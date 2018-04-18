PM360 Publisher Anna Stashower Named As Honoree In Folio: Top Women In Media Class Of 2018

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, announced that PM360's Founder, CEO, and Publisher Anna Stashower was named on Folio:'s 2018 Top Women in Media list. For the fifth year, Folio:, the magazine and digital publishing industry's go-to source for news, business intelligence, and peer-to-peer networking, is honoring women who represent the best and brightest entrepreneurs, disruptors and change agents, corporate champions, and trailblazers in the media industry.

Stashower will join her fellow publishing luminaries, including Martha Stewart, the 2018 Lifetime Empowerment & Achievement Award winner, at the Edison Ballroom, NYC, for the 5th Annual Top Women in Media Awards Luncheon. At this highly anticipated event, Folio: celebrates the outstanding women in media who have enacted their vision and taken the risks to positively impact the publishing industry. Stashower was chosen as a top entrepreneur for her dedicated and tireless work in launching a very successful and respected brand while bringing a dynamic voice to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech marketing industries.

"All honorees of the Folio: Top Women in Media Awards bring something new and exciting to the table," said Robbie Caploe, Publisher of Folio:, "but each shares the same key characteristics of smarts and exuberance."

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Folio: as an entrepreneur," Stashower said, "PM360 has always been a labor of love, founded to fill what I saw as an unmet need in the pharmaceutical marketing industry—and something I was able to accomplish and grow with the love and support of my family, friends, and the PM360 staff. I look forward to meeting the Class of 2018 and celebrating the achievements and success each woman has brought to the publishing arena."

The Folio: Top Women in Media Awards Luncheon will be held on June 7, 2018 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game. . For more information, please visit http://www.pm360online.com.

About Folio:

Folio: is a multi-channel resource for the magazine and online media industry. Our primary mission is to help media companies generate revenue and increase audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.FolioMag.com.

Contact:

Gil Bashe

Finn Partners

212-715-1603

Gil.Bashe@finnpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pm360-publisher-anna-stashower-named-as-honoree-in-folio-top-women-in-media-class-of-2018-300632392.html

SOURCE PM360

Related Links

http://www.pm360online.com

