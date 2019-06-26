PM360 Now Accepting Entries For 2019 Pharma Choice Awards

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 PM360 Pharma Choice Awards are officially open for entries. This is the only award in the life sciences that gives everyone in the business a say in who wins. Now in its 11th year, the Pharma Choice Awards recognize the very best in healthcare creative from the past year. PM360 places all entries online and the industry votes on their favorites. Voting will occur between early November and early December of this year. Afterward, the winners, which include the top three vote-getters in each category, will be featured in the PM360 January 2020 issue.

"If you want to be known as the 'marketers' choice' for the best creative in the industry, then you really have no choice but to enter the Pharma Choice Awards," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Because no other industry award allows you say that the entire industry picked you as the best. This is one case where winning the 'popular' vote is certainly worth bragging about."

The awards recognize a wide range of healthcare creative. In fact, entries can be submitted in 15 categories:



Animal Health

App

Consumer Website

DTC/DTP (Print)

Multichannel

Multicultural

Philanthropic

Professional Campaign (Print)

Professional Website

Sales Aid

Self-promotion

Social Media

Unbranded

Video

Variety (Anything that doesn't fit in the above categories)

The complete 2019 PM360 Pharma Choice nomination criteria and online entry form is available at www.pm360online.com/pharmachoice. Entries must be submitted no later than Friday, October 11.

For more information, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8117, or email pharmachoice@pm360online.com.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

