA was named the first-ever Brand of the Year and argenx's VYVGART won Most Innovative New Product.

PM360 will publish profiles of this year's Trailblazer winners in its October issue and on its website.



This year's PM360 Trailblazer winners include:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Steven Michaelson, Founder & Chairman, Calcium

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

Amgen

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

Sherlock Biosciences

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

Travere Therapeutics

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

EVERSANA INTOUCH

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR

GoodRx

CEO OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Organon & Co.

CEO OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS

Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Zimmer Biomet

CEO OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, MIMEDX

CEO OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY

Faruk Capan, CEO, EVERSANA INTOUCH

CEO OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR OR SERVICE PROVIDER

Christopher Paquette, Founder and CEO, DeepIntent

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Gulden Mesara, Chief Communications, Culture, and Experience Officer, City of Hope

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR SILVER WINNER

The Wegovy Brand Team (Novo Nordisk and Agency Partner: Concentric Health Experience)

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR GOLD WINNER

DHIVY Marketing Team (Avion Pharmaceuticals and Agency Partner: Calcium)

BRAND OF THE YEAR

TEPEZZA (Horizon Therapeutics and AREA 23, An IPG Health Company)

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT

VYVGART® (argenx)

PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

GEMTESA® (Urovant Sciences, Inc., Area 23, An IPG Health Company, EVERSANA INTOUCH, Slate 360, and Carbon91)

RELAUNCH/REVITALIZATION OF THE YEAR

Ameluz (Biofrontera and Elevate Healthcare)

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Shikhar Agarwal, Vice President, Head of U.S. Marketing, argenx

Cardiology: Victoria Datta, Marketing Director, CVRM – FARXIGA, AstraZeneca

Central Nervous System: Teddy Morrissey, Associate Director, Migraine, AbbVie

Dermatology: Leslie Hopkins, Associate Director, Marketing, Biofrontera Inc.

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Elizabeth Grice, Associate Director, U.S. Patient Marketing Metabolics, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Diversity/Multicultural: DJ Sethares, DOVATO Global Senior Marketing Director, ViiV Healthcare

Gastrointestinal: Chris Quesenberry, Chief Commercial Officer, Evoke Pharma

Global Marketing: Erin Schallhorn Powers, Vice President of Marketing & Product Strategy, BVI Medical

HCP Engagement: Josh John, Director, Cardiovascular Marketing (Heart Failure), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hematology/Oncology: Alicia A. Stout, MSW, Assistant Director, Key Customer Marketing, Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Infectious Disease/Vaccine Development: Michael Steigerwald, Deputy Director, Specialty Products, Grifols USA, LLC

Innovation/Digital Strategy: Matt Goff, Digital Marketing Lead, Coherus BioSciences

Managed Markets/Payer Strategies: Gregory Lyles, Vice President, Market Access, Akili Interactive

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Amy Lyons, VP of Marketing, Sherlock BioscienceMen's Health: Stephenie Atkins, Product Director, Prostate Cancer Professional Promotion, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Nephrology/Urology: Joe Ndukwe, Director, KOL Marketing, Urovant Sciences, Inc.

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Rashmi Singh, Marketing Director, FOTE Portfolio, Santen Pharmaceutical

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Disorders: Michael Nagro, Vice President Gout Marketing, Horizon

Patient Engagement: Mike Cleary, Associate Director, Entyvio Patient Marketing, Takeda

Rare Diseases: Maria Pandolfo, Vice President, Patient Services, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Respiratory: Mike Michael, Associate Vice President, Marketing, United Therapeutics Corporation

Women's Health: Heather Blaber, Vice President of Marketing, Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

INITIATIVE WINNERS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE SILVER WINNER

AMI facial anatomy app (Allergan Medical Institute and MedTrix Healthcare LLC)

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE GOLD WINNER

PIK Nav – Mutation Testing Video (Novartis and DDB Health)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE SILVER WINNER

Pharmafusion

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE GOLD WINNER

Ticking Lyme Bomb Detector (The Global Lyme Alliance and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE SILVER WINNER

Narcolepsy Disrupts™ (Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fingerpaint)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE GOLD WINNER

Phexxi "House Rules" Campaign (Evofem, Real Chemistry, McCann Health NJ, McCann Health Engagement, and Mediahub)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER

"Long Live Long Island" Consumer Rebranding Campaign (Catholic Health and Real Chemistry)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER

The Acessa Procedure City-Specific Advertising (Hologic and SFC Group)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER

Treat What Happened Yesterday (Sun Pharmaceuticals and Fingerpaint)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER

Genetic testing in AHP: supporting families to faster diagnosis (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Snow Companies)

HCP EDUCATION SILVER WINNER

Patient Builder Program (Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Bionical Solutions)

HCP EDUCATION GOLD WINNER

Rheumatology PEAK Education Platform (Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Synapse Medical Communications)

INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE MARKETING PROGRAM SILVER WINNER

BCR AAAAI booth experience (BioCryst and Evoke Mind+Matter)

INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE MARKETING PROGRAM GOLD WINNER

HOLOGRAPHIC AR PATIENT PROFILES ~ Moments That Matter ~ Meet Emma and Robert (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo, and AREA 23, an IPG Health Company)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION SILVER WINNER

Breathless Ballad Challenge: Raising Awareness of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Through the Power of Song (Boehringer Ingelheim and Ogilvy Health)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION GOLD WINNER

Rising Love (BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and GSW, Powered by Syneos Health)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM SILVER WINNER

VYVGART Education Line (argenx and Snow Companies)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM GOLD WINNER

Connecting Patients and Prescribers Through ConnectiveRx In-Workflow Solutions (ConnectiveRx)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER

SAPHNELO: Defy Lupus Launch Campaign (AstraZeneca and VMLY&R Health)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER

Medication Transformed (Azurity Pharmaceuticals and CrowdPharm)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE SILVER WINNER

novoMEDLINK HCP Services Hub (Novo Nordisk and Toolhouse)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE GOLD WINNER

Ameluz: When Danger Lurks Below the Surface (Biofrontera and Elevate Healthcare)

SALES AID SILVER WINNER

WAKIX Core Visual Aid: Where Science and Patient Centricity Meet (Harmony Biosciences and Synchrony Healthcare Communications)

SALES AID GOLD WINNER

Vpak SmartBrochure (SkinCure Oncology, Unherd Creative, and Vpak Media)

SELF-PROMOTION SILVER WINNER

Return On Imagination Branding Campaign (AbelsonTaylor)

SELF-PROMOTION GOLD WINNER

20 Patients—Snow Companies' 20th Anniversary Celebration (Snow Companies)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER

Results Matter (Atlantis Health)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER

Equelle "Menopause My Way" Campaign (Pharmavite LLC and AbelsonTaylor)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER

MG United Cookbook (argenx and closerlook, a member of Fishawack Health)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER

Getting Out of the Rough (AstraZeneca and JPA Health)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER

Know Narcolepsy Personal Story Video Series: Real-life Experiences From People Living With Narcolepsy (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, BTK Communications Group, and Snow Companies)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER

"Good Stories" by GoodRx

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Andrew Matthius

PM360

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360