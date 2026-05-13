PM360 Names Momentum's Jillian Keczkemethy as 2026 ELITE 100 Patient Experience Architect

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Life Sciences proudly announces that Jillian Keczkemethy, Director of Client Solutions, has been selected for the prestigious 2026 ELITE 100 by PM360 in the Patient Experience Architect category for her exceptional contributions to patient support and engagement. Keczkemethy has distinguished herself by pairing data-driven decision-making with a relentless focus on the moments that matter most, fundamentally enhancing how the industry approaches patient engagement. She embodies what it means to be a patient experience architect: someone who doesn't just identify gaps in the patient journey but systematically redesigns them.

During her tenure at Momentum, Keczkemethy has built her reputation on recognizing that meaningful patient engagement requires both analytical rigor and deep empathy. Her forward-thinking approach has resulted in redesigned patient touchpoints focused on strengthening the trusted relationships patients rely on throughout their therapy journey.

A cornerstone of Keczkemethy's work has been her transformation of a complex specialty patient support program. She identified a critical drop-off point at the handoff between virtual Nurse Navigators and Field Nurse Educators, then led a multi-pronged redesign that included a seamless warm handoff protocol, a compressed contact window, and a new KPI framework. The data revealed a pivotal insight: the third outreach attempt emerged as a meaningful inflection point for sustained patient engagement.

Keczkemethy's work has strengthened Momentum's hybrid model, where coordination between virtual Nurse Navigators and local Field Nurse Educators enables a personalized patient experience. Her redesign of key touchpoints has helped more patients stay connected and confident throughout their therapy journey.

Jennifer Wagner, SVP of Client Solutions at Momentum Life Sciences, recognized her transformative impact, saying, "What distinguishes Jillian is a rare combination of intellectual curiosity, genuine patient empathy, and a quiet relentlessness that doesn't let a problem rest until it's solved the right way. She earns client trust because she thinks like a strategist and operates like someone who truly cares about the patient on the other end of the call."

PM360 is a leading publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with the ELITE 100 recognition celebrating individuals who are driving meaningful change in healthcare marketing and patient engagement. ELITE 100 nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts.

About Momentum Life Sciences

Momentum Life Sciences delivers patient engagement solutions that combine human connection with advanced technology and real-world data, creating personalized support environments. The company's more than 30 years of experience informs its approach to optimizing patient interventions. Learn more at momentumls.com.

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SOURCE Momentum Life Sciences