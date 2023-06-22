PM360 NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR 2024 PHARMA CHOICE AWARDS

Call for the Best Healthcare Creative from the Past Year

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 PM360 Pharma Choice Awards are officially open for entries. For the past 15 years, PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, has let the industry vote on the top creative campaigns and initiatives to choose the year's best. These remain the only industry awards that give everyone a chance to participate in the judging process.

The awards recognize a wide range of healthcare and life sciences creative in 14 categories:

App

Consumer Website

DTC/DTP (Print)

Multichannel

Multicultural

Philanthropic

Professional Campaign (Print)

Professional Website

Sales Aid

Self-promotion/Corporate Campaign

Social Media

Unbranded

Video

Variety (Anything that doesn't fit in the above categories)

PM360 will place all of the entries on an online voting site that is open to the public. Voting will occur between late October and early December of this year with voters able to pick their favorite submission in each category. Afterward, the winners, which include the top three vote-getters in each category, will be featured in the PM360 January/February 2024 issue.

The complete 2024 PM360 Pharma Choice nomination criteria and online entry form is available at www.pm360online.com/pharmachoice . The early deadline for entries is Friday, September 22 at 11:59 PM EST. However, entries can still be submitted until October 13 at 11:59 PM EST, but an additional $150 late fee will be applied to any entries after September 22.

For more information, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8114, or email [email protected] .

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

