PM360 NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR 2022 PHARMA CHOICE AWARDS

Call for the Best Healthcare Creative from the Past Year

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 PM360 Pharma Choice Awards are officially open for entries. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established these awards 14 years ago to honor the best creative campaigns and initiatives from the life sciences industry as decided by popular vote from the entire industry. The Pharma Choice Awards remain the only industry awards that give everyone in the industry a say in determining the winners. PM360 places all entries online and the industry votes on their favorites. Voting will occur between late October and early December of this year. Afterward, the winners, which include the top three vote-getters in each category, will be featured in the PM360 January/February 2023 issue.

The awards recognize a wide range of healthcare and life sciences creative in 14 categories:

App

Consumer Website

DTC/DTP (Print)

Multichannel

Multicultural

Philanthropic

Professional Campaign (Print)

Professional Website

Sales Aid

Self-promotion/Corporate Campaign

Social Media

Unbranded

Video

Variety (Anything that doesn't fit in the above categories)

The complete 2022 PM360 Pharma Choice nomination criteria and online entry form is available at www.pm360online.com/pharmachoice. The early deadline for entries is Friday, September 23 at 11:59 PM EST. However, entries can still be submitted until October 14 at 11:59 PM EST, but an additional $150 late fee will be applied to any entries after September 23.

For more information, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8114, or email [email protected].

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Kayla Walsh

Awards Coordinator, PM360

646-300-8114

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360